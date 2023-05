The Archdiocese of Los Angeles has released its “New Pastors and Administrators” assignments for 2023. Archbishop José H. Gomez has approved the following priests to be appointed pastors, effective July 1, 2023.

Santa Barbara Pastoral Region:

Father Jose Lara, Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Guadalupe

Father Rolando Clarin, St. Raphael Church, Goleta

Father Joshua Diener, St. Anthony Church, Oxnard

Father Altaire Fernandez, Queen of Angels Church, Lompoc

Father Egren Gomez, Holy Cross Church, Santa Barbara

Father Ryan Thornton, OFM, St. Mark University Church, Goleta

San Fernando Pastoral Region:

Father Olin Mayfield, St. James the Less Church / Holy Redeemer Church, La Crescenta / Montrose

Father Eben MacDonald, Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Northridge

Father Jose Manuel Baeza, Our Lady of Peace Church, North Hills

Father Julio Domenech, Mary Immaculate Church, Pacoima

Father Anthony Garcias, Holy Family Church, Glendale

San Pedro Pastoral Region:

Father Dario Miranda, St. Catherine of Alexandria Church, Avalon

Father Long Nguyen, St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Church, Lomita

Father Truc Nguyen, St. Maria Goretti Church, Long Beach

San Gabriel Pastoral Region:

Father Ismael Robles, St. John the Baptist Church, Baldwin Park

Father Edwin Duyshart, St. Luke Church, Temple City

The following priests will be appointed or reappointed administrators:

Our Lady of the Angels Pastoral Region:

Father Roberto Rueda, Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Los Angeles

Father Matthew Wheeler, Visitation Church, Los Angeles

Father German Sanchez, St. Sebastian Church, Los Angeles (Extern Priest)

Father Miguel Acevedo, St. Paul Church, Los Angeles (Extern Priest)

Father James Anguiano, St. Teresa of Avila Church, Los Angeles

Santa Barbara Pastoral Region:

Father Jose Maria Ortiz, La Purísima Concepción Church, Lompoc

Father Ramon Pons, St. Francis of Assisi Church, Fillmore (Extern Priest)

San Fernando Pastoral Region:

Father Luis Estrada, Guardian Angel Church, Pacoima

Father Danilo Guinto, St. Cyril of Jerusalem Church, Encino

Father Jeejo Vazhappilly, Sch.P., St. Bridget of Sweden Church, Lake Balboa

Father Marlon Mateo, St. Clare of Assisi Church, Santa Clarita

San Gabriel Pastoral Region:

Father Michael Montoya, MJ, Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Claremont

Father Miguel Angel Ruiz, Our Lady of the Rosary of Talpa Church, Los Angeles

Father Miguel Menjivar, St. Joseph Church, La Puente (Extern Priest)

Father Spencer Lewerenz, St. Anthony Church, San Gabriel

Father Alexander Hernandez, C.Ss.R., Our Lady of Victory Church, Los Angeles

San Pedro Pastoral Region:

Father Daniel Garcia, Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, Downey

Father Raymont Medina, St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Whittier

Father Oscar Daniel Martinez, St. Rose of Lima Church, Maywood (Extern Priest)

Father Chan Lee, St. Paul of the Cross Church, La Mirada

The following priests have been assigned to special ministries:

Father Joung-Gook Columbano Kim, SS.T., St. Joseph Korean Center, Winnetka (Chaplain)

Father Jorge Luis Chalaco Vega, Defender of the Bond at the Metropolitan Tribunal (Extern Priest)

Father Joseph Choi, Advanced Studies

Father Gerardo Galaviz, Advanced Studies