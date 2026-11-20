The Vatican official, touring the region Nov. 16-21, told Gaza’s Christians, “We do not forget you.”

Cardinal Claudio Gugerotti, prefect of the Dicastery for the Eastern Churches, made a Nov. 16-21 pastoral visit to the Holy Land that included entry to Jerusalem, a visit to the West Bank and a video call with Father Gabriel Romanelli, pastor of Holy Family Church in Gaza, where the humanitarian crisis remains severe despite an October ceasefire.

Cardinal Gugerotti described the situation in Gaza as "a corner of paradise surrounded by hell, a living tabernacle in which Christ's presence is made manifest through charity towards the poorest."

The call took place at the Latin Patriarchate in Jerusalem, in the presence of Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, Latin patriarch of Jerusalem.

Speaking to Vatican News, Cardinal Pizzaballa said that the visit of the dicastery's prefect is "important for gaining an understanding on the ground of the situation in which the Churches live, the problems their pastors must face, and the possible prospects."

He underlined Pope Leo XIV's and the Holy See's closeness to the Christian communities that "remains fundamental in this time of profound suffering and uncertainty," Vatican News reported.

Cardinal Gugerotti's visit included a stop at the parish communities in the West Bank, which suffer the consequences of expanding Israeli settlements, attacks, confiscations and, above all, a lack of work that makes family life increasingly difficult.

Alongside this painful reality, however, Cardinal Pizzaballa underlined that there is a network of solidarity and assistance that often receives little attention.

"Goodness makes no noise," the patriarch observed, recalling the many services provided by the Church, including schools, homes for older people, facilities for people with disabilities, reception centers and Caritas services.

Gaza: A continuing tragedy

"The situation remains very serious, extremely serious," Father Romanelli told Cardinal Gugerotti as his visit started Nov. 16, describing a population exhausted by war and the lack of any prospect for the future.

The October 2025 ceasefire has reduced the daily death toll but has not brought the violence to an end.

"The situation has improved within the tragedy," the priest explained, reporting that bombardments remain frequent and that shrapnel continues to fall even near the parish.

More than 2 million people in the enclave are living in conditions of extreme hardship.

Drinking water is scarce, electricity is virtually nonexistent and entire families spend their nights relying solely on light from their cellphones.

Recent rainfall has further worsened the emergency, flooding tents and makeshift shelters, which are often surrounded by rubbish and sewage.

"Tens of thousands of families have lost even the little they had," Father Romanelli said.

Humanitarian aid is entering the strip, but supplies remain insufficient to meet the population's needs.

The Church: A beacon of hope

In this situation, the small Christian community continues to serve as a point of reference for the entire population.

There are 539 Christians remaining in Gaza, most of them Orthodox. Catholics, including religious men and women, number 105.

The Holy Family Parish continues to distribute drinking water, provide medical assistance and organize educational activities. The parish school, which before the war had 300 students, is now the only school still operating. It currently accommodates 1,020 students, making use of adapted premises and a house that has survived the destruction.

The other Christian schools have been damaged, occupied or converted into shelters for displaced people.

Alongside material assistance, Father Romanelli emphasised the centrality of the spiritual life: the Eucharist, daily adoration, prayer, meetings with families and visits to the sick.

These commitments continue despite the devastation and the increasingly widespread desire, including among Muslims, to leave Gaza. The priest described this emigration as "sometimes voluntary, but with a gun to one's head".

'Every day, you touch the living flesh of Jesus'

"Everything you tell us is like drops of the Gospel," Cardinal Gugerotti said, answering the parish priest.

"Every day, you touch the living flesh of Jesus, and this is precisely the mission of the Church," the cardinal continued, emphasising how the community in Gaza recognizes Christ both in the Eucharist and in the poor and suffering.

He then appealed for trucks loaded with humanitarian aid, which remain blocked, to be allowed to reach the population.

The cardinal also highlighted the importance of charity as an antidote to hatred: "No faith can make plans for death in the name of God." Addressing the Christian community, he added: "Truly, in this you are our tabernacle."

Cardinal Gugerotti assured the community of the closeness of the Holy See and the bishops present during the meeting, acknowledging their desire to do more for a community that remains isolated and is enduring extreme conditions.

"You are, nevertheless, the salvation of some who would otherwise die without you," he said, expressing his admiration for a witness that has taken on universal significance: "You have become an icon for the whole world."

The cardinal asked Father Romanelli to convey the pope's personal blessing to everyone he had met, so that they might feel the closeness of the universal Church.

"We do not forget you," the cardinal repeated, in turn asking the community to pray for him.

"I am deeply moved to be here with you," Cardinal Gugerotti concluded. "I will carry this memory with me as spiritual nourishment."

No single solution that 'anyone can pursue alone'

Looking at the prospects for resolving the conflict, Cardinal Pizzaballa reiterated the importance of diplomacy in a conversation with Vatican News, while warning that no single actor can tackle a crisis of this scale alone.

"I do not believe there is a single solution that anyone can pursue alone," the Cardinal said, stressing the need for a joint commitment by political leaders, diplomats, religious communities, civil society, and the media.

Diplomacy, he explained, can play a fundamental role, but it must be accompanied by concrete political decisions and public support.

Without this shared sense of responsibility, even the most important initiatives risk yielding no results.

Cardinal Gugerotti wraps up his pastoral visit Nov. 21 after visiting communities and iconic Churches that included celebrating Mass at the Basilicas of the Annunciation, the Nativity and the Holy Sepulchre, "where the mystery of our salvation was announced, took flesh and was fulfilled," the Latin Patriarchate said.