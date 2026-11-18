Anything you are doing — do it all for Jesus. Do it all for love.

On Nov. 13, Archbishop Gomez celebrated Mass for the 100th Anniversary of St. Thérèse Carmelite School in Alhambra. The following is adapted from his homily.

In the Gospel today, we heard those beautiful words of Jesus, calling us to become like little children, and to follow him to enter the kingdom of heaven.

We all want to go to heaven, don’t we? Well, Jesus shows us the way for us to follow.

My young friends, God made you. You have your mother and father, but you are also children of God. That’s what happens in baptism.

You didn’t just appear on this earth out of nowhere. The Creator of the universe made you. He wanted you — each one of you — to be here. God thought about you before you were born. And he is still thinking about you. He knows your name. He loves you. And he has a great plan for your life.

God made you so that you will grow up and become saints. And what does it mean to be a saint? It means really believing that we are children of God, and really living like it. And that means living like Jesus, following his teachings. It means loving other people like Jesus loves them.

So we want to be close to Jesus, as close as we can. And the good news is that Jesus wants to be close to you, too. Jesus made you because he loves you. He wants to be your best friend. All you have to do is open your heart and let him in.

When we have friends, we like to be with them. And Jesus likes to be with you. He knows everything about you, and he is always there, walking with you. You can turn to him anytime and say: Jesus, I love you. Jesus, help me to make the right decisions and do the right thing.

You can talk to Jesus all the time and tell him what you are feeling, what you are afraid of, what you hope for.

That is what prayer is. Prayer is talking to Jesus. But it also means listening to Jesus. He speaks to us in our hearts. But he also speaks to us in the pages of the Gospels.

The Bible is not like any other book, because Jesus wrote the Bible and he wrote it so that we could get to know him and to love him. So it is good to try to read his words and read the stories from his life.

And Jesus also left us a gift, the gift of himself in the holy Eucharist. He is right there in the tabernacle. We can come to be with him anytime we want. I like to spend a little time every day in front of the tabernacle. You can do that too. Before Mass starts, or during the day sometimes, if your parents or your teachers will take you.

What I like to do is just be quiet and sit in the presence of Jesus and just tell him: “Here I am Lord.” The saints say we should look at Jesus and let Jesus look at us. Just talk to him in your heart and listen for his voice.

Jesus wants us to love one another, just like he loves us. He wants us to spread his love all over the world, beginning in our homes, with our families, and with our friends, at school, when we are on the playground, in our classrooms.

Anything you are doing — do it all for Jesus. Do it all for love. You can do your homework for Jesus. Just say, Jesus I’m doing this for you. And you can do favors and kind acts for the people around you. All for Jesus.

So, my young friends, four things for you to remember today — pray, read the Gospels, visit Jesus in Eucharist, and share his love in your everyday lives. If you do these things you will be true children of God, like Jesus wants us to be. And you will be on your way to the kingdom of heaven.

And always remember this: God loves you and he made you to do beautiful things in your life. And Jesus will always be there to help you. Every step of the way.

So let’s ask Jesus to help us today. And let’s ask his Blessed Mother to accompany us, she is our mother, too. We ask her to always help us to stay close to her Son, Our Lord Jesus Christ.