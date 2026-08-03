The pilgrim images of Our Lady of Guadalupe and St. Juan Diego will begin their annual tour of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles with a newly expanded schedule.

The tour begins with a send-off Mass at St. Marcellinus Church in Commerce on Aug. 1, more than a month earlier than last year’s. The images are scheduled to visit 75 parishes in the archdiocese before the annual Our Lady of Guadalupe Procession and Mass at East LA College Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 6.

During parish visits, the images will be venerated with special Masses and celebrations.

The image of Our Lady of Guadalupe is an exact digital reproduction of the original image in Mexico City’s Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe. It has been blessed and touched to the original image.

The full schedule for the pilgrimage is below.

Aug 1.

Send-off Mass: St. Marcellinus Church, 2349 Strong Ave., Commerce, 11 a.m.

SAN GABRIEL PASTORAL REGION: Aug. 2-29

Aug. 2

St. Isabel Church, 918 S. Soto St., Los Angeles

Aug. 3-4

Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 4954 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles

Aug. 5–6

All Saints Church, 3431 Portola Ave., El Sereno

Aug. 7

Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 3772 E. 3rd St., Los Angeles

Aug. 8

Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery, 2161 Fullerton Rd., Rowland Heights

Aug. 9

St. Mary Church, 407 S. Chicago St., Los Angeles

Aug. 10-11

Our Lady of Guadalupe Sanctuary, 4100 East 2nd St., Los Angeles

Aug. 12-13

Our Lady of Victory Church, 1317 S. Herbert Ave., Los Angeles

Aug. 14-15

Carisma en Misiones, 3546 Percy St., Los Angeles

Aug. 16-17

Sacred Heart Church, 2210 Sichel St., Los Angeles

Aug. 18

St. Joseph Church, 550 Glendora Ave., La Puente

Aug. 19

St. Louis de France Church, 13935 E. Temple Ave., La Puente

Aug. 20

St. Martha Church, 444 N. Azusa Ave., Valinda

Aug. 21-22

St. Dorothy Church, 241 S. Valley Center Ave., Glendora

Aug. 23-24

St. John the Baptist Church, 3883 Baldwin Park Blvd., Baldwin Park

Aug. 25-26

Our Lady Help of Christians Church, 512 S. Avenue 20, Lincoln Heights

Aug. 27-28

Our Lady of the Rosary of Talpa Church, 2914 East 4th St., Los Angeles

Aug. 29

Tardeada Guadalupana, Our Lady of the Rosary of Talpa, 2914 East 4th St., Los Angeles, 2-10 p.m.

SAN PEDRO PASTORAL REGION: Aug. 30-Sept. 25

Aug. 30-31

Holy Innocents Church, 425 E. 20th St., Long Beach

Sept. 1

St. Pius X Church, 10827 Pioneer Blvd., Santa Fe Springs

Sept. 2-3

Sacred Heart Church, 1720 N. Culver Ave., Compton

Sept. 4-5

St. John of God Church, 13819 Pioneer Blvd., Norwalk

Sept. 6-7

St. Philip Neri Church, 4311 Olanda St., Lynwood

Sept. 8-9

Our Lady of Victory Church, 519 E Palmer St., Compton

Sept. 10-11

St. Rose of Lima Church, 4450 E. 60th St., Maywood

Sept. 12-13

St. Linus Church, 13915 Shoemaker Ave., Norwalk

Sept. 14-15

St. John Fisher Church, 5448 Crest Rd., Rancho Palos Verdes

Sept. 16

St. Martha Church, 6000 Seville Ave., Huntington Park

Sept. 17-18

St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 7215 Newlin Ave., Whittier

Sept. 19-20

St. Matthew Church, 672 Temple Ave. #1249, Long Beach

Sept. 21

Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 10727 Downey Ave., Downey

Sept. 22-23

St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Church, 25511 Eshelman Ave., Lomita

Sept. 24-25

St. Gregory the Great Church, 13935 Telegraph Rd., Whittier

OUR LADY OF THE ANGELS PASTORAL REGION: Sept. 26-Oct. 24

Sept. 26-27

St. Anne Church, 2011 Colorado Ave., Santa Monica

Sept. 28-29

St. Agatha Church, 2646 S. Mansfield Ave., Los Angeles

Sept. 30

St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 2760 W. Pico Blvd., Los Angeles

Oct. 1-2

Mother of Sorrows Church, 114 W. 87th St., Los Angeles

Oct. 3-4

Our Lady of the Bright Mount Church, 3424 W. Adams Blvd., Los Angeles

Oct. 5

Holy Cross Church, 4705 Main St., Los Angeles

Oct. 6-7

Our Mother of Good Counsel Church, 2060 N. Vermont Ave., Los Angeles

Oct. 8

St. Malachy Church, 1221 E. 82nd St., Los Angeles

Oct. 9-10

Presentation of Mary Church, 6406 Parmelee Ave., Los Angeles

Oct. 11

Precious Blood Church, 435 S. Occidental Blvd., Los Angeles

Oct. 12

St. Aloysius Gonzaga Church, 2023 Nadeau St., Los Angeles

Oct. 13-14

Assumption Church, 2832 Blanchard St., Los Angeles

Oct. 15-17

St. John Chrysostom Church, 546 E Florence Ave., Inglewood

Oct. 18-19

St. Agnes Church, 2625 S. Vermont Ave., Los Angeles

Oct. 20-21

St. Augustine Church, 3850 Jasmine Ave., Culver City

Oct. 22

St. Kevin Church, 4072 Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles

Oct. 23-24

Blessed Sacrament Church, 6657 Sunset Blvd., Hollywood

SANTA BARBARA PASTORAL REGION: Oct. 25-Nov. 13

Oct. 25-26

St. Raphael Church, 5444 Hollister Ave., Santa Barbara

Oct. 27-28

St. John Eudes Church, 9901 Mason Ave., Chatsworth

Oct. 29-30

St. Julie Billiart Church, 2475 Borchard R., Newbury Park

Oct. 31-Nov. 1

St. Mary Magdalen Church, 2532 Ventura Blvd., Camarillo

Nov. 2-3

St. Joseph Church, 1532 Linden Ave., Carpinteria

Nov. 4-5

St. Paschal Baylon Church, 155 E. Janss Rd., Thousand Oaks

Nov. 6

St. Anthony Church, 2511 S. C St., Oxnard

Nov. 7

Día de los Muertos, Santa Clara Cemetery, 2370 N. H St., Oxnard

Nov. 8

Assumption Catholic Cemetery, 1380 Fitzgerald Rd., Simi Valley

Nov. 9-10

St. Peter Claver Church, 5649 Pittman St., Simi Valley

Nov. 11-12

St. Louis de Montfort Church, 1190 E. Clark Ave., Santa Maria

Nov. 13

La Purísima Church, 213 W. Olive Ave., Lompoc

SAN FERNANDO PASTORAL REGION: Nov. 14-Dec. 5

Nov. 14-15

Guardian Angel Church, 10890 Lehigh Ave., Pacoima

Nov. 16-17

Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 23217 Lyons Ave., Santa Clarita

Nov. 18

St. Catherine of Siena Church, 18115 Sherman Way, Reseda

Nov. 19-20

St. Mel Church, 20870 Ventura Blvd., Woodland Hills

Nov. 21-22

St. Clare of Assisi Church, 19606 Calla Way, Canyon Country

Nov. 23-24

St. Patrick Church, 6160 Cartwright Ave., North Hollywood

Nov. 25

St. Genevieve Church, 14061 Roscoe Blvd., Panorama City

Nov. 26-27

St. Lawrence of Brindisi Church, 10122 Compton Ave., Los Angeles

Nov. 28-29

St. Kateri Tekakwitha Church, 22508 Copper Hill Dr., Santa Clarita

Nov. 30-Dec. 1

Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 18405 Superior St., Northridge

Dec. 2

Our Savior Parish and USC Caruso Catholic Center, 844 W. 32nd St., Los Angeles

Dec. 3-4

St. Dominic Church, 2002 Merton Ave., Eagle Rock

Dec. 5

Our Lady of Solitude Church, 4561 E. Cesar E. Chavez Ave., Los Angeles

Dec. 6

95th Procession and Mass at East LA College Stadium