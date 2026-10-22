The El Señor de los Milagros celebration included a Mass on Oct. 18 at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels, followed by a procession to La Placita Church in Olvera Street.

For the annual Mass and procession to celebrate El Señor de los Milagros (“the Lord of Miracles”), Abraham Villalobos has been carrying the anda — the religious float carrying the image of Christ — for the past 15 years.

For Villalobos, carrying the weight on his shoulders means praying for his family, work, and his three sick daughters.

“That is why I always come to pray to the Lord,” he said. “When I am carrying the anda, I ask him to let me feel the pain and weight of carrying it so that my daughters can suffer a little less. That is my personal devotion.”

Far from home, Peruvian Catholics in LA upheld their traditions and faith, honoring their sacred depiction of Jesus Christ with a Mass on Oct. 18 at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels, followed by a procession to La Placita Church in Olvera Street organized by La Hermandad del Señor de los Milagros ministry.

More than 50 men — dressed in purple habits with white cords tied around their necks and waists — took turns carrying the anda, rotating duties during brief breaks as others took their place. In the front row, two brothers carried the weight on their shoulders, as their facial expressions said it all, reflecting the image of Jesus on the cross.

Members of the La Hermandad del Señor de los Milagros ministry carry the anda holding the sacred image of El Señor de los Milagros during a procession from the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels to La Placita Church in Olvera Street on Oct. 18. (John McCoy)

In Peru, October is known as Mes Morado, or Purple Month, when the faithful participate in daily prayers and long processions honoring the religious image. The month-long activities conclude on Nov. 1.

According to tradition, the mural was painted by an enslaved African man in Peru. In 1655, a powerful earthquake struck the city, destroying many buildings, except the religious mural. Many interpreted its survival as a miracle, hence the name El Señor de los Milagros, and devotion to the image grew over time.

For Henry Aquije, the image represents a source of redemption and hope. He also grew up in a household where his parents were devoted to the Lord of Miracles. As he learned more about the image's history, he came to understand why it holds such deep significance for generations of Peruvians.

“In a way, that kind of resembles my life, where things have crumbled down and eventually, I've kept on looking at El Señor and … I found a better path,” Aquije said.

As the anda was carried through the streets of downtown LA, many devotees had teary eyes, while others gazed upon the image with deep devotion, as if the Lord of Miracles was paying a visit in their hearts.

LA Peruvian Catholics venerate in front of the anda holding the sacred image of El Señor de los Milagros during a procession from the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels to La Placita Church in Olvera Street on Oct. 18. (John McCoy)

For a family of three, the procession brought an outpouring of emotions. The couple’s baby was among the few who were lifted up, and a man in a purple habit made the sign of the cross as he presented her.

“The Lord was by my side during some very difficult and truly miraculous moments in my life,” the mother said. “And well, I want my daughter to get to know him too.”

Her husband, also Peruvian, added: “Last year, we came when she was still in her mommy’s belly, and this year, we’ve come to present her to the Lord.”

For Maria Jesus Acosta Ortega, who is visiting family in Los Angeles from Peru, it was an exciting opportunity to witness the devotion of the Peruvian community outside of her native country.

She hopes to see Pope Leo XIV when he visits the country in a few weeks, saying, “God willing.” The sight of the faithful brought tears to her eyes, reminding her of her parents, who instilled in her the devotion to the image. During her visit to LA, Acosta was deeply moved to witness people’s devotion to the image.

“I’ve been deeply impressed by the faith people have here,” Ortega said. “I knew the Lord had crossed borders, but honestly, I never imagined the devotion would be so great.”