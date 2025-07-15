Archbishop José H. Gomez has approved the following priests to be appointed pastors, effective July 1, 2025.
Our Lady of the Angels Region:
Fr. David F. Callardo, Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels, Los Angeles
Fr. Roberto Rueda, Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Los Angeles
Fr. Paul A. Sustayta, Blessed Sacrament Church, Los Angeles
Fr. William M. Wheeler, Our Savior Church, Los Angeles
Santa Barbara Region:
Fr. Jose Maria Ortiz, La Purisima Concepcion Church, Lompoc
San Fernando Region:
Fr. Luis Estrada, Guardian Angel Church, Pacoima
Fr. Danilo Manzano Guinto, St. Cyril of Jerusalem Church, Encino
Fr. Isaiah Mary Molano, OP, St. Dominic Church, Los Angeles
San Gabriel Region:
Fr. Miguel Angel Ruiz, Our Lady of the Rosary of Talpa Church, Los Angeles
San Pedro Region:
Fr. Daniel Garcia, Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, Downey
Fr. Raymont Medina, St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Whittier
The following priests will be appointed or reappointed administrators:
Our Lady of the Angels Region:
Fr. Juan Ayala, OMI, St. Anne Church, Santa Monica
Fr. Gabriel Kang, St. Gregory Nazianzen Church, Los Angeles
Fr. George A. Liwhuliwhe, SSJ, St. Brigid Church, Los Angeles
Fr. Maxime J. Villenueve, OSA, Our Mother of Good Counsel Church, Los Angeles
Santa Barbara Region:
Fr. Francis Aguilar, St. Mary Magdalen Church, Camarillo
Fr. Paolo Garcia, St. Peter Claver Church, Simi Valley
Deacon Donald Huntley, Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Ventura
San Fernando Region:
Fr. Patrick Ayala, Santa Rosa Church, San Fernando
Fr. Andrew Hedstrom, St. Ferdinand Church, San Fernando
San Gabriel Region:
Fr. Ambrose Udoji, St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Monterey Park
San Pedro Region:
Fr. Gregorio Hidalgo, Nativity Church, Torrance
Fr. Michael John Sezzi, St. Bernard Church, Los Angeles