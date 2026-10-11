(OSV News) -- Pope Leo XIV announced that he will undergo surgery after doctors discovered a nodule, or lump, in his lungs.

Speaking to pilgrims gathered in St. Peter's Square Oct. 11, during his Sunday Angelus address, the pope said the nodule was "detected at a very early stage" during a medical checkup and it is "well-contained."

"The doctors believe intervention is advisable, so, following their advice, I have decided to undergo surgery to have it removed. The procedure is already scheduled for the coming days," he said.

Concluding his address, the pope thanked the crowds in the square for their "spiritual closeness" and entrusted himself to their prayers.

Responding to questions from journalists, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni confirmed that the surgery is scheduled within "the first few days" of this week and that "the expected post-operative hospital stay is about one week."

The Vatican also confirmed that the pope will undergo the medical procedure at Rome's Gemelli Hospital.

The surprise announcement comes less than a month before his longest international trip to date, a 12-day apostolic visit to Latin America that includes stops in Uruguay, Argentina and Peru.

Nevertheless, during his address to pilgrims, the pope greeted members of the Hermandad del Señor de los Milagros, or the Brotherhood of the Lord of Miracles, a Peruvian religious association that spreads devotion to a revered image of Christ crucified, and said he was moving forward with his visit.

"Thank you for your prayers for the pastoral visit I will fulfill in Peru," the pope said before announcing his surgery.

Shortly after the announcement, Archbishop Paul S. Coakley of Oklahoma City, president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, swiftly promised prayers for the U.S.-born Pope Leo.

"The bishops of the United States join with the faithful and all people of good will in praying for his good health," Archbishop Coakley said in a statement provided to OSV News. "May the hand of Pope Leo's surgeons be guided by the divine physician Jesus Christ."

The archbishop added, "Please find a moment today, as I will, to offer a prayer for Pope Leo and his care team."

"We believe strongly in the power of prayerful petitions," Father Joseph Farrell, prior general of the Augustinian Order of which Pope Leo is a member, told OSV News by email.

He added, "The Augustinian brothers and sisters across the globe are praying for our brother Pope Leo XIV. We are praying also for the doctors and entire medical staff who will be assisting him in surgery in the coming days."

Villanova University, Pope Leo's alma mater, said in an Oct. 11 X post that it "joins the global Church in prayer for Pope Leo as he prepares to undergo surgery."

"May God grant the Holy Father strength, healing and a full recovery in the days ahead," said the university.

Villanova University joins the global Church in prayer for Pope Leo XIV as he prepares to undergo surgery. May God grant the Holy Father strength, healing and a full recovery in the days ahead. https://t.co/GTADYlK8yZ — Villanova University (@VillanovaU) October 11, 2026

The pope's surgery is the first major surgical intervention he has publicly disclosed during his pontificate. A pontiff rarely makes medical announcements, which are often handled by the Vatican press office.

On July 12, 1992, St. John Paul II told pilgrims: "I would now like to share something personal with you," and announced that he would be visiting Gemelli "for some diagnostic tests," which resulted in him undergoing surgery to remove a large tumor from his colon.

Pope Francis' visits to Gemelli for checkups or medical procedures, including his 2021 colon surgery and his 2023 abdominal surgery, were disclosed by the press office.