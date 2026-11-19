The basilica, built on the tomb of St. Peter, was dedicated on Nov. 18, 1626, by Pope Urban VIII.

Pope Leo XIV marked the 400th anniversary of the dedication of St. Peter’s Basilica on Wednesday with a Mass in what is sometimes called “the parish church of the world.”

In his homily Nov. 18, the pope recalled the men who designed and built the Renaissance basilica, “the greatest minds of the age,” who gave “glory to God through their talents, their labor, and their resources,” calling it “truly the work of the Church.”

Leo also invited Catholics to see the basilica’s grandeur and beautiful architecture as an invitation to those outside the Church.

“Look at the great portals, arches, balconies, and windows of the basilica, which opens onto the square and opens itself to the world with a universal invitation: ‘Come, enter, taste, and see!’ In a word: ‘Believe!’” the pontiff said.

He added that we believe “not because of these beautiful stones, which time inevitably wears away, but because of the faith that shines through them, the reflection and memorial of the spiritual building that is the body of Christ.”

“The vastness of St. Peter’s Basilica thus reflects a perennial vocation to welcome others, so that the greatest possible number of people may find a place in the Church,” he said.

On the tomb of Peter

St. Peter’s Basilica, built on the tomb of the first pope, St. Peter, was dedicated on Nov. 18, 1626, by Pope Urban VIII.

During the dedication 400 years ago, Pope Urban VIII anointed with oil the blue and red mosaic crosses on the walls of the church’s nave. This cross was represented on Pope Leo’s mitre — a special hat bishops wear — at the Mass on Wednesday.

It replaced what is known as “Old St. Peter’s,” a Constantinian-era basilica that stood for 1,200 years before an expansion became necessary due to the number of people who flocked to the tomb of the martyred saint.

The dedication followed over 120 years of setbacks, stalled construction, and evolving plans involving dozens of the best artists and architects of the Renaissance — including Bramante, Raphael, Antonio da Sangallo, Michelangelo, Carlo Maderno, and Gian Lorenzo Bernini.

The date of Nov. 18 was significant because it was the same date on which the original basilica had been consecrated.

But at its consecration, the immense, 611-foot-long basilica — a church so big that the world’s largest Catholic churches, basilicas, and cathedrals can be contained inside it — was not even complete.

Decorations, including mosaics and altarpieces, were missing at the time. The square and Bernini’s famous colonnade were also competed 40 years later.

Built to serve God

In his homily, Pope Leo invited those present to ask themselves a question: “What did we experience when we entered St. Peter’s Basilica?”

He emphasized the importance of the basilica’s location at the tomb of St. Peter and close to the site of his martyrdom.

“Visiting this majestic temple always stirs emotion. We are filled with wonder, inspired by the sacredness of faith, the power of history, and the beauty of art. Yet all of this rests upon a humble tomb: that of the fisherman of Galilee, Simon son of Jonah,” he said.

Leo said “the basilica that welcomes us today is, in some way, a sign of that sacred space of conscience where faith vibrates, maturing in friendship with the Lord and in service to the Church, even unto martyrdom.”

“This is why,” he continued, “the tomb of St. Peter is, for all of us, a place of faith and a memorial of redemption, from the days of the ancient Roman necropolis through every succeeding age.”

The pontiff also underlined that the most important event that takes place in the basilica is the celebration of the Eucharist.

“This sacrament is the greatest masterpiece that can be contemplated, in St. Peter’s as in the smallest church in the world,” Leo said.

“In a few moments, at the consecration of the bread and wine, our eyes and hearts will be fixed upon the Lamb who was slain and has risen,” he said.

“The whole Church converges in that gesture. It is in order to bear witness to him, the Son of the living God, that this splendid basilica was built. It is to serve him in every man and woman that the Church exists and journeys through history.”

Against the Church, the pope recalled, “the gates of hell shall not prevail.”

“War shall not prevail as long as we proclaim peace; misery shall not prevail as long as we bear witness to charity; error shall not prevail as long as we teach the truth; despair shall not prevail as long as we proclaim salvation in the name of Jesus to all,” he said.