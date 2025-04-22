Pope Francis ended his service as the successor to Peter just as he began his ministry many years ago: in the midst of his people.

That poignant photo of Pope Francis yesterday at St. Peter’s Square will remain for all of us his historical stamp on his desire to live out his ministry exactly as Jesus did — in humble service. He was present to everyone, and he was struggling as Jesus did.

Pope St. John XXIII urged the Church to “open the windows and let in the fresh air” of the Holy Spirit. Pope Francis then urged the Church to “open the doors to allow everyone in, and to go out into the far corners of the world” to proclaim the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

Pope Francis’ entire life was riveted on the reality that Jesus came to fulfill the prophecy of the prophet Isaiah: “He has sent me to bring good news to the afflicted, to bind up the brokenhearted, to proclaim liberty to the captives, and release to the prisoners.” (Is 61:1-4)

His first trip outside Rome was to Lampedusa, the very southern tip of Italy, where refugees from Africa and the East first found land. And many drowned trying to reach a better life. He went there to be present with the suffering and to bring them some comfort.

Every time there was some calamity around the world, either caused by nature or by people, Pope Francis reached out to them with those constant words: “I am with you in closeness and I accompany you in your pains and sufferings.”

His papal visits were often to smaller places around the world, places previous popes had never been. He wanted to be present to them and to include them. He greatly expanded the College of Cardinals to represent all the corners of the world. Those cardinals will now be given the opportunity to elect the next successor to Peter.

Shortly after his election in 2013, I remarked that it was obvious how his pontificate was unfolding: he wanted all of us to keep our eyes fixed on Jesus far more deeply so that we saw the face of Jesus in the poor and most vulnerable; and he worked to make the Church of today harmonize with the Church of the Acts of the Apostles.

His emphasis on synodality was simply a reminder of how the Church functioned at its very beginning: listening, praying, involving the Holy Spirit, discerning, and then taking bold steps forward.

Pope Francis spoke Gospel truths. Not everyone embraced his Gospel teachings because those teachings did not harmonize with their own personal, economic, and political agenda. He brought Jesus and the Gospels to influence everyday life.

It was an enormous privilege and grace to have participated in the conclave that elected him back in 2013. He was a good and gracious friend, and we exchanged letters often during this pontificate. Although he was in the hospital on February 17, he signed a letter of congratulations as I celebrated my golden jubilee as a bishop.

As I prepare to travel to Rome for his funeral Masses, I go to help bury a friend and a brother. I go with prayers of gratitude to God for the indelible stamp which Pope Francis has made on the world and the Church: we are all God’s children, and we must care for each other and our common home, the earth.

May he rest in peace.