Blessings to those who show mercy

Elise Ureneck’s article in the Oct. 16 issue (“Helpers to carry the cross”) insightfully points out that mercy in Western society is increasingly seen as “the removal of the sufferer rather than closeness to the one who suffers.”

The sufferer could be an unborn child who falls short of parental expectations, an elderly person with diminishing physical capacities, or anyone who could be a burden to us. Mercy, according to God, she says, is the complete opposite; it “refuses to sacrifice the most dependent to the idol of a burden-free life.”

She calls people who show this kind of mercy “mini-Simons of Cyrene,” “who choose the one in need over their own time, comfort, and plans.” She is grateful to have experienced in her own life that there are still people like that around, especially in the helping professions.

God bless you at Angelus for keeping the Gospel light burning by sharing these truth-bearing messages with us.

— Father John Woolway, Our Lady of the Rosary of Talpa Church, Boyle Heights