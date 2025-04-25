After an estimated 250,000 people had passed by the body of Pope Francis, lying in an open casket in front of the main altar in St. Peter's Basilica, the casket was sealed in a private ceremony.

Inside the casket was a scroll that summarized the life and ministry of the pope, who died April 21 at the age of 88.

It noted how, in Argentina, "he was a simple and well-loved pastor in his archdiocese, traveling far and wide, including by subway and bus. He lived in an apartment and made his own dinner, because he felt like one of the people."

U.S. Cardinal Kevin J. Farrell, chamberlain of the Holy Roman Church, presided over the April 25 prayer service and rite, explaining to the small group of people close to Pope Francis that "we are gathered here to carry out acts of human piety before the funeral Mass of our pope, Francis."

The prayer service and rituals at 8 p.m., after the public viewing of his body had ended, followed what was prescribed in the "Ordo Exsequiarum Romani Pontificis" ("Funeral Rites of the Roman Pontiff"). The rites originally were approved by St. John Paul II, and Pope Francis revised and simplified them in 2024.

A piece of silk cloth was laid over the face of the pope, who was dressed in a red chasuble and was wearing the worn black shoes he always wore.

Inside the zinc-lined wooden casket were placed a sack of coins minted during his 12-year pontificate and a metal tube containing the "rogito" or scroll with a brief description of his life, ministry and pontificate. A copy of the scroll will be kept in the archives of the Office of Papal Liturgical Ceremonies.

Pope Francis died April 21 at 7:35 a.m., the scroll said. "The whole Christian community, especially the poor, gave praise to God for the gift of his service rendered with courage and fidelity to the Gospel and to the mystical Bride of Christ."

"Francis was the 266th pope. His memory remains in the heart of the church and of all humanity," it added.

The wooden top secured to the casket was decorated with a cross, the coat of arms of Pope Francis and a small plate inscribed with his name.

The group present for the rite also included: Cardinals Giovanni Battista Re, dean of the College of Cardinals; Roger M. Mahony, retired archbishop of Los Angeles, and ranking member of the order of cardinal priests; Dominique Mamberti, former prefect of the Apostolic Signature and ranking member of the order of cardinal deacons; Mauro Gambetti, archpriest of St. Peter's Basilica; Pietro Parolin, secretary of state under Pope Francis; Baldassare Reina, papal vicar of Rome; and Konrad Krajewski, the papal almoner.

The Canticle of Zechariah from Luke 1:68-79 was read. It begins, "Blessed be the Lord, the God of Israel, for he has visited and brought redemption to his people." The canticle praises God for his "tender mercy" and forgiveness.

The "rogito" had a brief biography of the late pope, including his birth Dec. 17, 1936, to parents who emigrated to Argentina from Italy, his entrance into the Society of Jesus, his ordination as a priest and his appointment as archbishop of Buenos Aires in 1998.

"Always attentive to the least and those discarded by society, Francis, as soon as he was elected" March 13, 2013, "chose to live in the Domus Sanctae Marthae, because he could not do without contact with people," it said.

The document noted his efforts to promote dialogue with other religions, especially Islam, the major documents he published and his expansion of the College of Cardinals.

"The doctrinal magisterium of Pope Francis has been very rich," it said. The documents give "witness to a style that is simple and humble, based on openness to missionary outreach, apostolic courage and mercy, careful in avoiding the danger of self-referentiality and spiritual worldliness in the church."

"Francis left an admirable witness of humanity, a holy life and universal fatherhood," it concluded.