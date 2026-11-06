Polish bishops call for day of fasting and penance amid political crisis

After an emergency meeting in Warsaw, Poland’s Permanent Council asks the faithful to fast Tuesday and pray for social peace before Independence Day.

Polandʼs Catholic bishops have asked the faithful to fast and do penance on Tuesday, Nov. 10, for social peace, national understanding, and reconciliation amid a political crisis over the Constitutional Tribunal.

The Permanent Council of the Polish Bishops' Conference issued the appeal after an emergency meeting Wednesday in Warsaw. In a Nov. 4 statement ahead of Independence Day on Nov. 11, the bishops said they were witnessing deep social and political divisions that had been growing for years and were turning into hatred and aggression.

They asked Catholics “to take up fervent prayer for social peace, national understanding, and reconciliation” and for “light and wisdom for those who govern,” recommending Father Piotr Skargaʼs prayer for the homeland among other prayers. “Let us also take up fasting and penance this coming Tuesday, Nov. 10,” they wrote.

Citing Article 1 of the Constitution, they recalled that the Republic of Poland “is the common good of all citizens” and that politicians “will give an account for it before God, the nation, and history.”

“Out of concern for the good of the homeland and for social peace, we call once again for the conflict not to be escalated, for constructive dialogue to be taken up, for all difficulties to be resolved peacefully, and for prejudices and forceful actions to be abandoned!” the bishops wrote. “All parties to the conflict need the gifts of prudence, humility, and responsibility.”

They also declared readiness “to give every possible help to initiate and support a process of mediation and dialogue” in the present crisis.

Jesuit Father Leszek Gęsiak, the conference spokesman, said the bishops had carefully examined media reports from Poland. “We clearly have a serious crisis,” he said, according to PAP. Asked if they would mediate if asked, he said yes — ready to initiate and support a process so that “dialogue and reconciliation” prevail.

The appeal comes amid the ongoing power struggle over the Constitutional Tribunal.