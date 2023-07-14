ASSOCIATE PASTOR TRANSFERS:

Father Juan Martin Barajas, St. Emydius Church, Lynwood

Father Juan Cesar Carrasco, St. Rose of Lima Church, Maywood

Father Jose G. Castaneda, St. John Neumann Church, Santa Maria, and Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Guadalupe

Father Filiberto Cortez, St. Columbkille Church and Nativity Church, Los Angeles

Father Avelino Salvador Crisanto, O. de M., Mother of Sorrows Church, Los Angeles

Father Samuel A. Cuarto, M.I., St. Mariana de Paredes Church, Pico Rivera

Father Alberto Cuevas, St. Francis Xavier Church, Pico Rivera

Father Ronnie Custodio, O.S.A., Our Mother of Good Counsel Church, Los Angeles

Father Alejandro Del Bosque, St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Whittier

Father Alejandro Enriquez, St. John Fisher Church, Rancho Palos Verdes*

Father Raymundo D. Espiga Jr., F.I., St. Bridget of Sweden Church, Lake Balboa

Father Christopher M. Felix, St. Rose of Lima Church, Simi Valley

Father Juan Francisco Gonzalez, St. Joseph Church, Pomona

Father Cristobal Guardado, Our Lady of the Valley Church, Canoga Park

Father Prosper Atsu Hedagbui, Holy Family Church, Glendale

Father Cesar Juarez, St. Catherine of Siena, Reseda

Father Daniel Lopez, St. Agnes Church, Los Angeles

Father Oscar Macias Rosales, Our Lady Queen of Angels Church, Los Angeles

Father Khoa Mai, St. John Baptist de la Salle Church, Granada Hills

Father Diver Joar Martinez Ruiz, Holy Family Church, Wilmington

Father Valerian Menezes, Corpus Christi Church, Pacific Palisades**

Father Michael S. Mesa, associate pastor of Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels and Master of Ceremonies for Archbishop Gomez

Father Carlos Mesa, St. Paul Church, Los Angeles

Father Everardo Monroy Herrera, S.S.P., St. Joseph Church, Hawthorne

Father Jonathan D. Nestico, St. Monica Church, Santa Monica

Father Huy Nhat Nguyen, Nativity Church, El Monte

Father Justin J. Oh, St. Alphonsus Church, Los Angeles

Father Alexander Okondu-ugba, O.P., St. Joseph Church, La Puente

Father Manuel A. Ramos, Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Santa Barbara

Father Arockia Rajendra Benedict, M.S.F.S., Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, Downey

Father Louie Reyes, Christ the King Church, Los Angeles

Father George L. Reynolds II, St. Basil Catholic Center, Los Angeles

Father Predheep Sathiyananthan, S.V.D., Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Los Angeles

Father Jesus Silva, Sacred Heart Church, Lancaster

Father Jorge Alberto Soto Lugo, St. John Chrysostom Church, Inglewood

Father Everardo Soto Montoya, St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Santa Maria

Father Louis Sung, St. Gregory the Great Church, Whittier

Father Eder Tamara, St. Paschal Baylon Church, Thousand Oaks

Father Jean Gregoire Tattegrain, St. Thomas the Apostle Church, Los Angeles

Father Ryan Thornton, O.F.M., St. Mark University Parish, Goleta

Father Pedro Valdez, St. Teresa of Avila Church, Los Angeles

Father Salvador Vazquez Flores, St. Aloysius Gonzaga Church, Los Angeles

Father Mark A. Villano, C.S.P., St. Paul the Apostle Church, Los Angeles

Father Fufa Wakuma, M.C.C.J., St. Gertrude Church, Bell Gardens

THE FOLLOWING PRIESTS HAVE BEEN ASSIGNED TO SPECIAL MINISTRIES:

Father Joseph Choi, Advanced Studies

Father Joseph Aline Dadiri, S.M.A., priest minister, St. Anne Church, Santa Monica

Father Gerardo Galaviz, Advanced Studies

Father George Gonzalez, resident, St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Whittier

Father Felix N. Just, S.J., deacon formation: theological and liturgical formation

Father Joung-Gook Columbano Kim, SS.T., St. Joseph Korean Center, Winnetka (Chaplain)

Father Msgr. Jon F. Majarucon, senior priest, Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Ventura

Father Charles Jesse Ramirez, pastor emeritus, Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Claremont

Father Jorge Luis Chalaco Vega, Defender of the Bond at the Metropolitan Tribunal (Extern Priest)

Father Paul J. Velazquez, adjutant judicial vicar, Archdiocesan Catholic Center, Los Angeles

Father Mark Warnstedt, senior priest, Holy Trinity Church, San Pedro***

RETIRED:

Father James J. Clarke

Father Paul G. Griesgraber

Msgr. James L. Halley

Father Tovia Luis

Father Larry S. Neumeier

Father Joseph Dang Kim Nguyen

Father John S. Schiavone

* Effective June 1, 2023

** Effective July 15, 2023

*** Effective July 17, 2023