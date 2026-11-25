"What is created for defense can be rapidly repurposed for offense, and the fine line between protection and aggression becomes blurred," he said.

All people are called to "break the ideological and economic chains that enslave them to war" and turn to Christ, Pope Leo XIV said, reflecting on the Second Vatican Council's teaching on peace.

"The arms race is an utterly treacherous trap for humanity, and one which ensnares the poor to an intolerable degree," the pope said, quoting the council's pastoral constitution, "Gaudium et Spes," during his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square Nov. 25.

"It is much to be feared that if this race persists, it will eventually spawn all the lethal ruin whose path it is now making ready."

Continuing his series of catecheses on the Second Vatican Council, Pope Leo reflected on the pastoral constitution's chapter dedicated to promoting peace, saying the council's prophetic words resound today with even greater urgency.

These words are, he said, "the very cry that rises to the world's powerful from the suffering of peoples, of children killed and maimed, and of destroyed families."

Just as the nature of modern warfare compelled the council fathers to reevaluate the Church's teaching on war, Christians today have an "obligation," sustained by the Holy Spirit, to examine contemporary conflicts in light of the Gospel, Pope Leo said.

Quoting his encyclical, "Magnifica Humanitas," the pope said the digital revolution is changing the nature of conflict, with modern warfare now involving "cyberattacks, information manipulation, campaigns of influence and the automation of strategic decisions."

"What is created for defense can be rapidly repurposed for offense, and the fine line between protection and aggression becomes blurred," he said.

"Conflicts, which today appear increasingly inhuman and devastating, fuel hatred and injustice amongst peoples, whilst also disfiguring creation and its beauty," the pope said.

While governments cannot be denied the right to "legitimate defense," Pope Leo said, the council emphasized the need for international bodies capable of intervening effectively to restore justice and defend the oppressed.

Just as Pope Leo has done throughout his pontificate, the Second Vatican Council called for collaboration among these international institutions to build political and economic order founded on human development and peace.

Aware of human sin, the council recognized that "peace is never attained once and for all, but must be built up ceaselessly," the pope said. "Therefore, there is no room for resignation, as if violence were inevitable."

Pope Leo said the peace that stems from Christ's sacrifice is offered to all peoples and the whole of creation as both a gift of grace and a commitment to freedom, to be lived out in accordance with the beatitude: "Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall be called sons of God."

Faced with the challenges of modern conflict, the pope said Christians are called to be the salt of the earth and the light of the world, actively participating in efforts to build peace.

"Trusting always in the grace of God, we must not be afraid of working on the front line to build peace and defend human dignity, both through constant prayer, and with consistent social and political choices," he said.