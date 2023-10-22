The pilgrim images of Our Lady of Guadalupe and St. Juan Diego are back for their annual tour of Los Angeles. The kick-off celebration was held at St. Catherine of Alexandria Church in Avalon on Oct. 20, where LA Catholics processed with the images before a welcome Mass and potluck. From there, the images traveled by boat to All Souls Cemetery and Mortuary in Long Beach.

Every year, the images are hosted at different parishes throughout the archdiocese, and venerated with special Masses and celebrations. The pilgrimage ends in a procession and Mass to celebrate the feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe in December.

The image of Our Lady of Guadalupe is an exact digital reproduction of the original image in Mexico City’s Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe. It has been blessed and touched to the original image.

The full schedule for the pilgrimage is below.

Friday, October 20

St. Catherine of Alexandria Church, 800 Beacon St., Avalon

11 a.m. Arrival of images at the Green Pier

11:30 a.m. Procession begins at Wrigley Stage

12 p.m. Welcome Mass

1 p.m. Potluck in parish hall

3-5 p.m. veneration and prayer, confessions available

6 p.m. Aztec dancers

6:30 p.m. Bilingual Mass

8 p.m. serenade to the image

Saturday, October 21

6 a.m. Mañanitas and farewell

7 a.m. Images leave Avalon by boat at Green Pier

Sunday, October 22

All Souls Catholic Cemetery and Mortuary, 4400 Cherry Ave., Long Beach

12 p.m.: Procession with Aztec dancers, welcome, blessings, dance by folklorico group

12:30 p.m.: Rosary and homily

1:00 p.m.: Aztec dancers, mariachi music, folklorico dancers

1:30 p.m.: Final blessing by Deacon Frank and procession

1:35-2:45 p.m.: veneration

Monday, October 24 - Tuesday, October 25

St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 7215 Newlin Ave., Whittier

Sunday, October 22

4:30 p.m. Welcome of images with dancers

5 p.m. Rosary in Spanish

6 p.m. Mass in English

Monday, October 23

8 a.m. Rosary in English

8:30 a.m. Mass in English

12 p.m. Angelus

5:30 p.m Rosary in Spanish

6:30 p.m. Mass in Spanish

Tuesday, October 24

8 a.m. Rosary in English

8:30 a.m Mass in English

12 p.m. Angelus

3 p.m. bilingual holy hour

5:30 p.m. Rosary in Spanish

6:30 p.m. Mass in Spanish

7:30 p.m. dancers

Wednesday, October 25 – Thursday, October 26

St. Francis Xavier Church, 4245 Acacia Ave., Pico Rivera,

Wednesday, October 25

5 p.m. Reception and welcome with procession by catechism children

5:30 p.m. Rosary led by prayer group

6:30 p.m.: Marian serenade

7 p.m. Mass

8 p.m. Marian talk

Thursday, October 26

7:25 a.m. Mass

11 a.m. Mass

12 p.m. Rosary for priests

1 p.m. Veneration by groups and ministries

2-6 p.m. Veneration

6:15 p.m. Rosary of Divine Mercy (chapter)

7 p.m. Farewell Mass

8 p.m. Procession and rosary

Friday, October 27 – Saturday, October 28

St. Pancratius Church, 3519 St. Pancratius Pl., Lakewood

Friday, October 27

5 p.m. Welcome with music and prayer

6 p.m. Mass

7-9 p.m. Veneration

Saturday, October 28

8 a.m. Mass

8:30-11:45 a.m. Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament

8:30 a.m. Rosary and chaplet of Divine Mercy

12 p.m. Mass with mariachi

1-4 p.m. Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament

3:30 p.m. rosary

3:30-4:30 p.m. confessions

4:30 p.m. Vigil and farewell Mass

Sunday, October 29 – Monday, October 30

Saint Joseph Church, 1500 Linden Ave., Carpinteria

Sunday, October 29

9 a.m. Mass in English

10 a.m. Welcome with mariachi, songs, and flowers (families with children will offer flowers)

11 a.m. Holy Guadalupe rosary

11:30 a.m. Mass

12:30 p.m. fellowship

5:30 p.m. Mass in English with youth from Sunday school

6:30 p.m. Catechesis on Marian Devotion and the rosary