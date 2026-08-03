The pilgrim images of Our Lady of Guadalupe and St. Juan Diego will begin their annual tour of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles with a newly expanded schedule.
The tour begins with a send-off Mass at St. Marcellinus Church in Commerce on Aug. 1, more than a month earlier than last year’s. The images are scheduled to visit 75 parishes in the archdiocese before the annual Our Lady of Guadalupe Procession and Mass at East LA College Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 6.
During parish visits, the images will be venerated with special Masses and celebrations.
The image of Our Lady of Guadalupe is an exact digital reproduction of the original image in Mexico City’s Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe. It has been blessed and touched to the original image.
The full schedule for the pilgrimage is below.
Aug 1.
Send-off Mass: St. Marcellinus Church, 2349 Strong Ave., Commerce, 11 a.m.
SAN GABRIEL PASTORAL REGION: Aug. 2-29
Aug. 2
St. Isabel Church, 918 S. Soto St., Los Angeles
Aug. 3-4
Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 4954 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles
Aug. 5–6
All Saints Church, 3431 Portola Ave., El Sereno
Aug. 7
Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 3772 E. 3rd St., Los Angeles
Aug. 8
Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery, 2161 Fullerton Rd., Rowland Heights
Aug. 9
St. Mary Church, 407 S. Chicago St., Los Angeles
Aug. 10-11
Our Lady of Guadalupe Sanctuary, 4100 East 2nd St., Los Angeles
Aug. 12-13
Our Lady of Victory Church, 1317 S. Herbert Ave., Los Angeles
Aug. 14-15
Carisma en Misiones, 3546 Percy St., Los Angeles
Aug. 16-17
Sacred Heart Church, 2210 Sichel St., Los Angeles
Aug. 18
St. Joseph Church, 550 Glendora Ave., La Puente
Aug. 19
St. Louis de France Church, 13935 E. Temple Ave., La Puente
Aug. 20
St. Martha Church, 444 N. Azusa Ave., Valinda
Aug. 21-22
St. Dorothy Church, 241 S. Valley Center Ave., Glendora
Aug. 23-24
St. John the Baptist Church, 3883 Baldwin Park Blvd., Baldwin Park
Aug. 25-26
Our Lady Help of Christians Church, 512 S. Avenue 20, Lincoln Heights
Aug. 27-28
Our Lady of the Rosary of Talpa Church, 2914 East 4th St., Los Angeles
Aug. 29
Tardeada Guadalupana, Our Lady of the Rosary of Talpa, 2914 East 4th St., Los Angeles, 2-10 p.m.
SAN PEDRO PASTORAL REGION: Aug. 30-Sept. 25
Aug. 30-31
Holy Innocents Church, 425 E. 20th St., Long Beach
Sept. 1
St. Pius X Church, 10827 Pioneer Blvd., Santa Fe Springs
Sept. 2-3
Sacred Heart Church, 1720 N. Culver Ave., Compton
Sept. 4-5
St. John of God Church, 13819 Pioneer Blvd., Norwalk
Sept. 6-7
St. Philip Neri Church, 4311 Olanda St., Lynwood
Sept. 8-9
Our Lady of Victory Church, 519 E Palmer St., Compton
Sept. 10-11
St. Rose of Lima Church, 4450 E. 60th St., Maywood
Sept. 12-13
St. Linus Church, 13915 Shoemaker Ave., Norwalk
Sept. 14-15
St. John Fisher Church, 5448 Crest Rd., Rancho Palos Verdes
Sept. 16
St. Martha Church, 6000 Seville Ave., Huntington Park
Sept. 17-18
St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 7215 Newlin Ave., Whittier
Sept. 19-20
St. Matthew Church, 672 Temple Ave. #1249, Long Beach
Sept. 21
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 10727 Downey Ave., Downey
Sept. 22-23
St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Church, 25511 Eshelman Ave., Lomita
Sept. 24-25
St. Gregory the Great Church, 13935 Telegraph Rd., Whittier
OUR LADY OF THE ANGELS PASTORAL REGION: Sept. 26-Oct. 24
Sept. 26-27
St. Anne Church, 2011 Colorado Ave., Santa Monica
Sept. 28-29
St. Agatha Church, 2646 S. Mansfield Ave., Los Angeles
Sept. 30
St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 2760 W. Pico Blvd., Los Angeles
Oct. 1-2
Mother of Sorrows Church, 114 W. 87th St., Los Angeles
Oct. 3-4
Our Lady of the Bright Mount Church, 3424 W. Adams Blvd., Los Angeles
Oct. 5
Holy Cross Church, 4705 Main St., Los Angeles
Oct. 6-7
Our Mother of Good Counsel Church, 2060 N. Vermont Ave., Los Angeles
Oct. 8
St. Malachy Church, 1221 E. 82nd St., Los Angeles
Oct. 9-10
Presentation of Mary Church, 6406 Parmelee Ave., Los Angeles
Oct. 11
Precious Blood Church, 435 S. Occidental Blvd., Los Angeles
Oct. 12
St. Aloysius Gonzaga Church, 2023 Nadeau St., Los Angeles
Oct. 13-14
Assumption Church, 2832 Blanchard St., Los Angeles
Oct. 15-17
St. John Chrysostom Church, 546 E Florence Ave., Inglewood
Oct. 18-19
St. Agnes Church, 2625 S. Vermont Ave., Los Angeles
Oct. 20-21
St. Augustine Church, 3850 Jasmine Ave., Culver City
Oct. 22
St. Kevin Church, 4072 Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles
Oct. 23-24
Blessed Sacrament Church, 6657 Sunset Blvd., Hollywood
SANTA BARBARA PASTORAL REGION: Oct. 25-Nov. 13
Oct. 25-26
St. Raphael Church, 5444 Hollister Ave., Santa Barbara
Oct. 27-28
St. John Eudes Church, 9901 Mason Ave., Chatsworth
Oct. 29-30
St. Julie Billiart Church, 2475 Borchard R., Newbury Park
Oct. 31-Nov. 1
St. Mary Magdalen Church, 2532 Ventura Blvd., Camarillo
Nov. 2-3
St. Joseph Church, 1532 Linden Ave., Carpinteria
Nov. 4-5
St. Paschal Baylon Church, 155 E. Janss Rd., Thousand Oaks
Nov. 6
St. Anthony Church, 2511 S. C St., Oxnard
Nov. 7
Día de los Muertos, Santa Clara Cemetery, 2370 N. H St., Oxnard
Nov. 8
Assumption Catholic Cemetery, 1380 Fitzgerald Rd., Simi Valley
Nov. 9-10
St. Peter Claver Church, 5649 Pittman St., Simi Valley
Nov. 11-12
St. Louis de Montfort Church, 1190 E. Clark Ave., Santa Maria
Nov. 13
La Purísima Church, 213 W. Olive Ave., Lompoc
SAN FERNANDO PASTORAL REGION: Nov. 14-Dec. 5
Nov. 14-15
Guardian Angel Church, 10890 Lehigh Ave., Pacoima
Nov. 16-17
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 23217 Lyons Ave., Santa Clarita
Nov. 18
St. Catherine of Siena Church, 18115 Sherman Way, Reseda
Nov. 19-20
St. Mel Church, 20870 Ventura Blvd., Woodland Hills
Nov. 21-22
St. Clare of Assisi Church, 19606 Calla Way, Canyon Country
Nov. 23-24
St. Patrick Church, 6160 Cartwright Ave., North Hollywood
Nov. 25
St. Genevieve Church, 14061 Roscoe Blvd., Panorama City
Nov. 26-27
St. Lawrence of Brindisi Church, 10122 Compton Ave., Los Angeles
Nov. 28-29
St. Kateri Tekakwitha Church, 22508 Copper Hill Dr., Santa Clarita
Nov. 30-Dec. 1
Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 18405 Superior St., Northridge
Dec. 2
Our Savior Parish and USC Caruso Catholic Center, 844 W. 32nd St., Los Angeles
Dec. 3-4
St. Dominic Church, 2002 Merton Ave., Eagle Rock
Dec. 5
Our Lady of Solitude Church, 4561 E. Cesar E. Chavez Ave., Los Angeles
Dec. 6
95th Procession and Mass at East LA College Stadium