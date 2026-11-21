All young Jewish girls at the time of Mary were traditionally left in the care of the temple for a period of time, where they received education and faith formation.

On Nov. 21, the Church remembers the presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary in the Temple. All young Jewish girls at the time were traditionally left in the care of the temple for a period of time, where they received education and faith formation.

This feast day originated in the Orient, around the seventh century, and is a recognized festival in the constitution of Manuel Commenus in 1166. The Western Church adopted the feast day in the 14th century.