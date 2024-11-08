Another Catholic priest has been kidnapped in Nigeria in what is seen as a growing threat to Christians in Africa’s most populous nation.

Father Emmanuel Azubuike, Parish Priest of St. Theresa Obollo Parish in the Okigwe Diocese was taken in Obollo in Imo State while on his way back home from an assignment.

author avatar
Ngala Killian Chimtom
Ngala Killian Chimtom is a Cameroonian journalist with eleven years of working experience. He is Crux’s Africa correspondent.
See Full Bio