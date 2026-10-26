Father Colm O’Ryan died Sunday, October 19, 2026. He was 97 years old.

Fr. Colm was ordained to the Archdiocese of Los Angeles on April 27, 1955. While serving as a priest in the archdiocese, these were his assignments:

Associate Pastor, St. Elizabeth Church, Altadena

Associate Pastor, Holy Trinity Church, Los Angeles

Matrimonial Tribunal, Archdiocesan Catholic Center

Associate Pastor, St. Patrick Church, North Hollywood

Associate Pastor, Our Lady of Victory Church, Los Angeles

Co-Administrator, Associate Pastor, St. Paschal Baylon Church, Thousand Oaks

Pastor Emeritus, Pastor, Administrator, Good Shepherd Church, Beverly Hills

Resident, St. Francis de Sales Church, Sherman Oaks

Services are as follows:

Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026: Rosary at 1:30 p.m, followed by Funeral Mass at 2 p.m.

Good Shepherd Church, 504 North Roxbury Dr., Beverly Hills, CA 90210, (310) 285-5425

Interment will take place in Ireland at a later date.

In charity and kindness, please remember Father Colm in your Masses and prayers. To pray for our deceased priests and deacons, visit angelusnews.com/obituaries/.