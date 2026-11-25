The theme for the annual faith-building event for youth, held this year at the Long Beach Convention Center, was "Known. Seen. Loved."

Divina Arvizu is no stranger to church.

Most weekends you’ll find the 16-year-old at St. Anthony Church in Long Beach either singing in the choir or praying in the pews.

But what she experienced a few blocks away Nov. 21 at the closing Mass of the National Catholic Youth Conference (NCYC) in Long Beach, together with thousands of other teens, was something on a whole other level.

“I prayed like I never prayed before,” Arvizu said. “I felt close to my faith, to God, to Jesus. My experience was very hopeful.”

The Mass concluded the annual faith-building event for youth, this year held at the Long Beach Convention Center on Nov. 20-21. High schoolers experienced what it is like to be “Known. Seen. Loved.” That theme, inspired by a live Zoom conversation with Pope Leo at the previous year’s NCYC in Indianapolis, was reflected in uplifting lectures, music, and prayer.

Bishop Mark Seitz of El Paso, known nationally for his pro-life work and advocacy for immigrants, was the closing Mass’s principal celebrant. He was joined by 17 concelebrating bishops, including Archbishop José H. Gomez, Orange County Auxiliary Bishop Timothy Freyer, and San Bernardino Bishop Alberto Rojas. Seitz joked that he couldn’t introduce everyone but at least wanted to acknowledge new Deacon Juan Pablo Chavez, who had been ordained in Los Angeles earlier that morning.

As the Mass began, Seitz declared it was time for “some big celebrating,” noting it was not only the end of NCYC, but the eve of the feast day of Christ the King. Yet despite his divine lordship, Seitz reminded the youth that Jesus reveals himself in the most needy and vulnerable.

“The Church has to serve because she is serving Jesus Christ,” Seitz said. “That’s why we can’t ignore our immigrant brothers and sisters. That’s why we serve our sick. That is why we care for the poor. And if we ever stop doing any of that, we will no longer be in the Church of Jesus Christ. That ain’t happening.”

Teens from the archdiocese assisted during the multilingual Mass that featured readings and songs in six languages, including English, Spanish, and Tagalog. The spirit of inclusivity was evident as the evening started with a musical production from Thiên Ân Performing Arts, a Vietnamese drumming and dance group.

Following the performance, emcees Sister Elfie Del Rosario, FMA, and Catholic speaker Gian Gamboa asked the teens to talk to each other about their favorite parts of NCYC. The pair also rapped about their own reflections while Sister Elfie, known as “The Happy Nun,” showed off some of her dance moves. That kind of enthusiasm was present throughout the weekend, especially when Catholic hip hop artist Joe Melendrez cut loose at a breakout session. The teens were jumping up and down with such force that the floor started to bounce.

“[Melendrez] brought the hype,” said Izabelle Villegas, parishioner at St. Cyprian Church in Long Beach. “To some people who think that being Catholic is very boring, I recommend they come to NCYC to experience this for themselves.

“I’d love to come back again.”

The event also featured various opportunities for quiet prayer, including veneration of the cross and Eucharistic adoration. The latter was a highlight for 14-year-old Ana Padilla.

“I opened up my relationship with God and I’m just grateful for that,” said Padilla, a parishioner of La Purisima Concepcion Church in Lompoc. “I experienced the spirit of God in the Holy Sacrament exposed. That was a really special moment for me.”

The Archdiocese of Los Angeles had about 700 registered people attend 2026's NCYC, up from 450 people when the conference was in Long Beach in 2022, and more than 2024's event, which featured just under 600, said Dayrin Perez, the archdiocese's lead coordinator of youth ministry.

As NCYC returns next year to Indianapolis on Nov. 18-20, Christina Lamas, the National Federation for Catholic Youth Ministry’s executive director, called this year “phenomenal” and saw a new attitude among teens in the post-COVID era.

“I’ve noticed their desire to be more engaged, their desire to be seen, their desire for more participation,” said Lamas. “There is joyful energy.”