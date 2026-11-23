Take a look around. Even in the disasters, what are you grateful for? Let this Advent be a return home. To Christ.

Take a journey this Advent. Yes, I know airfares are high and December can be busy, but this doesn’t require using miles. It’s more an exercise in taking a look around and being truly present in a world of people all too used to being overlooked.

I’ve never been to Peru, Argentina, or Uruguay. But this month, it was hard not to get caught up in the elation as Pope Leo XIV made his pre-Thanksgiving voyage to South America — including to the country where he lived and became one with the Peruvian people.

The images tell the story: everywhere he went, it seems, he was welcomed by people full of joy, often in tears, exploding with gratitude. You could have forgotten the secularism of Uruguay. The president of Argentina, Javier Milei, seemed to be sobbing as he bid the pontiff farewell on the tarmac.

My own meeting with a pope was considerably less momentous, historically speaking. I met Pope Benedict XVI in Rome in October 2012, having been invited to represent all the women in the world to receive a message describing how we women are tasked with nothing less than saving the peace of the world. When he handed me the document, he looked at me with what I can only describe as the eyes of God the Father. I had not felt that loved since my father died 12 years earlier.

I mention this because papal visits involve millions at many stops, but it is an intimate encounter for so many. Some of them we see — as Leo hears from an elderly woman, disabled and abandoned by her very own birth mother as a child; she’s not bitter, she’s grateful to be alive.

Do you remember a time someone stopped everything for you? Or a moment when a gaze of love felt like it might be all you would ever need to keep moving forward in hope? My friends, the Sisters of Life have taught me by example how important it is to celebrate birthdays.

Some people have never had a birthday celebrated by another person — certainly in their adult lives. I try to nudge people via social media to buy flowers for women in their lives. As the representative of all the women in the world, let me confirm: It’s not a worldly thing to like pretty things; it’s an appreciation of beauty. It’s Thanksgiving. To surprise her — a wife, a sister, a friend, a mother, a nurse, a colleague is an act of thanksgiving that begets more of it.

And do we ever need more of it. We are lost and angry and lonely and at each other online and off — when we even bother with one another. Politics gets worse when that doesn’t even seem possible. And when Hollywood announces a remake of “You’ve Got Mail,” it may be safe to say they’ve retired from the business of creativity.

With prices rising and debts piling up, it’s easy to see the appeal of anything that promises an escape. Alcohol, pornography, “doomscrolling” on social media — and all the other ways we numb ourselves at the expense of our hearts and bodies. But we are made for so much more. Our persistent restlessness insists that we know it in the depths of our being — regardless of our current or recent actions.

A woman smiles after receiving a flower during Mother’s Day Mass at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in this 2019 file photo. (Victor Alemán)

The reason that images of Leo in Latin America — and of him and his predecessors in other countries — capture our hearts is that these are not celebrity tours. These trips are about Christ — bringing him to the world, meeting people right where they are. This is key to not only evangelization, but the Christian life. We don’t leave people alone. We do not settle for transactional. We do not cast people aside because they are inconvenient, annoying, or unproductive. We love. We love so much that people are gobsmacked with wonder — why is he taking the time? Why do we care? Because Christ.

And as busy as your daily life is, and as crazy as the world is, gratitude is the only way. Because we are blessed. Look how blessed! Right now.

Take a look around. Even in the disasters, what are you grateful for? Let this Advent be a return home. To Christ.

Take a look at the people in your life. Who are you taking for granted? Who might be getting lost in the seemingly inevitable chaos? Spend time. Go to someone. Don’t wait for them to come to you and ask for your love.

This Advent, read even only part of one address from Leo’s apostolic journey to Latin America. You’ll see thanksgiving. Hope is made real and resplendent. That is the majesty of Catholicism. There is nothing that God’s mercy cannot reach. Christ coming into the world at Christmas is for us. His apostolic journey of salvation history makes all the difference in our lives. When we live the beatitudes, nothing dooms us. Christ is our life for eternity, and his body is the ultimate thanksgiving. Receive him — with a clean heart, blessed by the sacramental graces of confession — and be a monstrance to the world. It doesn’t get more beautiful or powerful. Can we reflect it to the world? Can we bring him to heal those anesthetized by despair?

We can. He can. He does. That’s what Jesus coming to us at Christmas is about. Can we live it? Can our lives be an apostolic journey in ever closer union with him? Take cues from Leo returning to his adopted homeland. At each stop in Latin America, he showed Christ. And so must we.