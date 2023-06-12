Angelus took home 16 awards at this year’s Catholic Media Association (CMA) conference, held June 6-9 in Baltimore.

Works published in 2022 were recognized with first-place awards in four categories. Judges praised Elise Ureneck’s cover story “How to save men” as “fantastic” and “a blessing in so many ways” in the “Best writing - In-depth” category.

“Effortlessly told, without ever losing pace,” commented a judge on Ureneck’s cover story. “Smooth transitions, fascinating real-world quotes. It goes on and on and never falters.”

Msgr. Richard Antall won first place in the “Best Review” category, with judges calling his piece on a pop psychology book’s treatment of the sacrament of confession “far and away the best review in the category.”

“Basically, if you can review a bad book, find the good in it and still make people want to read it — and even show them the right way to do so — you are a king,” wrote a judge of Msgr. Antall’s review of “The Secret Life of Secrets.” “Just left me wanting more.”

Other first place awards included Steve Lowery’s story of a family’s generational ties to St. Eugene School in South LA and Angelus’ coverage of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

CMA judges also awarded Angelus’ website, AngelusNews.com, second place for best website, calling the site “top of the line work,” and “maybe the best layout in the category.”

Editor-in-Chief Pablo Kay was included for the third year in a row in the Editor of the Year category, this time with “Honorable Mention.”

First Place

Best Writing – In-Depth: “How to save men” by Elise Italiano Ureneck

Best Review: “More than feelings” by Msgr. Richard Antall

Best Reporting on Catholic Education: “St. Eugene is our village” by Steve Lowery

Best Coverage – Pandemic: Angelus pandemic coverage by Elise Italiano Ureneck, Ann Rodgers, Alison Nastasi, and Tom Hoffarth

Second Place

Best Illustration with Graphic Design or Art: Vin Scully cover by Jim Thompson

Best Website – Magazine or Newsletter: AngelusNews.com

Hot Topic – The Dobbs decision: “A new beginning: What the end of Roe v. Wade means” by Natalie Romano, Pablo Kay, Charles Camosy, and Angelus staff

Best Coverage – Disaster or Crises: “Stay or go? The road ahead for families under siege in Ukraine” by Ann Rodgers, Pablo Kay, and John L. Allen, Jr.

Best Photograph – Catholic Education: Marian consecration service at All Souls World Language School by Victor Alemán

Best Reporting of Social Justice Issues – Rights and Responsibilities: “Action required” by Steve Lowery

Third Place

Best Review: “A Viking’s only way out?” by Joseph Joyce

Best Regular Column – Family Life: “With Grace” by Dr Grazie Pozo Christie

Best Essay – Diocesan Magazines: “Peace comes to the Golden Age” by Mike Aquilina

Best Sports Reporting: “Vin’s greatest inheritance” by Tom Hoffarth

Honorable Mention

Best Writing – In-Depth: “Next stop: The metaverse” by Elise Italiano Ureneck

Editor of the Year (English): Pablo Kay