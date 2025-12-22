Catholics in northwestern Nigeria are celebrating just days before Christmas, as the last group of students kidnapped from St. Mary's Catholic School in Papiri has been freed.

Church officials confirmed that the remaining 130 students were released on Dec. 21, ending a monthlong ordeal that began when more than 300 pupils were abducted from the diocesan school in Niger State. The school is owned by the Diocese of Kontagora and run by the Sisters of Our Lady of Apostles.

"We thank God for the release of the remaining abducted children and staff of St. Mary's Catholic School, Papiri. Thank you for your prayers, encouragement and efforts. May God grant lasting peace and security to our country and to the world at large," said the sisters Nigeria, in a post on Facebook.

It is not clear who kidnapped the children from the Catholic school or if any ransom was paid to secure their release.

On Dec. 21, Father Jatau Luka Joseph, secretary of the diocese, confirmed the release, while thanking all those who contributed to the safe return of the victims, including the government of Nigeria, the Niger state government and security services.

"We also extend our sincere appreciation to the parents, guardians, clergy, religious communities, humanitarian organizations and the wider public for their prayers, support and solidarity throughout this challenging period," said the priest in a statement.

"The Catholic diocese of Kontagora remains committed to the protection, welfare and safety of all pupils, students and staff and will continue to collaborate with all relevant authorities to ensure a secure and conducive learning environment."

Nigeria's federal government welcomed the release of the children, saying it marked a fitting end to the year and that not a single pupil was left in captivity.

"The federal government empathizes with the parents and guardians of the pupils for the agony the abduction has caused them, wishes them a pleasant family reunion, a good healing process, compliments of the season, and a Merry Christmas," said Mohammed Idris, Nigeria's minister for information and national orientation.

In his Christmas message on Dec. 20, Bishop Bulus Dauwa Yohanna of Kontagora, who is also chairman of Niger state's Christian Association of Nigeria, said this year's Christmas served as a poignant reminder of shared hope.

"Just as the 2025 theme, 'Heaven's Greatest Gifts,' the best gift the church can expect this year is to receive our children and the teachers still in captivity before Christmas Day," said Bishop Yohanna. "At these times of trial, where most parents can no longer sleep or eat, let us extend our love by continuing in prayers, because it is over four weeks now that the incident occurred," he said just two days before all children were released.

His diocese is part of the Kaduna ecclesiastical province, a region which has recently become the epicenter of ethnic, religious and political violence. In the state by the same name, gangs kidnap and kill for ransom, rivaling Borno state, the homeland of the infamous Boko Haram terrorist group.

On Dec. 14, captors had released the first big group — 100 — of the students, including 14 secondary school students, one staff member, 80 primary school pupils and five nursery school children. At least 50 of the children had escaped from the captors in November, right after the kidnapping.