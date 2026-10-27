Pope Leo denounces 'holy war' in video message for Assisi peace anniversary

The pope, who is still recovering from lung surgery, urged those gathered to carry on the spirit of St. Francis and replace the language of arrogance with dialogue.

Pope Leo XIV denounced all religious wars in a video message on Tuesday, marking the 40th anniversary of the International Meeting for Peace in Assisi, Italy.

“There is no such thing as a holy war: Only peace is holy,” Leo said in his message. “War can never be waged in the name of God.”

The pontiff, originally scheduled to travel to Assisi for the gathering, canceled his trip on his doctors’ advice, as he continues to recover from thoracic surgery performed on Oct. 13. The Vatican announced the cancellation on Oct. 23, adding that he would send a message for the event.

St. John Paul II established the International Meeting for Peace in Assisi in 1986 as an interreligious prayer service for peace during the Cold War.

Another call to end ‘holy wars’

In his message, Leo highlighted a growing trend among nations to resort to armed conflict. He described the trend as a betrayal of the memory of those who lost their lives in wars during the last century.

“As the Catechism of the Catholic Church states,” Leo said, “‘the accumulation of arms strikes many as a paradoxically suitable way of deterring potential adversaries from war. They see it as the most effective means of ensuring peace among nations,’ thus betraying the memory of the 20th century and the senseless slaughter of millions of human lives.”

“Precisely in these times marked by a ‘culture of power,’ there is a need to cultivate the spirit of Assisi, which entails a rejection of the religious justification of war,” the pope added.

Since his election in 2025, the pope has often rejected all forms of religiously inspired violence. During his homily for Mass on Palm Sunday that year, Leo said that God “does not listen to the prayers of those who wage war.”

Assisi 40 years after John Paul II

Leo also paid tribute to St. John Paul II in his message and urged those gathered at Assisi to remember his call for peace.

Citing his encyclical Magnifica Humanitas and paying tribute to St. John Paul II, Leo urged those gathered to continue promoting peace in the spirit of St. Francis of Assisi, whose 800th anniversary of death is this year.

“The path of Assisi calls religious leaders to foster a climate of dialogue amongst the faithful and within society, so that the language of arrogance may give way to the language of peace, negotiation, and understanding,” Leo said.

“May [God] make us unarmed instruments of his peace. ‘Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall be called children of God.’”