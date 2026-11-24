"Always remember that you were chosen by God. You are worthy because of the one who called you. He is worthy."

Auxiliary Bishop Albert Bahhuth turned to the seven men he was about to ordain as transitional deacons to deliver some startling news.

“Brothers, you know that I love you, but you are not worthy,” began Bahhuth in his homily at the Nov. 21 Diaconate Ordination Mass at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels.

The audience laughed. But then Bahhuth got serious.

“I am not worthy to be a bishop,” Bahhuth said. “I wasn’t worthy when I was ordained a priest or a deacon. No one is worthy, at least not in the way the world understands worthiness.

“You’re here sitting in these chairs not because you had a GPA of 4.0 or higher in the seminary, not because you wrote a masterful thesis, nor because you were the best seminarian. You are sitting in this chair because Jesus Christ called you to the ministry of service as deacon.”

Of the seven men who were ordained as transitional deacons, six were for the Archdiocese of Los Angeles: Juan Pablo Chavez, Christian Eguaroje, Thomas An Luu, Jose Pacheco, Carlos Tobón, and Jessie Valdovinos. Another, Alven Mangileishiye, was ordained for the Diocese of Caroline Islands, a scattering of isles in the South Pacific. The moment marked the last step before they are ordained priests next year.

“You’re like every other man who wanted to probably be married, have children, have a family, get a good job, make a lot of money, have a nice house with two kids and a dog or a cat,” Bahhuth continued. “To do what the world tells you will make you happy. That’s what will give you joy. But you said no to the will of the world, to your own will, and said yes to the will of Jesus.

“Always remember that you were chosen by God. You are worthy because of the one who called you. He is worthy. And when the Church says that you were worthy, it’s because the Church discerned that really you are responding to the call of Jesus Christ.”

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Mangileishiye, who is attending St. John Seminary in Camarillo, will be ordained a priest in the Diocese of Caroline Islands when that time comes, but because he hadn’t taken his finals yet, his diocesan bishop asked the Archdiocese of Los Angeles if he could be ordained in LA.

“It’s been great to come here and get my ordination here,” Mangileishiye said. “How God calls us, it doesn’t matter where we are, but he can always call us to a different place. But this is the faith that we have from him.”

Following the Mass readings, the Rite of Ordination began, as the men were each called by name to stand side by side near the altar.

After Bahhuth’s homily, the men stood around the bishop and answered “I do” to the Promise of the Elect questions.

They then knelt in front of Bahhuth to offer a promise of obedience before the seven men laid prostrate face-down around the altar while the crowd sang the Litany of the Saints.

Always one of the most powerful parts of any ordination, prostrating himself left quite an impression on Valdovinos.

“I really felt like I was going to the depths of my own death,” he said. “I felt like going into a tomb, and I think it’s because I'm dying to myself, and I’m giving up my life for Christ and for his people.

“That was a little bit emotional.”

Bahhuth then imposed hands on each of the men before they received and put on their new stole and dalmatic.

The men received the Book of Gospels, and then the bishops and deacons lined up to give the kiss of peace to each of the newly ordained.

Following the ordination Mass, the men walked outside to the cathedral’s plaza for first blessings. Speaking to Angelus afterwards, they expressed simple gratitude for what God has done in their lives and the mission entrusted to them.

Pacheco said he had not been a serious Catholic until reading about first-century Church father and martyr St. Ignatius of Antioch, which helped bring him back to the Church.

“He helped me in my conversion, and then he’s been with me throughout my time in seminary, and I just felt really close to him and thankful,” Pacheco said. “I read him, and he brought me back to the faith, like his testimony and his witness, because he rewrote a letter before he was martyred. He’s helped me throughout this whole time, and if it wasn't for his intercession, honestly, I don’t think I would’ve [come back to the Church].”

After experiencing the Eucharistic procession through the streets of downtown Los Angeles this summer, Valdovinos was ready to give his heart to the most vulnerable, especially the homeless.

“I just really loved walking with the homeless and being able to get to know them, get to know their names, and seeing that they were just as human as I was, like wanting and longing for love,” Valdovinos said. “And especially now as a deacon, I think I bring also Christ’s love to them.”

Although the final step of priestly ordination is only a few months away, Tobón said his focus was on making the most of this time of transition.

“I’m looking forward to the priesthood, but I really want to exercise the diaconate well, so that I could always remember that I’m ordained to be a deacon forever, and then as a priest. But that service that I’m ordained towards will always be there. And I pray that I will always follow that.”