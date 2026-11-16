We would like to thank Archbishop José H. Gomez for his recent pastoral letter on Our Lady of Guadalupe, “The Wonder of America,” in the Oct. 30 issue. The timing was amazing as we had visited Mexico City and Tepeyac Hill the week prior. The archbishop makes the case that our Mother Mary’s appearance to St. Juan Diego was one of the greatest moments for Catholics in the Western world, and that we are Guadalupanos — spiritual children of Guadalupe!

We highly recommend reading this inspiring pastoral letter, which offers Christians a deeper understanding of our identity and purpose in Christ.

May we all embrace the call to proclaim Jesus Christ and pray for peace and unity throughout the world as we look forward to celebrating the 500th anniversary of Our Lady of Guadalupe’s miraculous apparition in 2031.

— Sharon and Chris Hoffman, Our Lady of Grace, Encino