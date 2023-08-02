St. Peter Julian Eymard was born in France in 1811. He was not allowed to enter the priesthood as a young boy because he was supposed to take over his father’s business. However, when he was 19, his father let him join the Oblate novitiate. While he was there, Peter fell ill, and was sent home to die surrounded by his family. However, he recovered from his illness and rejoined the seminary after the death of his father.

Peter was ordained a priest in 1834 and later joined the Marists.

In 1851, St. Peter Julian established the Congregation of the Blessed Sacrament, a group of men devoted to Eucharistic Adoration. He died in 1868, and was made a saint in 1962.