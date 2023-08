St. Nicodemus was a secret disciple of Jesus. He was a member of the Sanhedrin, and met with Jesus at night to avoid being caught by the other members.

It was Nicodemus who reminded the Sanhedrin that Jesus had the right to a trial. Along with St. Joseph of Arimathea, he prepared Jesus’ body and placed him in the tomb after the crucifixion.

Although there are no remaining records, tradition holds that Nicodemus died a martyr.