"The mission of the Church is to act as a construction site of hope, where hope is rooted in Christ and his promise."

Balancing a vision of "construction sites" of hope for the Church with sober discernment of the multiple challenges involved marked the work of the U.S. Catholic bishops' Nov. 16-19 meeting in Baltimore.

"The mission of the Church is to act as a construction site of hope, where hope is rooted in Christ and his promise," declared U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops' president Archbishop Paul S. Coakley of Oklahoma City, whose opening address in bishops' public sessions Nov. 17 set much of the tone and scope of their public discussions, which continued through Nov. 18.

Borrowing a metaphor from Pope Leo XIV's May encyclical "Magnifica Humanitas," Archbishop Coakley outlined four such "construction sites" -- rebuilding the family, reverent worship, synodal dialogue and discernment, and renewing civic life -- for the Church to reach a world "deprived of a sense of hope."

The bishops also approved a message to Pope Leo that day, dovetailing with these themes, that also emphasized their unity with the pope in his commitment to peace, their ongoing efforts since last year's special pastoral message on immigration, and the special task force they launched in September to address AI's "ethical, pastoral and societal implications."

'The family is the domestic Church'

For marriage and family life, Archbishop Coakley gave a strong encouragement in his speech of the "marriage catechumenate," which he said involves "a new vision" in how the Church forms and accompanies young people and couples before and after the sacrament of matrimony.

Archbishop Coakley later told OSV News he wanted to underscore the foundational importance to the Church of forming strong marriages and families, particularly because "the family is the domestic Church."

The bishops also voiced their support for the Archdiocese of Philadelphia moving ahead with a sainthood cause for Maria Middleton. Similar to the millennial St. Carlo Acutis, the Gen Z Middleton was devoted to the Eucharist and Mary, served the poor and elderly, and was active in her parish as an altar server and cantor, before dying from terminal brain-stem cancer in 2020 at 18. She left her guiding motto as the last words in her journal: "Think hope."

Looking to Our Lady of Guadalupe

Over the two days of public sessions, the bishops also heard powerful invitations to invite the faithful into the experience of the Intercontinental Guadalupan Novena, which culminates in a 2031 celebration of the 500th anniversary of the apparitions of Our Lady of Guadalupe, and the 2028 International Eucharistic Congress in Sydney with its theme "This is my body given for you."

Bishop Daniel E. Flores of Brownsville, Texas, USCCB vice president, gave a theological and historical overview Nov. 17 of Mary's transformative intervention in the history of the Americas as the Virgin of Guadalupe, and said she can aid the Church today in evangelization "as we enter a new world where dehumanization proposes itself in ever new ways."

Bishop Óscar Cantú of San Jose, California, chairman of the Subcommittee on Hispanic/Latino Affairs, also highlighted the "One Tilma, One Heart" initiative, which is in the midst of distributing to all 196 U.S. dioceses and eparchies replicas of the tilma, touched to the original, of the Guadalupe visionary St. Juan Diego Cuauhtlatoatzin. The original tilma, which remains on display today at the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Mexico City, is miraculously imprinted with an image of Mary as she appeared to St. Juan Diego in 1531.

Biblical translation updates

The following day, Auxiliary Bishop Richard Umbers of Sydney invited the bishops to participate in the International Eucharistic Congress and detailed how the congress in Australia was drawing considerably from the bishops' own National Eucharistic Revival initiative from 2022-2025.

The bishops also voted that day to approve a new Mass lectionary and expanded Book of the Gospels so the texts at Mass will match the forthcoming Catholic American Bible.

"It is about consistency," Auxiliary Bishop Michael G. Woost of Cleveland, chairman of the Committee on Divine Worship, told OSV News, adding he hoped the move would help deepen Catholics' personal relationship with Christ.

'Signs of hope'

In his homily at the Nov. 16 opening Mass for the bishops' assembly, Archbishop Coakley invited the bishops to "be aware of our blind spots" and let Jesus Christ help them see, just as he did the blind man in Luke's Gospel.

Experts from The Catholic University of America engaged in a deep dive with bishops Nov. 18 on what they called signs of life of religious renewal in young adults under 30 in data -- finding 64% of Catholic young adults say religion is more important to them now than it was five years ago -- and that they had a strong desire for community and moral guidance.

But they cautioned bishops that the Church is still a ways away from seeing a revival, and noted that while 58% of Catholics ages 18-29 are Hispanic, they are attending Mass weekly at a lower rate than their peers.

The bishops also unanimously voted to approve the proposal by Bishop Daniel E. Thomas of Toledo, Ohio, chairman of the Committee on Pro-Life Activities -- with supportive remarks from the floor by past chairman Archbishop William E. Lori of Baltimore and Archbishop Gabriele G. Caccia, the papal ambassador to the U.S. -- to initiate a broad consultative process to overhaul their Pastoral Plan on Pro-Life Activities last updated in 2001. Bishop Thomas noted the legal landscape has changed, abortions have been rising, and a revised plan would benefit from the additional papal teaching on the dignity of human life, including on the death penalty.

Artificial intelligence, responsible investment

AI was a major topic of concern among the bishops -- not least of all in a week of technology disruptions. Bishop Cantú, whose San Jose Diocese is home to Silicon Valley, gave the bishops an update on their new Task Force on Preserving Human Dignity in the Age of Artificial Intelligence, and said they have an opportunity to "remind the world who the human person is" and "insist that progress remain ordered to the human person."

"Time is of the essence with regard to this technology," Bishop Cantú told OSV News, saying it was critical for the Church "to educate ourselves quickly, calmly and raise our voice in the public square in this debate."

In a related move, the bishops also voted overwhelmingly to approve an updated "Socially Responsible Investment Guidelines for the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops," which contained guidance related to AI, private prisons, cryptocurrency and more, as well as on investment strategies that can promote human life, dignity and the common good.

Day of Prayer for Racial Justice

Before the bishops concluded their public sessions they also overwhelmingly voted to approve the proposal by Bishop Daniel E. Garcia of Austin, Texas, chairman of the Subcommittee for the Promotion of Racial Justice and Reconciliation, to designate the last Sunday in October as a day of prayer for racial justice.

Bishop Garcia referred the bishops to the findings of an Oct. 26 Center for Applied Research in the Apostolate report that indicated 60% of adult Catholics in the U.S. believe racism exists within their local community, with 39% saying they have experienced racial discrimination generally, and 1 in 10 Catholics reporting they have experienced it in their parish and in Catholic education.

The bishops' public sessions were also bookended by their clear determination for the Church to show strong support for the right to life and dignity of immigrants, regardless of legal status, and recounted the religious liberty challenges at the federal and state level they have faced in ministering to migrants. They also signaled their readiness to work with the new Congress and the Trump administration to achieve the much-needed immigration reform the bishops have called for years.

Overcoming 'culture of indifference,' disinformation

Bishop Brendan J. Cahill of Joliet, Illinois, chairman of the Committee on Migration, ended the plenary assembly's public discussions with a presentation Nov. 18 that identified that immigrants overall face both a "culture of indifference" combined with "manipulations of the truth, which dismiss God-given human dignity." He meanwhile expressed the committee's readiness and resources to help diocesan efforts.

During the meeting, the bishops elected leaders to be actively involved in building the conference's work: Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades of Fort Wayne-South Bend, Indiana, was elected to serve as USCCB secretary, while the bishops also chose chairmen-elect for six standing committees: Catholic education, Bishop James D. Conley of Lincoln, Nebraska; communications, Bishop Louis Tylka of Peoria, Illinois; cultural diversity, Bishop Michael M. Pham of San Diego; doctrine, Bishop William M. Joensen of Des Moines, Iowa; national collections, Bishop Gerald L. Vincke of Salina, Kansas; and pro-life activities, Bishop Donald J. Hying of Madison, Wisconsin.

The bishops also received encouragement from Archbishop Caccia to draw hope from the nation's saints and faithful.

The nuncio told the bishops to take inspiration from the newly beatified Blessed Fulton J. Sheen and the Georgia Martyrs, and to recognize they had with them in their faithful "people who love the Church and are committed to her mission" and "priests, religious and lay faithful who work with you in a spirit of co-responsibility."

The bishops concluded their assembly with a closed-door session Nov. 19, before returning to their home dioceses and the work ahead.