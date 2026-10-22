Care workers and those working in healthcare receive a blessing from Bishop Marc Trudeau during the 2026 'White Mass' for Healthcare Professionals on Oct. 11 at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels. (Peter Lobato)
Hundreds attend the 2026 'White Mass' for Healthcare Professionals on Oct. 11 at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels. (Peter Lobato)
Hundreds attend the 2026 'White Mass' for Healthcare Professionals on Oct. 11 at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels. (Peter Lobato)
Healthcare workers, including those wearing white, attend the 2026 'White Mass' for Healthcare Professionals on Oct. 11 at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels. (Peter Lobato)
Hundreds attend the 2026 'White Mass' for Healthcare Professionals on Oct. 11 at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels. (Peter Lobato)
The choir performs during the 2026 'White Mass' for Healthcare Professionals on Oct. 11 at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels. (Peter Lobato)
Bishop Marc Trudeau offers his homily during the 2026 'White Mass' for Healthcare Professionals on Oct. 11 at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels. (Peter Lobato)
A woman in a shawl stands during the 2026 'White Mass' for Healthcare Professionals on Oct. 11 at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels. (Peter Lobato)
Healthcare workers, including those wearing white, attend the 2026 'White Mass' for Healthcare Professionals on Oct. 11 at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels. (Peter Lobato)
Healthcare workers, including those wearing white, attend the 2026 'White Mass' for Healthcare Professionals on Oct. 11 at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels. (Peter Lobato)
Bishop Marc Trudeau presides over the 2026 'White Mass' for Healthcare Professionals on Oct. 11 at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels. (Peter Lobato)
Bishop Marc Trudeau provides holy Communion to a religious sister during the 2026 'White Mass' for Healthcare Professionals on Oct. 11 at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels. (Peter Lobato)
Bishop Marc Trudeau offers a blessing to care workers and those working in healthcare during the 2026 'White Mass' for Healthcare Professionals on Oct. 11 at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels. (Peter Lobato)
Care workers and those working in healthcare receive a blessing from Bishop Marc Trudeau during the 2026 'White Mass' for Healthcare Professionals on Oct. 11 at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels. (Peter Lobato)
Care workers and those working in healthcare receive a blessing from Bishop Marc Trudeau during the 2026 'White Mass' for Healthcare Professionals on Oct. 11 at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels. (Peter Lobato)
Dr. Anne Marie Raffo, president of the Mission Doctors Association, honors Dr. Dan Meges of Cleveland, Ohio, as its Outstanding Catholic Physician of the Year during the 2026 'White Mass' for Healthcare Professionals on Oct. 11 at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels. (Peter Lobato)
Bishop Marc Trudeau greets Jim Ponnet and Elizabeth Castro as they accept an award on behalf of their brother, Father Chris Ponnet, who died in 2025, during the 2026 'White Mass' for Healthcare Professionals on Oct. 11 at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels. (Peter Lobato)
Bishop Marc Trudeau presides over the 2026 'White Mass' for Healthcare Professionals on Oct. 11 at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels. (Peter Lobato)