When Rosario Marín gave birth to her son, Eric, born with Down syndrome 41 years ago, she quickly realized that non-English-speaking parents were left out of crucial developmental resources.

“There was absolutely nothing in Spanish,” Marín said. “By that time, I already spoke English, I had my degree, I was a professional. And so I would advocate for my son. There was a Down syndrome support group right in Los Angeles. I got all this information; I got a lot of support.

“But everywhere I went, I didn’t see mothers like me.”

Determined to bridge that gap, Marín founded Fuerza Inc., a nonprofit rooted in Catholic faith whose mission has been serving and supporting Spanish-speaking parents of children with developmental disabilities. Now 40 years later, Marín joined hundreds of families to celebrate the milestone anniversary with a special Mass on Oct. 18 at St. Matthias Church in Huntington Park, led by Archbishop José H. Gómez.

“Here in this celebration, we comprehend clearly what belongs to each person; the value of life,” Marín told the assembly in Spanish before the Mass began. “The value that unites the families, the hope that sustains them, that takes care of us, that changes and accompanies our children with special needs. May our Lord show us to see how he sees, love how he loves, and to recognize that they are special, a light coming directly from the heart of God.”

What started only for children with Down syndrome, Fuerza quickly evolved through conferences and symposiums, expanding to include all developmental disabilities, including autism, cerebral palsy, epilepsy, and rare syndromes. The group was founded as a Catholic lay ministry by living out the Church’s teachings on the dignity of human life through prayer.

Marín’s deep personal faith — instilled by her late mother — guided her work.

“She really was the person that enabled me to see my child as a gift from God,” Marín said.

In his homily, Archbishop Gómez reminded the community of every human person’s divine origin and dignity.

“Of course, we know that to God our Lord, we owe him what he gave us,” Archbishop Gómez said. “We were all created in his image, regardless of what our capabilities or the situations we have to face. We are all sons and daughters. And St. Paul tells us today during the second reading, give thanks to God at all times, and never forget that he has chosen us.”

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Fuerza encourages families to overcome language barriers, shame, and cultural hesitation to access the support their children deserve under the law. While the group holds conferences and helps children get the services they need, its main focus is supporting parents.

“I know it’s tough, especially at the very beginning, when you wonder why your child was born with this or that disability,” Marin said. “Why? Many of us felt like there was a punishment from God. And yet, God created each child in his image.”

One of the first families to believe in Marín and her dream was Maria Elena Hernández, her husband Danecio, and their daughter Cintia, who has cerebral palsy. The couple met Marín 39 years ago through a child development program at Cal State LA, and eventually started Spanish-language Fuerza meetings in San Bernardino to help other Inland Empire families.

“God always helps us; he doesn’t let us fall,” Hernández said in Spanish. “He always takes us by his hand. We can move forward; we just need the support of other people to help us. … The services are available, but you have to look for them, and you have to fight.”

For Linda Murillo, who has been Fuerza’s director for 30 years after her son was born with Down syndrome 38 years ago, the ministry has been like a second family. She explained that as parents age, Fuerza’s guidance becomes even more critical.

“It’s necessary,” Murillo said. “Many mothers whose children are already grown and who are very old do not know about the services available when the children are adults, and they don’t know what will happen. They are left without security. And we would always like to continue giving them information on how things work.

“One has to be looking at what will happen to our children when we are gone.”

Operated entirely by volunteers, Fuerza faces ongoing challenges. Since 2020, when the community center that hosted its meetings for two decades closed, the group has struggled to find a permanent monthly meeting space and raise funds, decreasing their numbers from their original 800 total families. Operating costs for mailings and invitations alone reach $500 to $600 per event, supported only by voluntary annual dues and donations from local businesses like El Pescador restaurants and La Casa de los Sueños bakery.

While Fuerza’s identity is firmly centered on the Catholic Mass and parish life, the group is open to all families.

“Everyone is welcome; even if they aren’t Catholic, they come,” Murillo said. “In the end, what moves us is the same: the desire to serve and the love we have for our children.”

For Guadalupe Perez, who raised her son, Felix Aguirre Jr., as a single mother after his Down syndrome diagnosis, Fuerza was an answer to prayer. Marín personally visited Perez’s home to invite her.

“It was such a relief to know there were many professionals we could rely on,” she said in Spanish. “Through Fuerza’s program was where I found out because Regional Center representatives came, and I realized that we could get help … with the help of Rosario, who was the one pushing us to achieve those goals.”

Perez credits her faith with carrying her through the daily medical uncertainties of raising a child with complex needs, giving thanks to God for 40 years of the program and her son’s life.

“It’s something quite indescribable because my Catholic faith is internal,” Perez said in Spanish. “Ever since I can remember, this religion was instilled in me. So every day, in every moment, I always seek help in that faith I have.”

For Marín, Fuerza’s power lies in the living example of joyful, resilient families standing together in faith.

“I can tell you you’re going to be OK, but unless you see that I’m OK, you won’t believe it,” Marín said. “So when you come here, and you see all these families, and they’re all smiling, and they’re all happy, then you’re part of something much bigger. Then it’s a lot easier because you see everybody’s handling it. We’re here to lend each other a hand.”