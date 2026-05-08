The Archdiocese of Los Angeles has released its New Pastors and Administrators assignments for 2026. Archbishop José H. Gomez has approved the following priests to be appointed pastors, effective July 1, 2026.

Our Lady of the Angels Region:

Fr. Brian Chung, Visitation, Los Angeles*

Fr. Christopher Felix, St. Frances X. Cabrini, Los Angeles

Fr. Maurice Harrigan, St. Gerard Majella, Culver City

Fr. Gabriel Kang, St. Gregory Nazianzen, Los Angeles

Fr. Justin Oh, Christ the King, Los Angeles

Fr. Michael Wu, St. Clement, Santa Monica

Santa Barbara Region:

Fr. Joseph J. O’Brien, Our Lady of Sorrows, Santa Barbara

Fr. Preston Passos, Mission Basílica San Buenaventura, Ventura*

San Gabriel Region:

Fr. Francis Mendoza, San Lorenzo Ruiz, Walnut*

Fr. Rufino Nava, San Francisco, Los Angeles*

San Pedro Region:

Fr. Joshua Diener, Mary Star of the Sea, San Pedro*

Fr. Ruben Rocha, St. Gertrude, Bell Gardens*

The following priests will be appointed or re-appointed administrators:

Our Lady of the Angels Region:

Fr. Rene Haarpaintner, Our Lady of Malibu, Malibu

Fr. Esteban Marquez, St. Peter Italian, Los Angeles

Fr. Fidelis Omeaku, St. Eugene, Los Angeles* while continuing as Pastor of St. Anselm

Fr. Thomas Park, Cathedral Chapel of St. Vibiana, Los Angeles*

Santa Barbara Region:

Dn. Don Huntley, Our Lady of the Assumption, Ventura*

Fr. Abel Loera, St. Anthony, Oxnard

Fr. Jude Umeobi, St. Jude the Apostle, Westlake Village

Fr. Parker Sandoval, St. Mary Magdalen, Camarillo*

San Fernando Region:

Fr. Francis Aguilar, St. Ignatius of Loyola, Los Angeles*

Fr. Marco Durazo, Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Santa Clarita*

Fr. Andrew Hedstrom, St. Ferdinand, San Fernando*

Fr. Michael Mesa, St. Finbar, Burbank*

Fr. Jonathan Nestico, Holy Trinity, Los Angeles (Atwater Village)

Fr. Gerald Osuagwu, Sacred Heart, Lancaster

Fr. Hung Tran, St. John Baptist de la Salle, Granada Hills*

San Pedro Region:

Fr. Filiberto Cortez, St. Aloysius Gonzaga, Los Angeles*

Fr. Juan Francisco Gonzalez, Holy Family, Wilmington*

Fr. Nahum Gutierrez, St. Helen, South Gate

Special Circumstances

Our Lady of the Angels Region:

Fr. Toshio Sato, C.M., St. Francis Xavier Chapel (Japanese), Los Angeles*

San Gabriel Region:

Fr. Alejandro Enriquez, St. Camillus Center for Pastoral Care, Los Angeles*

San Pedro Region:

Dn. Tomas Garcia, Holy Angels Church of the Deaf, Vernon*

*Denotes parishes that were on the Open Pastorate listing this term.