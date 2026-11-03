Archbishop José H. Gómez blesses Cynthia Hernández in her wheelchair while her mother, Maria Elena Hernández, right, looks on during Fuerza Inc.’s 40th anniversary Mass at St. Matthias Church in Huntington Park on Oct. 18. (Michael Goulding)
Archbishop José H. Gómez poses with people with developmental disabilities and their families during Fuerza Inc.'s 40th anniversary Mass at St. Matthias Church in Huntington Park on Oct. 18, 2026. (Michael Goulding)
Archbishop José H. Gómez offers the homily during Fuerza Inc.'s 40th anniversary Mass at St. Matthias Church in Huntington Park on Oct. 18, 2026. (Michael Goulding)
Archbishop José H. Gómez offers holy Communion during Fuerza Inc.'s 40th anniversary Mass for families of children with developmental disabilities at St. Matthias Church in Huntington Park on Oct. 18, 2026. (Michael Goulding)
Archbishop José H. Gómez offers holy Communion during Fuerza Inc.'s 40th anniversary Mass for families of children with developmental disabilities at St. Matthias Church in Huntington Park on Oct. 18, 2026. (Michael Goulding)
Fuerza Inc., a Catholic nonprofit supporting Spanish-speaking parents of children with developmental disabilities, celebrated its 40th anniversary Mass at St. Matthias Church in Huntington Park on Oct. 18, 2026. (Michael Goulding)
Archbishop José H. Gómez blesses a man with developmental disabilities during Fuerza Inc.'s 40th anniversary Mass at St. Matthias Church in Huntington Park on Oct. 18, 2026. (Michael Goulding)
Archbishop José H. Gómez offers holy Communion during Fuerza Inc.'s 40th anniversary Mass for families of children with developmental disabilities at St. Matthias Church in Huntington Park on Oct. 18, 2026. (Michael Goulding)
Hundreds attended Fuerza Inc.'s 40th anniversary Mass for families of children with developmental disabilities at St. Matthias Church in Huntington Park on Oct. 18, 2026. (Michael Goulding)
Archbishop José H. Gómez receives a bouquet of flowers after Fuerza Inc.'s 40th anniversary Mass for families of children with developmental disabilities at St. Matthias Church in Huntington Park on Oct. 18, 2026. (Michael Goulding)
Archbishop José H. Gómez pushes Cynthia Hernández in her wheelchair during Fuerza Inc.'s 40th anniversary Mass at St. Matthias Church in Huntington Park on Oct. 18, 2026. (Michael Goulding)
Hundreds attended Fuerza Inc.'s 40th anniversary Mass for families of children with developmental disabilities at St. Matthias Church in Huntington Park on Oct. 18, 2026. (Michael Goulding)
Archbishop José H. Gómez offers the homily during Fuerza Inc.'s 40th anniversary Mass at St. Matthias Church in Huntington Park on Oct. 18, 2026. (Michael Goulding)
Archbishop José H. Gómez offers holy Communion during Fuerza Inc.'s 40th anniversary Mass for families of children with developmental disabilities at St. Matthias Church in Huntington Park on Oct. 18, 2026. (Michael Goulding)
Archbishop José H. Gómez poses for a photo during Fuerza Inc.'s 40th anniversary Mass at St. Matthias Church in Huntington Park on Oct. 18, 2026. (Michael Goulding)
Archbishop José H. Gómez poses with people with developmental disabilities and their families during Fuerza Inc.'s 40th anniversary Mass at St. Matthias Church in Huntington Park on Oct. 18, 2026. (Michael Goulding)