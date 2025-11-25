The Catholic Church is facing a new wave of violence in Africa: In Nigeria, 265 students from a Catholic school remain captive after being kidnapped last week while an archbishop in Cameroon is threatening to close parishes if a kidnapped priest is not released.

In Nigeria, Bishop Bulus Dauwa Yohanna of Kontagora told Fides: “The kidnappers are almost certainly criminals seeking illicit gain by demanding a ransom.”

An official statement from the diocese, published on Nov. 23, reported that 50 minors managed to escape and reunite with their families after fleeing between Friday and Saturday following the attack. These developments were confirmed through visits and phone calls with their relatives, the statement said.

However, of the 315 people initially captured, “265 remain in the hands of the kidnappers, of whom 239 are children, 14 are high school students, and 12 are members of the school staff,” the diocesan statement specified.

The institution serves 430 primary school students (377 boarders and 53 day students) and 199 secondary school students, figures that, according to the diocese, “are important in helping the public understand the scale of the incident and the extensive efforts underway to account for every missing child and staff member.”

The archbishop of Bamenda, Andrew Nkea Fuanya, announced that “if Father John is not released before Nov. 26, the churches in the deanery will be closed” as a measure to pressure for the release of parish priest John Berinyuy Tatah, who was kidnapped on Nov. 15 by armed men in northeastern Cameroon along with his vicar.

The faithful were informed of the possible closures in an official message read on Sunday, Nov. 23, in all parishes, the Vatican news agency Fides reported.

Nkea explained that if the priest remains in the hands of his captors by that date, the parishes, schools, and Catholic institutions of the Ndop deanery will be closed. “Priests will be evacuated for their safety, and the Blessed Sacrament will be removed from the churches.”

Furthermore, he warned that if the priest continues to be held captive on Nov. 28, the archbishop, the clergy, and lay faithful will march to the village of Baba I, where he is believed to be held, “and will either bring him back home or remain there until he is released,” Fides reported.

The prelate denounced the frequent kidnappings of priests and pastoral workers, stating that the perpetrators “have put us against the wall, and all of this must end immediately,” noting that many laypeople have also suffered torture, violence, and extortion.

According to Fides, the kidnapping was carried out by armed separatists who have proclaimed the so-called “Republic of Ambazonia” in the English-speaking northeast and southeast regions of the country. The rest of Cameroon is French-speaking.

The situation in Nigeria has caused international outrage. The bishop of Winona-Rochester in Minnesota, Robert Barron, recently referred to the wave of attacks against Catholic communities, noting that what has happened is part of “an ongoing and long-standing persecution.”

“Over the last 10 years, I think 100,000 Christians have been murdered, tens of thousands of churches burned, [and there has been a] huge displacement of the Christian population,” he said on X.

What would be our response if 200 Catholic school children were kidnapped in Minneapolis, Chicago, New York, or any other city in America? pic.twitter.com/yCLOC06GYh — Bishop Robert Barron (@BishopBarron) November 22, 2025

After explaining that in the middle parts of the country the attacks on Christians may be motivated by a mixture of religious, tribal, or economic reasons, Barron said he did not want the appeal to mixed motives as an excuse for inaction.

“Are the motives of the persecutors mixed? Sure, I’ll grant you that. There are economic or tribal elements, of course. But my overall point is: Who cares? What matters here is that our brother and sister Christians are being brutally mistreated.”

Barron also appealed to the international Christian community: “Our connections in Christ to one another are deeper than our national identity.” Christians must pray, speak out, raise awareness, and ask our representatives to act, he said.

The bishop also emphasized that Nigeria today is “a flourishing Church” in vocations and vitality. “Am I surprised that that Church especially is undergoing a very vicious persecution? No. The more successful a Church becomes, the more on fire with Christ it becomes, the more it attracts the attention of the enemy.”

The Diocese of Kontagora assured that it is “fully committed to the safe rescue of those still in captivity” and reported that it continues to work with the police, authorities, and families.

It also asked the faithful to remain calm, continue praying, and support the ongoing efforts.

Meanwhile, in Cameroon, Nkea once again called on the authorities to stop the abuses against the population and demanded that the priest and all kidnapping victims be returned home as soon as possible.