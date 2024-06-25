Angelus won a total of 22 Catholic Media Awards for work published in 2023, including First Place honors for its daily newsletter, Always Forward, and columnists Heather King and Greg Erlandson.

The awards were announced at the conclusion of the 2024 Catholic Media Conference, held June 18-21 in Atlanta.

The awards’ judges praised Always Forward on its layout and graphic design, diversity of reading content, strategic placement of ads, and even its “beautiful name.” Always Forward is curated by Angelus multimedia editor Tamara Long-Garcia.

“Features like global reading links, Photo of the Day, and social media links at the bottom enhance reader engagement and encourage return visits,” the judges wrote. “Overall, these thoughtful touches contribute to the success of the publication and keep readers coming back for more.”

This year marked the sixth time weekly Angelus columnist Heather King was awarded First Place for her column “Desire Lines” in the “Arts, Leisure, Culture, and Food” category. Judges praised her writing as “clear, unapologetic, honest, [and] exposed.”

Erlandson’s column, which won first place in the magazine “General Commentary” category, was described as “excellent work in a crowded field,” and “a joy to read.”

The other First Place award given to Angelus went to contributor Rafael Alvarez’s cover feature on Servant of God Charlene Richard, a Louisiana farm girl who died in 1959 at the age of 12 and is now being considered for sainthood. Judges called the story a “beautifully written, detailed, and poignant narrative” that “invites readers to feel intimately connected to a simple faith and the depth of Roman Catholic teaching.’

Angelus contributor Elise Ureneck earned two prizes in the category “Best Essay — Diocesan Magazine.” Judges called her tribute to the “Benedict XVI generation (Second Place) a “candid snapshot of [a] tumultuous period in time … that resonates across generations” and praised her “compelling storytelling” in another essay titled “Here Come the Tradwives” (Third Place).

Angelus’ biweekly magazine placed an Honorable Mention in the “Best Magazine” category for “excellent news coverage that goes beyond the LA Archdiocese” that “includes social justice stories about the Los Angeles area.”

Editor-in-Chief Pablo Kay was included for the fourth year in a row in the Editor of the Year category, with an honorable mention. Kay’s “dedication to serving audiences in two languages is especially impressive,” judges noted.

FIRST PLACE

Best Writing — In-Depth: “Searching for ‘Saint’ Charlene” by Rafael Alvarez

Best Newsletter: Always Forward

Best Regular Column — Art, Leisure, Culture, and Food: “Desire Lines” by Heather King

Best Regular Column — General Commentary: “Intersections” by Greg Erlandson

SECOND PLACE

Best Guest Column/Commentary: “The Currency of the Heart” by Jennifer Hubbard

Best Regular Column — Family Life: “With Grace” by Dr. Grazie Pozo Christie

Best Essay — Diocesan Magazine: “The Benedict Generation” by Elise Italiano Ureneck

Best Original Poetry: “From guilt to grace” by Dr. Grazie Pozo Christie

Best Writing — Analysis: “A mystery mission” by John L. Allen, Jr.





THIRD PLACE

Best Essay — Diocesan Magazine: “Here come the ‘Tradwives’ ” by Elise Italiano Ureneck

Best Reporting on Catholic Education: “Small school, big difference” by Ann Rodgers

Best Review: “A self-conscious quest” by Joseph Joyce

HONORABLE MENTION

Editor of the Year: Pablo Kay

Best Reporting of the Celebration of a Sacrament: “When God gets close” by Mike Aquilina

Best Magazine: Angelus

Best Cover — Color (Large): “The genius of St. Therese” by Jacob Popcak

Best Coverage — Disaster or Crisis: “Mourning a peacemaker” by Pablo Kay; “Asking for answers” by Tom Hoffarth; “Signs to carry on” by Ann Rodgers

Best Essay — Diocesan Magazine: “A giant for the small ones” by Father Peter Cameron, OP

Best Interview: “A shepherd at the end of the world” by Pablo Kay

Best Reporting on Vocations: “Saying Goodbye to ‘Uncle Dave’ ” by Pablo Kay

Best Review: “A messy machine story” by Amy Welborn

Best Directory: Archdiocese of Los Angeles Catholic Directory (2023-2024)