Angelus took home 16 awards at this year’s Catholic Media Association (CMA) conference, held June 6-9 in Baltimore. 

Works published in 2022 were recognized with first-place awards in four categories. Judges praised Elise Ureneck’s cover story “How to save men” as “fantastic” and “a blessing in so many ways” in the “Best writing - In-depth” category.

“Effortlessly told, without ever losing pace,” commented a judge on Ureneck’s cover story. “Smooth transitions, fascinating real-world quotes. It goes on and on and never falters.”

Msgr. Richard Antall won first place in the “Best Review” category, with judges calling his piece on a pop psychology book’s treatment of the sacrament of confession “far and away the best review in the category.”

“Basically, if you can review a bad book, find the good in it and still make people want to read it — and even show them the right way to do so — you are a king,” wrote a judge of Msgr. Antall’s review of “The Secret Life of Secrets.” “Just left me wanting more.”

Other first place awards included Steve Lowery’s story of a family’s generational ties to St. Eugene School in South LA and Angelus’ coverage of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic

The St. Eugene "village" has long included teacher Stephanie Thomas (upper left), who has taught all the Johnson/Cotton children and Principal Celynda Wilder Kingsby (second from right) who recently hired Kamaryn Johnson to teach transitional kindergarten next school year. (Victor Alemán)

CMA judges also awarded Angelus’ website, AngelusNews.com, second place for best website, calling the site “top of the line work,” and “maybe the best layout in the category.” 

Editor-in-Chief Pablo Kay was included for the third year in a row in the Editor of the Year category, this time with “Honorable Mention.” 

 

First Place

Best Writing – In-Depth: “How to save men” by Elise Italiano Ureneck 

Best Review:More than feelings” by Msgr. Richard Antall 

Best Reporting on Catholic Education:St. Eugene is our village” by Steve Lowery

Best Coverage – Pandemic: Angelus pandemic coverage by Elise Italiano Ureneck, Ann Rodgers, Alison Nastasi, and Tom Hoffarth

 

Second Place

Best Illustration with Graphic Design or Art: Vin Scully cover by Jim Thompson 

Best Website – Magazine or Newsletter: AngelusNews.com

Hot Topic – The Dobbs decision:A new beginning: What the end of Roe v. Wade means” by Natalie Romano, Pablo Kay, Charles Camosy, and Angelus staff 

Best Coverage – Disaster or Crises: Stay or go? The road ahead for families under siege in Ukraine” by Ann Rodgers, Pablo Kay, and John L. Allen, Jr. 

Best Photograph – Catholic Education: Marian consecration service at All Souls World Language School by Victor Alemán

CMC23

Students pray at All Souls World Language School in Alhambra. (Victor Alemán)

Best Reporting of Social Justice Issues – Rights and Responsibilities: Action required” by Steve Lowery

 

Third Place

Best Review:A Viking’s only way out?” by Joseph Joyce

Best Regular Column – Family Life: With Grace” by Dr Grazie Pozo Christie 

Best Essay – Diocesan Magazines:Peace comes to the Golden Age” by Mike Aquilina

Best Sports Reporting: Vin’s greatest inheritance” by Tom Hoffarth

 

Honorable Mention

Best Writing – In-Depth:Next stop: The metaverse” by Elise Italiano Ureneck

Editor of the Year (English): Pablo Kay