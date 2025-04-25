Cardinal Roger M. Mahony, archbishop emeritus of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles and the senior-ranking cardinal priest in the Catholic Church, will be one of the leaders present during the rite of sealing Pope Francis’ casket Friday evening, April 25, in Rome.

“I was stunned and felt honored when I received the news to have been chosen for these special roles,” Cardinal Mahony said. “Pope Francis and I had a special friendship over the years, and we exchanged personal letters often.”

The ritual, which follows Vatican protocols for a deceased pope and was simplified by Pope Francis, will be led by U.S. Cardinal Kevin Farrell, the chamberlain overseeing affairs for the Holy See during the transition. He will be joined in the casket-sealing by several other cardinals requested for their seniority, like Mahony, including Giovanni Battista Re, the top-ranking cardinal bishop and dean of the College of Cardinals, and Cardinal Dominique Mamberti, the top-ranking cardinal deacon.

Cardinal Mahony will be one of eight cardinals present for the casket-sealing rite.

Once Pope Francis’ casket is sealed, his funeral Mass will be on Saturday, April 26 followed by his burial at St. Mary Major Basilica. Then begins a nine-day official mourning period with daily Masses before the conclave to choose the pope’s successor begins.

Pope Francis’ body was moved from his residence at Casa Santa Marta in a solemn procession on April 23 where pallbearers and Swiss Guards accompanied the casket to St. Peter’s Basilica, where thousands have shown up for a public viewing.

Mahony was named a cardinal in 1991 by St. Pope John Paul II and was a voting member of the conclave that elected Pope Francis in 2013.

“God’s surprises never seem to end, and I am joyful that someone from the Archdiocese of Los Angeles was chosen for this role," said Cardinal Mahony in an April 24 statement. It is yet another example of the importance of our wonderful archdiocese. I carry out these roles with gratitude to the extraordinary Catholic community of Los Angeles under the leadership of Archbishop José Gomez, our auxiliary bishops, our priests and deacons, our men and women of consecrated life, and our outstanding lay Catholics. May our Risen Lord continue to bestow blessings upon all of us.”

Cardinal Mahony retired in 2011 and celebrated his 50th anniversary as a bishop earlier this year.