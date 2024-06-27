The Archdiocese of Los Angeles has released its “New Pastors and Administrators” assignments for 2024. Archbishop José H. Gomez has approved the following priests to be appointed pastors, effective July 1, 2024.
Our Lady of the Angels Region:
Fr. Augustine Chang, St. Teresa of Avila, Los Angeles*
Fr. Alexis Ibarra, St. John Chrysostom Church, Inglewood
San Fernando Region:
Fr. Brian Chung, Holy Trinity, Los Angeles (Atwater)*
Fr. Jeejo Vazhappilly, St. Bridget of Sweden Church, Lake Balboa
Fr. Marlon Mateo, St. Clare of Assisi Church, Santa Clarita
San Gabriel Region:
Fr. Ricardo Viveros, Holy Family, South Pasadena*
Fr. Enrique Huerta, Our Lady of Guadalupe (Hammel), Los Angeles*
Fr. Juanbosco Jimenez, Our Lady of Guadalupe (Rosehill), Los Angeles*
Fr. Cesar Magallon, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, Rowland Heights*
Fr. Richard Sunwoo, St. Louise de Marillac, Covina*
Fr. Spencer Lewerenz, St. Anthony Church, San Gabriel
San Pedro Region:
Fr. David Loftus, Our Lady of Refuge, Long Beach*
Fr. Matthew Murphy, St. James, Redondo Beach*
Fr. Chan Lee, St. Paul of the Cross Church, La Mirada
The following priests will be appointed or re-appointed Administrators:
Our Lady of the Angels Region:
Fr. Paul Sustayta, Blessed Sacrament, Los Angeles
Fr. Justin Oh, Christ the King, Los Angeles
Fr. Jose Pimentel, MCCJ, Mother of Sorrows, Los Angeles*
Msgr. Charles Chaffman, Our Lady of Malibu, Malibu
Fr. Matthew Wheeler, Our Savior, Los Angeles
Fr. Chidi Epkendu, St. Francis of Assisi, Los Angeles*
Fr. Christopher Felix, St. Frances X. Cabrini, Los Angeles*
Fr. Francisco Jin, St. Gregory Nazianzen, Los Angeles*
Fr. Paul Francis Kim, Visitation, Los Angeles
Fr. Roberto Rueda, Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Los Angeles
Fr. Tomas Karanauskas, St. Casimir Church, Los Angeles
Fr. Michael Joseph Wu, O.Carm, St. Clement Church, Santa Monica
Fr. Doan Tien Hoang, S.J., St. Francis Xavier Church, Los Angeles
Fr. Miguel Acevedo, St. Paul Church, Los Angeles
Fr. Prosper A. Hedagbui, Transfiguration Church, Los Angeles
Santa Barbara Region:
Fr. Jose Maria Ortiz, La Purísima Concepción, Lompoc*
Fr. John J. O’Brien, Our Lady of Sorrows, Santa Barbara*
St. Francis of Assisi, Fillmore, will be entrusted to the Rogationist Fathers, with a pastor to be named later.
San Fernando Pastoral Region:
Fr. Luis Estrada, Guardian Angel Church, Pacoima
Fr. Danilo Guinto, St. Cyril of Jerusalem Church, Encino
San Gabriel Pastoral Region:
Fr. Miguel Angel Ruiz, Our Lady of the Rosary of Talpa Church, Los Angeles
Fr. Alexander Hernandez, C.Ss. R., Our Lady of Victory Church, Los Angeles
Fr. Miguel Menjivar, St. Joseph Church, La Puente
San Pedro Region:
Fr. Diego Cabrera, SSC, St. Hilary, Pico Rivera
Fr. Raymont Medina, St. Mary of the Assumption, Whittier*
Fr. Daniel Garcia, Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, Downey
Fr. Oscar Martinez Gutierrez, St. Rose of Lima Church, Maywood
Special Ministry:
Fr. Sang Man Han, The 103 Saints Korean Catholic Center, Torrance
*Denotes parishes that were on the Open Pastorate listing this term.
Let us pray for the above-mentioned clergy who have been called to serve in leadership in the Archdiocese of Los Angeles.