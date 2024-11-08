Another Catholic priest has been kidnapped in Nigeria in what is seen as a growing threat to Christians in Africa’s most populous nation.

Father Emmanuel Azubuike, Parish Priest of St. Theresa Obollo Parish in the Okigwe Diocese was taken in Obollo in Imo State while on his way back home from an assignment.

Imo is in the southeast of the country, and has a Christian majority.

Church authorities confirmed the kidnapping in a statement and urged prayers to secure his safe return.

“We solicit your fervent prayers that he may come back to us safe and sound while trusting in your goodwill and solidarity,” said Father Princewill Iwuanyanwu in the statement.

Police have opened an investigation to not only rescue the priest, but also to bring the kidnappers to justice.

“The CP [commissioner of Police] has set up a high-powered investigation team to look into this matter for possible rescue of the Catholic priest and apprehension of the suspects,” said the spokesperson for the Imo state police, Henry Okoye.

Calls for his release have taken up the social media space not only in Nigeria but across Africa.

Writing on X, Father Petros Mwale of St. Martin de Porres Catholic Parish in the Catholic Diocese of Mzuzu said his kidnapping raises concerns about the safety of the clergy in Nigeria.

“This tragic event raises serious concern about the safety of religious leaders in the country. We pray for his swift and safe release,” the Malawi priest wrote.

The kidnapping of Azubuike follows a disturbing pattern of abductions targeting priests and clergy in Nigeria. Just a week prior, Father Thomas Oyode, the Rector of the Immaculate Conception Minor Seminary in the Catholic Diocese of Auchi, was abducted on October 27 and remains in captivity. On June 9, Father Gabriel Ukeh was taken from a parish rectory in the Catholic Diocese of Kafanchan.

Earlier this year, on May 21, Father Oliver Buba, a priest of the Diocese of Yola, was kidnapped – he was later released. Similarly, on May 15, the Catholic Archdiocese of Onitsha reported the abduction of Father Basil Gbuzuo, who was subsequently freed.

A recent report by Abuja-based security firm, Beacon Consulting reveals that 4,067 persons were abducted and 9,734 were killed by gun men in 2023.

These incidents highlight the growing threat faced not only by the clergy but by everyday Nigerians, with kidnappings for ransom increasingly being used by terrorists and gunmen as a source of funding.

“Cases of kidnapping are very rampant, they are happening almost every day,” said Emeka Umeagbalassi, the Director of the Catholic-inspired International Society for Civil Liberties and the Rule of Law, Intersociety.

He suggested that the kidnappings could be done with the complicity of government soldiers.

“You have military roadblocks all over the place. It is strongly suspected that those kidnappers ‘settle’ the soldiers after any successful operation,” Emeka told Crux.

To “settle” – as used by Emeka – means to bribe or to give kickbacks.

Bishop Mathew Hassan Kukah of Sokoto has described the situation as “an epidemic of kidnappings.”

Last year, the bishop said his diocese had spent 30 million naira (about $37,200) to rescue Church personnel from the hands of kidnappers.

According to SB Morgen (SBM) Intelligence, a Lagos-based political risk analysis firm, not less than $18.34 million was paid to kidnappers as ransom – mostly by families and the government – between June 2011 and March 2020.

Nigeria has since 2009 been reeling from a Boko Haram insurgency, a situation now worsened by the activities of rampaging Fulani herdsmen and other criminal elements. Many of them have turned to kidnapping for ransom as a surer means of funding.

Earlier this year in March, gunmen abducted 280 schoolchildren in Kaduna, and demanded a ransom of around $600,000.

“The government is not paying anybody any dime and the government is optimistic that these children and other people … will be brought back to their families in safety,” said Nigerian President Bola Tinubu.

The president had earlier declared that going forward, kidnappers will be treated the same as terrorists.

Kukah told Crux he was glad President Bola Tinubu now says he considers kidnapping as “acts of terrorism.”

“It is cheering to hear that the President has announced that kidnapping and banditry are now to be treated as acts of terrorism,” the bishop said.

“If so, we need to see a relentless and implacable plan to end this menace with a definite date line for bringing these terrorists to their knees, no matter what it will take. Without a timeline for eliminating these evil, despicable, malevolent and execrable demons from among us, our future as a people will be imperiled,” he said.