Catholics from across the Archdiocese of Los Angeles are being asked to pray for Pope Leo XIV, offering a spiritual bouquet following the pontiff’s cancer diagnosis.

On the archdiocese’s website and social media channels, Catholics were asked to participate in the spiritual bouquet by praying certain devotions, such as the rosary or the Stations of the Cross, spending time in adoration with the Blessed Sacrament, or completing acts of charity or sacrifice for another.

Local parishes and schools were also asked to hold special Masses and novenas for the sick and Pope Leo.

On a special LACatholics.org web page, visitors can submit prayer offerings for Pope Leo’s recovery following the Oct. 13 surgery that revealed lung cancer.

“Friends, we continue to pray for the Holy Father’s full and swift recovery,” wrote Archbishop José H. Gomez on social media. “I invite you to join me in offering a spiritual bouquet for Pope Leo XIV as he recovers.”

Pope Leo, 71, announced after his Oct. 11 Angelus address that doctors had found a small nodule in his lung and that he would have surgery to remove it. After a 90-minute surgery on Oct. 13, doctors confirmed that lung cancer was detected in what was removed.

The pope was expected to stay in Rome’s Gemelli Hospital for a week, and the Vatican canceled all of Leo’s scheduled audiences through Oct. 20.

Doctors are performing more tests before announcing what comes next, including whether or not Leo might need chemotherapy or other treatments.

The archdiocese’s last prayer campaign for the pope’s health was in February 2025, when Pope Francis fell ill. The archdiocese’s Digital Team asked for videos of prayerful support, leading to a flood of submissions that were compiled into a five-minute video titled “To Pope Francis with Love.”