A list of pastoral assignment changes in the Archdiocese of Los Angeles affecting associate pastors, special assignments, and retirements

Associate Pastor:

Our Lady of the Angels Region:

Fr. Jihoon Kim, St. Paul Church, Los Angeles

Fr. Daniel Martinez, OFM, St. John Chrysostom Church, Inglewood

Fr. Armando J. Prado Flores, FM, St. Agnes Church, Los Angeles

Fr. Fufa Wakuma, MCCJ, Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Los Angeles

Santa Barbara Region:

Fr. Xavier F. D’Souza, St. Paschal Baylon Church, Thousand Oaks

Fr. Arthur Najera, Santa Clara Church, Oxnard

Fr. Jesus Silva, St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Santa Maria

Fr. Florentino Victorino Benito MSC, St. Rose of Lima Church, Simi Valley

San Fernando Region:

Fr. Patrick Ayala, Our Lady of Grace Church, Encino

Fr. Martin V. Gonzalez, St. John Eudes Church, Chatsworth

Fr. Jerry Gutierrez, St. Didacus Church, Sylmar

Fr. Sergio Hidalgo, Sacred Heart Church, Lancaster

Fr. Everardo Soto Montoya, Santa Rosa Church, San Fernando

Fr. Yesupadam Teneti, St. Mel Church, Woodland Hills

Fr. Ambrose Udoji, St. Genevieve Church, Panorama City

San Gabriel Region:

Fr. Stephen J. Corder, SJ, Dolores Mission, Los Angeles

Fr. MarioCelestine Emuebie, St. Lorenzo Ruiz Church, Walnut

Fr. Juan Francisco Gonzalez, Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Irwindale

Fr. Sebastian V. Josephraj, St. Andrew Church, Pasadena

Fr. Jose Jesus Martinez, St. Joseph Church, Pomona

Fr. Diuver Joar Martinez Ruiz, St. Elizabeth Church, Altadena

Fr. Gonzalo E. Meza, St. Christopher Church, West Covina

Fr. Matthew Miguel, St. Joseph Church, La Puente

Fr. Gerald Osuagwu, Holy Family Church, South Pasadena

Fr. Arockia Rejendra Benedict, MSFS, Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Church, Montebello

Fr. Pedro Roberto Garcia, St. Martha Church, Valinda

Fr. Jorge A. Soto Lugo, St. Frances of Rome Church, Azusa

Fr. Jean Gregoire Tattegrain, St. Alphonsus Church, Los Angeles

Msgr. John Woolway, Our Lady of the Rosary of Talpa Church, Los Angeles

San Pedro Region:

Fr. Emmanuel Delfin, St. Helen Church, South Gate

Fr. Cesar Guardado, St. Gertrude Church, Bell Gardens

Fr. Andrew Hedstrom, St. Linus Church, Norwalk

Fr. Armando Hernandez, MSpS, Holy Family Church, Wilmington

Fr. Emmanuel Sylvester, American Martyrs Church, Manhattan Beach

Fr. Benjamin Tapia, St. Emydius Church, Lynwood

Chaplain:

Fr. Sang Man Han, 103 Saints Korean Center, Torrance

Special Assignment:

Fr. Kristian Laygo, SDB, formation director, Salesian Community, Los Angeles

Fr. Michael Masteller, advanced studies, Casa Santa Maria, Rome

Fr. Louie Reyes, Associate Director of Vocations

Retired

Fr. Benito L. Armenta

Fr. Alex Chung

Fr. Hoang Francis Dang

Fr. Robert Patrick Fulton

Fr. John H. Keese

Msgr. Michael W. Meyers

Fr. Gerard O’Brien

Fr. Richard Prindle

Fr. Nelson A. Trinidad

Fr. David L. Whorton