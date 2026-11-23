France saw a 70% spike in personal offenses and a fourfold increase in physical attacks on clergy, according to the Nov. 16 report.

The Vienna-based Observatory on Intolerance and Discrimination against Christians, or OIDAC, noted a 44% rise in anti-Christian attacks and incidents in the past year.

In its OIDAC Europe Report 2026, which was published Nov. 16, the organization reported an estimated 2,465 hate crimes against Christians in 2025, an increase from the 2,211 reported the previous year.

The incidents included "at least 395 attacks on individuals," the report said, with most of the attacks occurring in France, England and Wales, Germany, and Austria.

"France recorded a 70% increase in offenses against individuals, while physical attacks on clergy increased fourfold. In England and Wales, recorded anti-Christian hate crimes rose by 24% compared with the previous reporting year," the OIDAC said in a statement.

Ashur Sarnaya, a Chaldean Catholic confined to a wheelchair, is seen in an undated screenshot from a TikTok video. The Christian influencer was stabbed in the throat outside his Lyon, France, apartment as he was returning home, and the assailant fled the scene. On Nov. 16, 2026, the Vienna-based Observatory on Intolerance and Discrimination against Christians published its 2026 Europe report and noted a 44% rise in anti-Christian attacks and incidents in the past year. (OSV News screenshot/courtesy Ashur Love)

Among the crimes highlighted by the OIDAC were the deaths of Ashur Sarnaya, a Chaldean Catholic from Iraq, who was stabbed in the throat while livestreaming in Lyon in September, and Polish Father Grzegorz Dymek, a parish priest who was strangled to death in his rectory during a robbery.

Although crimes such as arson, vandalism, as well as church and cemetery desecrations accounted for the majority of the incidents, the report warned of significant under-reporting of individual attacks.

For example, the report cited a 2025 survey of priests conducted by the Polish Institute for Catholic Church Statistics which stated that nearly 50% "had experienced aggression in the preceding 12 months," while nearly 43% "felt unsafe wearing clerical clothing in public."

The second half of the OIDAC report documented legal restrictions and anti-Christian discrimination in Europe over the year, including included dismissals of teachers and chaplains, bans on visible religious symbols, and prosecutions for silent prayer or offering voluntary conversation near abortion facilities.

Among the cases cited was that of Isabel Vaughan-Spruce, a British Christian volunteer who was charged in December 2025 with violating Britain's national "buffer zone" law when she silently prayed outside of an abortion clinic in Birmingham.

She pleaded not guilty to five charges, each for individual times she prayed outside an abortion clinic, and her trial is set for January 2027.

"Standing silently and holding certain beliefs in a public space should never be a crime," Vaughan-Spruce said in a quote published in the OIDAC report.

The report also noted bias in media and political discourse, citing advocacy groups that label Christian pro-life and family organizations as "anti-rights" or threats to democracy.

The Federation of Catholic Family Associations in Europe, for example, challenged the European Union's decision to exclude its programs, which include child protection and digital education projects, from receiving funding.

"No organization should ever be penalized for defending a legitimate position in the public square," said Vincenzo Bassi, the federation's president.

Another organization, the World Youth Alliance, "faced payment suspensions on three Erasmus+ grants over alleged breaches of 'EU values,' including criticism that its reproductive health materials omitted or opposed abortion," the report said.

OIDAC Europe concluded its report by calling on the EU and on European governments to appoint an EU coordinator to combat anti-Christian hatred that is "comparable to those of the coordinators addressing antisemitism and anti-Muslim hatred."

Doing so, the organization said, would improve hate-crime data collection and close "a gap in the EU's response to religious intolerance and discrimination."

"Protecting religious freedom requires authorities to distinguish belief from conduct, disagreement from discrimination, and peaceful religious expression from coercion or threats, including when religious convictions challenge prevailing secular views," the OIDAC said.