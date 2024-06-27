The Archdiocese of Los Angeles has released its “New Pastors and Administrators” assignments for 2024. Archbishop José H. Gomez has approved the following priests to be appointed pastors, effective July 1, 2024.

Our Lady of the Angels Region:

Fr. Augustine Chang, St. Teresa of Avila, Los Angeles*

Fr. Alexis Ibarra, St. John Chrysostom Church, Inglewood

San Fernando Region:

Fr. Brian Chung, Holy Trinity, Los Angeles (Atwater)*

Fr. Jeejo Vazhappilly, St. Bridget of Sweden Church, Lake Balboa

Fr. Marlon Mateo, St. Clare of Assisi Church, Santa Clarita

San Gabriel Region:

Fr. Ricardo Viveros, Holy Family, South Pasadena*

Fr. Enrique Huerta, Our Lady of Guadalupe (Hammel), Los Angeles*

Fr. Juanbosco Jimenez, Our Lady of Guadalupe (Rosehill), Los Angeles*

Fr. Cesar Magallon, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, Rowland Heights*

Fr. Richard Sunwoo, St. Louise de Marillac, Covina*

Fr. Spencer Lewerenz, St. Anthony Church, San Gabriel

San Pedro Region:

Fr. David Loftus, Our Lady of Refuge, Long Beach*

Fr. Matthew Murphy, St. James, Redondo Beach*

Fr. Chan Lee, St. Paul of the Cross Church, La Mirada

The following priests will be appointed or re-appointed Administrators:

Our Lady of the Angels Region:

Fr. Paul Sustayta, Blessed Sacrament, Los Angeles

Fr. Justin Oh, Christ the King, Los Angeles

Fr. Jose Pimentel, MCCJ, Mother of Sorrows, Los Angeles*

Msgr. Charles Chaffman, Our Lady of Malibu, Malibu

Fr. Matthew Wheeler, Our Savior, Los Angeles

Fr. Chidi Epkendu, St. Francis of Assisi, Los Angeles*

Fr. Christopher Felix, St. Frances X. Cabrini, Los Angeles*

Fr. Francisco Jin, St. Gregory Nazianzen, Los Angeles*

Fr. Paul Francis Kim, Visitation, Los Angeles

Fr. Roberto Rueda, Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Los Angeles

Fr. Tomas Karanauskas, St. Casimir Church, Los Angeles

Fr. Michael Joseph Wu, O.Carm, St. Clement Church, Santa Monica

Fr. Doan Tien Hoang, S.J., St. Francis Xavier Church, Los Angeles

Fr. Miguel Acevedo, St. Paul Church, Los Angeles

Fr. Prosper A. Hedagbui, Transfiguration Church, Los Angeles

Santa Barbara Region:

Fr. Jose Maria Ortiz, La Purísima Concepción, Lompoc*

Fr. John J. O’Brien, Our Lady of Sorrows, Santa Barbara*

St. Francis of Assisi, Fillmore, will be entrusted to the Rogationist Fathers, with a pastor to be named later.

San Fernando Pastoral Region:

Fr. Luis Estrada, Guardian Angel Church, Pacoima

Fr. Danilo Guinto, St. Cyril of Jerusalem Church, Encino

San Gabriel Pastoral Region:

Fr. Miguel Angel Ruiz, Our Lady of the Rosary of Talpa Church, Los Angeles

Fr. Alexander Hernandez, C.Ss. R., Our Lady of Victory Church, Los Angeles

Fr. Miguel Menjivar, St. Joseph Church, La Puente

San Pedro Region:

Fr. Diego Cabrera, SSC, St. Hilary, Pico Rivera

Fr. Raymont Medina, St. Mary of the Assumption, Whittier*

Fr. Daniel Garcia, Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, Downey

Fr. Oscar Martinez Gutierrez, St. Rose of Lima Church, Maywood

Special Ministry:

Fr. Sang Man Han, The 103 Saints Korean Catholic Center, Torrance

*Denotes parishes that were on the Open Pastorate listing this term.

Let us pray for the above-mentioned clergy who have been called to serve in leadership in the Archdiocese of Los Angeles.