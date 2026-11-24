God has been preparing his people, and through them the world, to recognize the Child for whom we have been waiting.

The most characteristic word of Advent may be the simplest: Come.

It rises from the readings at Mass, from the psalms and antiphons, from the ancient hymn “O Come, O Come, Emmanuel.” Sometimes it sounds like an invitation. Sometimes it sounds like a plea from someone who can endure no more.

Come, Lord. Save us. We’ve waited so long.

Advent gathers up the longing of Israel and teaches us to recognize it as our own. We want peace and justice. We want our children safe and our families together. We want forgiveness for what we’ve done and deliverance from what we cannot overcome on our own.

We want God to come now and do what we cannot do for ourselves.

St. Augustine gave us the key to understanding this season: the New Testament lies concealed in the Old, and the Old is revealed in the New. Advent lets us hear the two Testaments speaking to one another across the centuries.

The Church calls this way of reading Scripture “typology.” God prepares for his future works through the people, events, and institutions of Israel’s history. His gifts are real in themselves, yet they also anticipate greater gifts to come.

The Exodus brings freedom from slavery and prepares us to understand redemption from sin. Manna sustains Israel in the wilderness and foreshadows the bread from heaven. David’s kingdom gives form to the hope for a king whose reign will never end.

God is teaching his people how to recognize his Son.

Advent makes that education vivid through the arrangement of the readings. On one weekday, Isaiah describes a mountain where God will provide a banquet for all peoples, destroy death, and wipe away tears. Then the Gospel shows Jesus on a mountain, healing the afflicted and feeding a hungry multitude.

The promise has begun to take flesh. The hungry receive bread from the hands of the promised Savior.

Elsewhere, the prophets’ promises of healing find their answer in the works of Jesus: the blind see, the lame walk, and the poor hear good news. Israel’s long history of expectation converges upon a particular person.

Yet Advent also teaches us how much remains to be fulfilled. We still bury our dead. Nations still make war. We still hunger for holiness and find ourselves falling into familiar sins.

So the Church continues to cry: Come, Emmanuel!

We await Christmas, the feast of God’s coming in the flesh. We also await Christ’s return in glory, when the victory he has already won will be fully manifest. At Mass we receive him now, under sacramental signs, and taste the banquet still to come.

“The hopes and fears / of all the years” meet in Bethlehem. Advent gives those years a voice. We hear the desires of patriarchs and prophets, exiles and widows, and discover that they speak for us.

God has been preparing his people, and through them the world, for this meeting.

The Scriptures disclose his splendor a little at a time, until we recognize the Child for whom we have been waiting.