An upcoming publication titled “The Private Diary of Pope Francis” promises a rare look into the inner spiritual life of the late pontiff. Announced on Monday and scheduled for publication on Nov. 24, the volume compiles intimate reflections, prayers, and personal notes, offering a window into his quiet moments of discernment.

Edited with commentary by Cardinal Victor Manuel Fernández, prefect of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, the project gathers material meant to be shared posthumously.

This is not the late pope’s first foray into personal literature; he previously released “Hope,” becoming the first living pope to publish an autobiography.

Known for his accessibility to journalists, Francis gave more than 70 book-length interviews during his pontificate, making this new collection an intriguing counterpart to his public voice.

The publication follows in the footsteps of St. John XXIII, whose spiritual diary was famously published posthumously as “Journal of a Soul.” Similarly to that classic work, Francis’ diary captures his deeply human side — revealing how he navigated trials, carried the burdens of leadership, and sought God in daily silence.