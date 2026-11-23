The archdiocese has borrowed more than $160 million against some of its Manhattan properties but said no active churches have been mortgaged.

In order to fund the recently finalized $800 million settlement to be paid to sex abuse victims, the Archdiocese of New York is mortgaging some of its Manhattan properties.

No active churches were mortgaged, Joseph Zwilling, a spokesperson for the archdiocese, told EWTN News. He confirmed that “some property was used as collateral on loans to help fund the Global Settlement Agreement.” He said that in most cases, however, parish property “other than the church” was mortgaged, such as an unused school, a parking lot, and an unused convent, among other properties.

According to reporting by Pincus Co., the archdiocese has borrowed more than $160 million from an undisclosed lender by mortgaging several Manhattan properties.

Among the properties used as collateral are the St. Brigid and St. Emeric complex in the East Village, mortgaged for approximately $28.4 million; Our Lady of Guadalupe on West 14th Street, mortgaged for about $12.9 million; and St. Veronica in the West Village, mortgaged for roughly $6.8 million.

The Church of St. Michael near Pennsylvania Station and Hudson Yards was mortgaged for $58.5 million, the New York Times reported.

Archbishop Ronald Hicks said in a letter the settlement agreement was made official on Nov. 5.

Hicks said the archdiocese and other participating entities would pay a total of $804.25 million to victims, with the first payment consisting of approximately $619.25 million and the remaining balance due next year.

Plaintiffs may either take a $250,000 payout or can wait for a bigger payment based on the nature and extent of their abuse, the Times reported, noting that attorneys said that one-third of the approximately 1,300 victims have already chosen the smaller payout.

In his letter, Hicks thanked parishes “which have adequate reserve funds” that “have been admirably willing to share a portion of those funds, with some giving a meaningful portion of their reserves to the settlement fund.”

Hicks reassured Catholics that beyond the sale of unused property and parish contributions to the fund, “life in your parish should continue uninterrupted, celebrating Mass and the sacraments, providing outreach to the poor and disadvantaged, consoling the bereaved, welcoming catechumens into the faith, and all the other activities that make up the life of a vibrant community of faith.”

The settlement amount is the second highest in history, near the record $880 million the Archdiocese of Los Angeles paid in 2024 and half a billion dollars higher than the $300 million settlement Cardinal Timothy Dolan announced in December 2025.

Dolan said at the time that the archdiocese had made “a series of very difficult financial decisions” to help fund the then-$300 million settlement, including staff layoffs, a 10% reduction in the archdioceseʼs operating budget, and the sale of real estate holdings, including the $100 million sale of the former diocesan headquarters in Manhattan.

Hicks said in his Nov. 5 letter that “the sale of the former archdiocesan chancery and the move into smaller, more affordable office space and the sale of the ground lease under the Palace Hotel raised a significant percentage of that figure, as has staff cutbacks and downsizing.”

The settlement allows the Archdiocese of New York to avoid filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Along with the Diocese of Brooklyn, it is one of only two of New York’s eight Catholic dioceses that have not sought bankruptcy protection.