Cardinal Ambongo is firmly advocating for peaceful solutions for the country -- a stance which contradicts policies of the government of President Felix Tshisekendi.

Tensions between the Catholic Church and the government in Congo have intensified after police used tear gas against peaceful Catholic demonstrators in Lubumbashi and blocked a major youth gathering led by Cardinal Fridolin Ambongo in Kinshasa.

In an event that shocked the Catholic Church in the African country, police in Congo violently answered a peaceful demonstration organized to call for a solution to the long-standing land dispute concerning the St. Paul Interdiocesan Major Seminary.

On Nov. 23, law enforcement used tear gas to prevent the procession from taking place, surrounding the residence of Archbishop Fulgence Muteba of Lubumbashi the previous night, Fides agency reported.

Msgr. Donatien Nshole, general secretary of the bishops' conference of Congo, condemned the incidents in the two archdioceses.

"To view the Church as a political enemy is to target the wrong adversary," Msgr. Nshole told a news conference Nov. 24, while expressing solidarity with Cardinal Ambongo of Kinshasa and the archbishop of Lubumbashi.

He said that using tear gas on bishops and peaceful protesters "engaged in prayer" and preventing Archbishop Muteba from leaving his residence are "forms of tyranny that our country, which claims to be a democracy, truly does not deserve," the priest said.

In a long-standing land dispute over the St. Paul Interdiocesan Major Seminary land of the Archdiocese of Lubumbashi, the judge ruled in favor of the Church and ordered the demolition of structures standing on the Church land. When Catholics had assembled for a peaceful procession at the St. Peter and Paul Cathedral, a violent reaction of local police had occurred.

Lubumbashi Mayor Joyce Tunda Kazadi defended the ban by referring to the suspension of public demonstrations in Haut-Katanga, where the demonstration was held, claiming it had been in force since Aug. 31 and was renewed Nov. 9, Fides agency reported.

She also argued that the decision was motivated by the risk of opposition party members infiltrating the march, a possibility which, she claimed, had been reported by the security services.

Unexpected changes to archdiocesan youth day celebrations

Just a day before the incident in the Archdiocese of Lubumbashi, the Archdiocese of Kinshasa was forced to move archdiocesan World Youth Day celebrations from the Tata Raphael Stadium to the grounds of St. Raphael College. The event was also marking the feast of Christ the King.

Cardinal Ambongo is firmly advocating for peaceful solutions for the country -- a stance which contradicts policies of the government of President Felix Tshisekendi.

Responding to both incidents, the prelate said, "Our patience is not weakness, our commitment to peace is not fear, and our silence must never be mistaken for complicity with injustice. We cannot accept that force should replace the rule of law, or that violence should become the response to those who demand justice."

Addressing the faithful of Lubumbashi, the cardinal urged them to "remain united, steadfast in faith and determined to defend your rights with dignity, courage and non-violence," Fides agency reported.

"Do not give in to fear, hatred or provocation. A procession can be dispersed, but cannot disperse the Church," Cardinal Ambongo said. "Believers may be struck by tear gas, but the truth cannot be silenced. Pastors may be intimidated, but the Word of God cannot be muzzled."

Cardinal Ambongo: Reject hate and division

Commenting on the disrupted World Youth Day celebrations, Cardinal Ambongo said the cancellation had sparked "outrage" among the youth and the entire diocesan community -- the archdiocese had announced the celebrations months before and had taken the necessary received all permissions for the event, the prelate said.

"What does the government gain by provoking the Catholic Church, which gathers through these young people who have come from all the parishes of the archdiocese?" asked the cardinal.

At the gathering Nov. 22, the prelate had told the youth that Congo was going through a particularly painful period, especially in the eastern part where deaths continue to occur, and populations and young people like them were displaced.

"My dear young people, do not be indifferent to the suffering of your brothers and sisters," said Cardinal Ambongo in his homily. "Their wounds are also yours, theirs suffering is also yours."

He also urged the youth to reject hate speech, divisions, all forms of violence and exploitation.

"Keep unshakable faith even in the midst of trials and provocation. Refuse violence, hatred, corruption and all forms of manipulation. Commit yourselves with resolve to solidarity and peace," said the cardinal. "Catholics are not violent people, but people of hope," he urged.