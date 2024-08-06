A list of pastoral assignment changes in the Archdiocese of Los Angeles affecting associate pastors, special assignments, and retirements
Associate Pastor:
Our Lady of the Angels Region:
Fr. Jihoon Kim, St. Paul Church, Los Angeles
Fr. Daniel Martinez, OFM, St. John Chrysostom Church, Inglewood
Fr. Armando J. Prado Flores, FM, St. Agnes Church, Los Angeles
Fr. Fufa Wakuma, MCCJ, Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Los Angeles
Santa Barbara Region:
Fr. Xavier F. D’Souza, St. Paschal Baylon Church, Thousand Oaks
Fr. Arthur Najera, Santa Clara Church, Oxnard
Fr. Jesus Silva, St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Santa Maria
Fr. Florentino Victorino Benito MSC, St. Rose of Lima Church, Simi Valley
San Fernando Region:
Fr. Patrick Ayala, Our Lady of Grace Church, Encino
Fr. Martin V. Gonzalez, St. John Eudes Church, Chatsworth
Fr. Jerry Gutierrez, St. Didacus Church, Sylmar
Fr. Sergio Hidalgo, Sacred Heart Church, Lancaster
Fr. Everardo Soto Montoya, Santa Rosa Church, San Fernando
Fr. Yesupadam Teneti, St. Mel Church, Woodland Hills
Fr. Ambrose Udoji, St. Genevieve Church, Panorama City
San Gabriel Region:
Fr. Stephen J. Corder, SJ, Dolores Mission, Los Angeles
Fr. MarioCelestine Emuebie, St. Lorenzo Ruiz Church, Walnut
Fr. Juan Francisco Gonzalez, Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Irwindale
Fr. Sebastian V. Josephraj, St. Andrew Church, Pasadena
Fr. Jose Jesus Martinez, St. Joseph Church, Pomona
Fr. Diuver Joar Martinez Ruiz, St. Elizabeth Church, Altadena
Fr. Gonzalo E. Meza, St. Christopher Church, West Covina
Fr. Matthew Miguel, St. Joseph Church, La Puente
Fr. Gerald Osuagwu, Holy Family Church, South Pasadena
Fr. Arockia Rejendra Benedict, MSFS, Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Church, Montebello
Fr. Pedro Roberto Garcia, St. Martha Church, Valinda
Fr. Jorge A. Soto Lugo, St. Frances of Rome Church, Azusa
Fr. Jean Gregoire Tattegrain, St. Alphonsus Church, Los Angeles
Msgr. John Woolway, Our Lady of the Rosary of Talpa Church, Los Angeles
San Pedro Region:
Fr. Emmanuel Delfin, St. Helen Church, South Gate
Fr. Cesar Guardado, St. Gertrude Church, Bell Gardens
Fr. Andrew Hedstrom, St. Linus Church, Norwalk
Fr. Armando Hernandez, MSpS, Holy Family Church, Wilmington
Fr. Emmanuel Sylvester, American Martyrs Church, Manhattan Beach
Fr. Benjamin Tapia, St. Emydius Church, Lynwood
Chaplain:
Fr. Sang Man Han, 103 Saints Korean Center, Torrance
Special Assignment:
Fr. Kristian Laygo, SDB, formation director, Salesian Community, Los Angeles
Fr. Michael Masteller, advanced studies, Casa Santa Maria, Rome
Fr. Louie Reyes, Associate Director of Vocations
Retired
Fr. Benito L. Armenta
Fr. Alex Chung
Fr. Hoang Francis Dang
Fr. Robert Patrick Fulton
Fr. John H. Keese
Msgr. Michael W. Meyers
Fr. Gerard O’Brien
Fr. Richard Prindle
Fr. Nelson A. Trinidad
Fr. David L. Whorton