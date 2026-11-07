Msgr. Joseph Greeley
Msgr. Joseph Greeley died Monday, November 2, 2026. He was 79 years old.
Msgr. Greeley was ordained a priest for the Archdiocese of Los Angeles on February 16, 1974. While serving as a priest in the archdiocese, these were his assignments:
- Associate Pro Tem, St. Hilary Church, Pico Rivera
- Administrator Pro Tem, Associate Pastor, St. Ignatius of Loyola Church, Los Angeles
- Associate Pastor, St. Catherine of Siena Church, Reseda
- Pastor, Administrator, Administrator Pro Tem, Associate Pastor, St. Epiphany Church, South El Monte
- Pastor, Holy Family Church, Wilmington
- Pastor, St. Pancratius Church, Lakewood
In charity and kindness, please remember Msgr. Joseph in your Masses and prayers. To pray for our deceased priests and deacons visit angelusnews.com/obituaries/.