As the Jubilee Year of St. Francis nears its conclusion, the homilist at the 44th annual Los Angeles Red Mass reminded lawyers and civic leaders how a legal episode in the saint’s life shaped his conversion.

Hundreds attended the annual Mass sponsored by the St. Thomas More Society of Los Angeles, with federal and state judges, lawyers, legislators, and legal professionals of all faiths gathering at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels.

Father Dan Lackie, OFM, noted that St. Francis’ ministry had a “major turning point in a court of law” when he used his father’s wealth to purchase stones to rebuild the dilapidated church outside of Assisi.

“His father was taking him to court to get justice,” said Lackie, the pastor at Old Mission Santa Barbara. “St. Francis' mission began in a legal realm.”

Lackie quoted St. Francis' words to his brother as he was dying: “I have done what is mine to do, may God show you what is yours.” It connected to a theme Lackie brought into his homily, quoting Nobel Peace Prize poet Louise Glück on “harnessing the power of the unfinished” and urging his brothers to take hold of it and move forward in peace.

As Jesus chose his 12 disciples by name in the day’s Gospel reading, it is important in the legal community to know the names of those being served, Lackie said.

“Thank God Jesus doesn’t work through labels and categories and boxes,” Lackie said. “He works through names. How can we practice a legal ministry without really knowing the names and the deeply unfinished stories of the ones coming to us?

“When Francis' legal case was closed, his life went on and he moved into that place of the unknown. St. Francis speaks to us today, as do Simon and Jude, as do Peter, James, and John, asking us to accompany them as their work with us continues to unfold at this important time in our nation, in our history, and of God’s grace. … May we, like Francis, dare to tap the power of what’s unfinished and move forward in peace.”

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Principal celebrant Auxiliary Bishop Matthew Elshoff, OFM, Cap., himself a Franciscan and a graduate of St. Francis High School in La Cañada Flintridge, was joined by a dozen priests for the Wednesday evening liturgy. Altar servers included a group from St. Francis High, and the “Prayer of St. Francis” was sung by the children’s choir from St. Anthony of Padua School during the preparation of the gifts.

Father Alexei Smith, the Archdiocese of Los Angeles’ longtime ecumenical and interreligious officer, started the evening by introducing leaders of other faiths who sat adjacent to the altar for the Catholic Mass.

Closing speaker LA County Superior Court Judge Sergio C. Tapia II invited legal professionals to stand firm at a time when respect for the rule of law was waning, and judges were being threatened for their rulings.

“We do this work in a moment in history that asks more of us than most,” Tapia said. “More honesty in our dialogue. More integrity in our leadership. And more care for the trust the public places in us. The days ahead may prove to be the most challenging in our lifetimes.

“So as this new judicial year begins, I ask three things of each of you. Carry with you a renewed clarity about why we serve. Bring humility to the authority entrusted to us. And keep faith with one another. The rule of law has never been sustained by one person alone. All of us sustain it together in moments of comfort and trial.”

Tapia also paused to remember union activist Dolores Huerta, who died earlier that day at age 96.

“She understood what brings us here tonight,” he said. “The law is a promise to the powerless and keeping that promise takes courage. May she rest in peace and her example keep us faithful to that promise.”

Michele Friend, president of the St. Thomas More of Los Angeles board of directors, said she hopes that the legal professionals at the Mass were “moved by these words of wisdom and that when they reflect on this Mass, it renews their faith and inspires them to always seek the greater good.”

Board chair Carmela Bombay noted that the Red Mass carries forth a legacy that originated in 13th-century Paris, “a profound gift to help bring our legal community together in prayer and meet Our Lord as one body.”