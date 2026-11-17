For decades, Von Der Ahe was a major supporter of Catholic charitable causes — and his childhood parish in North Hollywood.

Thomas “Tom” Von Der Ahe, Sr., a leading figure in LA’s Catholic business community and son of the co-founder of the popular Vons grocery chain, died Nov. 10 at the age of 85.

Von Der Ahe was known for his lifelong support of St. Charles Borromeo Church and School in North Hollywood. He graduated from the school in 1955, and would later take a leading role in the renovation of the parish’s Social Hall and church building.

Tom was married to his wife, Celeste, for nearly 64 years, and raised six children. He leaves behind 18 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

“Tom will be remembered for his devotion to Celeste and the large family they built together, and for the many relationships he formed along the way,” read an obituary provided by his family. “He will be deeply missed, but the love and values he passed on will live on through the generations of his family.”

An undated photo of Thomas and Celeste Von der Ahe with their children and grandchildren. (Cardinal’s Awards)

Among his fellow St. Charles Borromeo schoolmates in the late 1940s was a future archbishop of Los Angeles.

“Those of us who were privileged to know Tom will remember a gracious and unassuming gentleman whose life reflected the best traditions of his family,” said Cardinal Roger Mahony in a statement shared after his death. “His passing invites us to give thanks for the extraordinary contributions of the entire Von Der Ahe family to the life of Southern California and to the growth of the Catholic Church in this region.”

Tom was the grandson of Charles Von Der Ahe, a Danish-German immigrant who opened his first grocery store in downtown LA in 1906. A few years after Charles sold his upstart grocery chain, his sons Ted and Wilfred Von Der Ahe — Tom’s father — restarted Vons during the Great Depression. It grew to become one of the largest grocery store chains in the West Coast.

According to the family’s obituary, Tom worked alongside his father in the grocery business for 15 years before the family sold the Vons chain in 1969. He and his brother, Chuck, went on to work in local real estate, developing commercial office buildings, apartments, and retail shopping centers.

Von der Ahe, right, with his fellow Cardinal’s Awards recipients and Cardinal Roger Mahony in 2011. (Cardinal’s Awards)

Tom was a supporter of Loyola Marymount University, where he served on the board, and Loyola High School. He was honored at the 2011 Cardinal’s Awards dinner, which recognizes local Catholics for extraordinary service to the community. His father, Wilfrid, also received the award in 1992.

In his statement, Cardinal Mahony noted that for decades, members of the Von Der Ahe family “were among Southern California's most generous Catholic benefactors, supporting parishes, schools, seminaries, hospitals, charitable organizations, and numerous ministries serving the poor and vulnerable.”

“As we commend Tom to the loving mercy of God, we also express our gratitude for four generations of faith-filled service that have benefited innumerable people,” wrote the cardinal. “His life stands as a reminder that lasting success is measured not only by what one achieves, but by what one gives away in service to others.”