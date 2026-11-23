The award honored the Archbishop’s work in Hispanic ministry and leadership on “moral and spiritual issues in American public life and culture.”

Archbishop José H. Gomez was honored for his leadership in Hispanic ministry with the prestigious “Encuentros Award” by the U.S. Bishops during their fall meeting in Baltimore.

Bishop Oscar Cantú of San Jose, chairman of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Subcommittee on Hispanic/Latino Affairs, formally presented Archbishop Gomez with the award at a special reception with more than 25 Hispanic bishops in Baltimore Nov. 18.

“For more than two decades, Archbishop Gomez has been a voice of compassion and reason on moral and spiritual issues in American public life and culture,” said Cantú in his presentation. “With the Encuentros Award, we wish to recognize his work and express our heartfelt appreciation for all he has done across many years.”

Cantú, who was ordained a bishop by Archbishop Gomez in 2008 and served as an auxiliary with him in San Antonio, noted Archbishop Gomez’s leadership on Catholic efforts to promote immigration reform in the U.S., his support for Latino vocations to the priesthood and religious life, and his involvement in groups like La Asociación Nacional de Sacerdotes Hispanos (ANSH).

Archbishop Gomez, Cantú also noted, was instrumental in founding the Catholic Association of Catholic Leaders (CALL), and was the first chairman of the USCCB’s Committee on Cultural Diversity of the Church. A decade later in 2019, he was elected the first Latino president of the USCCB.

In his acceptance remarks, Archbishop Gomez said the award was a chance to reflect on the emerging role of Hispanic Catholics in the Catholic Church in the U.S. — and his own personal vocation.

“I never expected to be doing what I have been doing,” said the archbishop, who was born in Mexico but has lived in the U.S. for most of his 48 years as a priest. “It’s been an extraordinary blessing.”

Red rose petals fell to the floor as Archbishop Gomez and Bishop Cantú unfurled the replica tilma that will be formally unveiled Dec. 6, 2026 in Los Angeles. (Sarah Yaklic/Archdiocese of LA)

Archbishop Gomez jokingly recalled his reaction when a papal representative called in 2001 to tell him he’d been appointed an auxiliary bishop of Denver by St. Pope John Paul II.

“I told him, ‘I think you’re calling the wrong person, because there’s a Msgr. Jose Gomez in El Paso. Call him!’”

The Encuentros award takes its name from the National Encuentro movement, an ongoing pastoral discernment process for the Hispanic Catholics in the U.S. that holds national “Encuentro” gatherings every several years.

Previous recipients of the Encuentros award include Cardinal Seán P. O’Malley, OFM Cap., emeritus archbishop of Boston; Bishop Gerald R. Barnes, emeritus of San Bernardino; and Sister Norma Pimentel, MJ, executive director of Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley.

During the award reception, Bishop Cantú also presented Archbishop Gomez with a life-size replica of the Our Lady of Guadalupe tilma that will be officially unveiled Dec. 6, 2026 at the annual Mass and Procession in honor of Our Lady of Guadalupe in East LA. The tilma is one of nearly 200 such replicas touched to the original Guadalupe image in Mexico City that are being sent to each diocese and eparchy in the U.S. as part of the USCCB’s “One Tilma, One Heart” initiative to prepare for the 500th anniversary of the Guadalupe apparitions in 2031.