On Nov. 15, the pope prayed with crowds in Cusco and celebrated Mass in Pucallpa, encouraging Indigenous communities to keep their faith while pursuing justice and peace.

Pope Leo XIV traveled from the heights of Cusco, the former capital of the Inca Empire, to the Amazon rainforest in Peru in a whirlwind day Nov. 15 as he wraps up his 12-day apostolic journey in South America.

In both locations, Pope Leo encountered local Indigenous communities and encouraged them in their Catholic faith and their pursuit of justice.

"I wish to strengthen you in faith and hope, supporting you in your search for the justice and peace that this land so greatly needs," Pope Leo told Indigenous leaders and missionaries in the city of Pucallpa, on the banks of the Ucayali River in Peru's rainforest.

"The years I spent as a missionary and as a bishop in this beloved land of Peru taught me what it means for the Church to walk alongside humanity in order to serve the Lord faithfully. This is essential if we are to become like Jesus Christ and follow him here and now, as we await his return," he added.

The pope began his final full day in Peru before beginning the long journey back to Rome in his "beloved" Chiclayo, where he had an emotional reunion with his former flock of the diocese he led as bishop from 2015 to 2023. He departed the local military airbase at 8 a.m., boarding the papal plane with a white umbrella in the pouring rain, to fly 700 miles southeast to the famous ancient city in the Andes.

It was the first of three flights in an ambitious day of travel across Peru's diverse landscapes, a little more than one month after Pope Leo underwent surgery for lung cancer.

Half a million people lined the streets of the ancient city of Cusco for miles, according to the Vatican, holding up their religious images and statues of the Virgin Mary to be blessed. A choir sang for the pope as his car drove past.

Pope Leo XIV speaks outside the Cathedral Basilica of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Cusco, Peru, Nov. 15, 2026. (OSV News photo/Simone Risoluti, Vatican Media)

At an elevation of more than 11,000 feet, Pope Leo prayed with the local Catholic community and met with representatives of popular piety at the Saqsaywaman archaeological park with vistas overlooking the Andes Mountains.

"The beauty of this place that welcomes us this morning is undeniable," the pope said.

"Saqsaywaman rises toward the Andean sky like a stone altar, where the ancients climbed in search of the divine. However, our Christian faith has allowed us to understand that in reality, it is God who descends in search of his sons and daughters. God enters a willing heart, asking for a courageous and simple 'yes,' like that of the Virgin Mary, who changed the course of history forever," he added.

Pope Leo reflected on how God draws near to people through their languages and cultures, so that all may encounter him, understand his words, and be converted. He also said religious processions and festivals can unite communities and foster solidarity in a world increasingly marked by division and mistrust.

Pope Leo also took a moment to remember Archbishop Richard Daniel Alarcón Urrutia of Cusco, who died Oct. 30 in the days leading up to the papal visit.

Rain began falling during the pope's address, turning the gathering of about 100,000 people into a sea of colorful umbrellas and ponchos.

From the archaeological park, the pope went to Cusco's Plaza de las Armas, where he led the Angelus prayer in front of the Cathedral Basilica of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary.

Addressing the sick and elderly in the plaza, Pope Leo challenged a culture that measures human worth by productivity.

Pope Leo XIV blesses a woman outside the Cathedral Basilica of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Cusco, Peru, Nov. 15, 2026. (OSV News photo/Simone Risoluti, Vatican Media)

"In the eyes of the world -- shaped by a throwaway culture and material productivity -- illness is seen as a misfortune that diminishes a person's worth. What a great lie!" he said.

He described suffering, when united with Christ's passion and lived in faith, as an opportunity to grow in love and contribute to the spiritual life of the Church.

The pope also encouraged priests and religious sisters to give themselves generously to their vocations, saying, "Let us not be afraid to give our lives, to wear ourselves out for Christ. In this way, we will become visible signs of God's mercy. This is the best way to foster vocations."

Pope Leo honored Cusco's devotion to the Lord of the Earthquakes, a revered image of Christ associated with the city's survival following a devastating earthquake in 1650. He presented a shroud to be placed over the image, describing it as a sign of his affection for the people.

"With filial love, I offer this Shroud to be placed over this image of the Lord Jesus. It is meant to be the Pope's caress for a people who know how to suffer with dignity and Christian hope," the pope said.

The pope then flew about 400 miles to Pucallpa, a city in eastern Peru in the heart of the Peruvian Amazon rainforest.

Pope Leo greets children alongside Bishop Augusto Martín Quijano Rodríguez of the Apostolic Vicariate of Pucallpa upon his arrival to Pucallpa, Peru, Nov. 15, 2026. (OSV News photo/Simone Risoluti, Vatican Media)

There, he met with missionaries and representatives of Amazonian Indigenous communities, who welcomed the opportunity to share their concerns directly with him.

Susy Díaz Gonzales, an Indigenous leader, told the pope that many of the problems raised during Pope Francis' 2018 meeting with Indigenous communities in Puerto Maldonado had worsened. She said 37 Indigenous leaders had since been killed while defending their territories and communities and highlighted ongoing violence against women.

Discrimination against Indigenous peoples persists and their concerns go unheard, she said, even when laws about their territories are being decided. All of this, she said, leads to their territories being exposed to invasions, land-title disputes and activities that threaten the lives and safety of these communities, such as oil spills, indiscriminate logging, drug trafficking, and illegal mining.

"In recent years, many Indigenous leaders have been murdered for defending their territories. The blood of these brothers cries out to God and demands justice," Pope Leo said in response to her testimony.

Another representative, Cecilio Soria, a lawyer and member of the Shipibo-Konibo people, told the pope that the people "dream of a different future" while remaining in their territories to care for them as their ancestors did.

"Our hope is to have a stronger government that protects and guarantees our rights," he said. "We dream of the day when our children won't have to leave their communities to find a dignified life, when we can access quality, intercultural health care and education, and when we can live in safety, free from discrimination, and with equal opportunities for everyone."

Soria noted with gratitude that Catholic missionaries have stood by the Amazonian peoples in their lives and struggles to defend their rights and the common home.

Traditional music and dance performances welcomed the pope in Pucallpa before he celebrated Mass under the hot sun, with colorful umbrellas filling the gathering of about 100,000 people who traveled from different parts of the Peruvian Amazon.

Pope Leo XIV pauses for a photo with individuals attending a meeting with missionaries and representatives of Indigenous Amazonian peoples at the Puerto Callao waterfront on Lake Yarinacocha in Yarinacocha, Peru, Nov. 15, 2026. (OSV News photo/Simone Risoluti, Vatican Media)

In his homily, Pope Leo encouraged the faithful to cultivate joy even amid hardship, explaining that authentic Christian joy comes from faith and is rooted in God's grace.

The pope also spoke about the "painful link that exists between the devastation of the environment and the Amazon basin, and the threats against the human dignity of the peoples living in that region," citing both Pope Benedict XVI and Pope Francis.

"In the face of these evils, let us not bury the Lord's gifts, for he gives us the strength to repair and heal the suffering caused by an insatiable thirst for domination," he said.

For Elías Estalla Huaylla, the pope's itinerary for the day was especially meaningful. Originally from Cusco, he now lives in the Vicariate Apostolic of San Ramón, and said it took about a day to reach Pucallpa.

"I've suffered a lot in my life," he told OSV News. "It feels like someone has struck my heart; I've felt a vibration that's drawn me closer to Jesus."

He said the pope's presence brought comfort and renewed strength to the faithful.

"Even though we stumble along the way, we must always seek Jesus. It's the joy that the pope brings, and he's really, really comforting us and strengthening our faith in Jesus," he said.

His fellow parishioner Nancy Aybe Abel described the Mass as deeply moving. "It's a very special, unique moment. The truth is, I've been moved to the very depths of my being," she said.

Pope Leo XIV celebrates Mass at the Ucayali Regional Sports Village in Pucallpa, Peru, Nov. 15, 2026. (OSV News photo/Vatican Media)

Estalla Huaylla also urged authorities to address illegal logging, which he said threatens Indigenous communities and the natural environment on which they depend.

Leydi Sharon Rodriguez, 29, traveled from Iquitos with fellow Catholics to attend the Mass and renew their commitment to the Church, waiting hours in the sun after their 10 a.m. arrival for the late afternoon liturgy.

She said river pollution, including contamination linked to mercury use, is among the most serious problems facing Amazonian communities.

"The main problem in our Amazon region is river pollution, which our authorities are ignoring," she told OSV News. "It's wreaking havoc on the water -- the water that gives us life."

Her friend Angie Bustos Cahuaza, 26, echoed the call for greater environmental protection and government support.

"This is our common home, the lungs of the world, and we have to respect and love it," she said, expressing hope that the pope would speak out on behalf of communities in the region.

Following the Mass, Pope Leo took his third and final flight of the day to Lima, Peru's capital. On Nov. 16, he will celebrate Mass in Callao, a seaport city near the capital, before a more than 14-hour flight back to Rome, where he is scheduled to land on the morning of Nov. 17.