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Obituaries

Msgr. Joseph Greeley

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Msgr. Joseph Greeley died Monday, November 2, 2026. He was 79 years old.

Msgr. Greeley was ordained a priest for the Archdiocese of Los Angeles on February 16, 1974. While serving as a priest in the archdiocese, these were his assignments:

  • Associate Pro Tem, St. Hilary Church, Pico Rivera
  • Administrator Pro Tem, Associate Pastor, St. Ignatius of Loyola Church, Los Angeles
  • Associate Pastor, St. Catherine of Siena Church, Reseda
  • Pastor, Administrator, Administrator Pro Tem, Associate Pastor, St. Epiphany Church, South El Monte
  • Pastor, Holy Family Church, Wilmington
  • Pastor, St. Pancratius Church, Lakewood

In charity and kindness, please remember Msgr. Joseph in your Masses and prayers. To pray for our deceased priests and deacons visit angelusnews.com/obituaries/. 

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