Msgr. Joseph Greeley died Monday, November 2, 2026. He was 79 years old.

Msgr. Greeley was ordained a priest for the Archdiocese of Los Angeles on February 16, 1974. While serving as a priest in the archdiocese, these were his assignments:

Associate Pro Tem, St. Hilary Church, Pico Rivera

Administrator Pro Tem, Associate Pastor, St. Ignatius of Loyola Church, Los Angeles

Associate Pastor, St. Catherine of Siena Church, Reseda

Pastor, Administrator, Administrator Pro Tem, Associate Pastor, St. Epiphany Church, South El Monte

Pastor, Holy Family Church, Wilmington

Pastor, St. Pancratius Church, Lakewood

In charity and kindness, please remember Msgr. Joseph in your Masses and prayers. To pray for our deceased priests and deacons visit angelusnews.com/obituaries/.