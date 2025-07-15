Archbishop José H. Gomez has approved the following priests to be appointed pastors, effective July 1, 2025.

Our Lady of the Angels Region:

Fr. David F. Callardo, Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels, Los Angeles

Fr. Roberto Rueda, Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Los Angeles

Fr. Paul A. Sustayta, Blessed Sacrament Church, Los Angeles

Fr. William M. Wheeler, Our Savior Church, Los Angeles

Santa Barbara Region:

Fr. Jose Maria Ortiz, La Purisima Concepcion Church, Lompoc

San Fernando Region:

Fr. Luis Estrada, Guardian Angel Church, Pacoima

Fr. Danilo Manzano Guinto, St. Cyril of Jerusalem Church, Encino

Fr. Isaiah Mary Molano, OP, St. Dominic Church, Los Angeles

San Gabriel Region:

Fr. Miguel Angel Ruiz, Our Lady of the Rosary of Talpa Church, Los Angeles

San Pedro Region:

Fr. Daniel Garcia, Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, Downey

Fr. Raymont Medina, St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Whittier

The following priests will be appointed or reappointed administrators:

Our Lady of the Angels Region:

Fr. Juan Ayala, OMI, St. Anne Church, Santa Monica

Fr. Gabriel Kang, St. Gregory Nazianzen Church, Los Angeles

Fr. George A. Liwhuliwhe, SSJ, St. Brigid Church, Los Angeles

Fr. Maxime J. Villenueve, OSA, Our Mother of Good Counsel Church, Los Angeles

Santa Barbara Region:

Fr. Francis Aguilar, St. Mary Magdalen Church, Camarillo

Fr. Paolo Garcia, St. Peter Claver Church, Simi Valley

Deacon Donald Huntley, Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Ventura

San Fernando Region:

Fr. Patrick Ayala, Santa Rosa Church, San Fernando

Fr. Andrew Hedstrom, St. Ferdinand Church, San Fernando

San Gabriel Region:

Fr. Ambrose Udoji, St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Monterey Park

San Pedro Region:

Fr. Gregorio Hidalgo, Nativity Church, Torrance

Fr. Michael John Sezzi, St. Bernard Church, Los Angeles