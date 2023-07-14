ASSOCIATE PASTOR TRANSFERS:

Father Juan Martin Barajas, St. Emydius Church, Lynwood 

Father Juan Cesar Carrasco, St. Rose of Lima Church, Maywood 

Father Jose G. Castaneda, St. John Neumann Church, Santa Maria, and Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Guadalupe 

Father Filiberto Cortez, St. Columbkille Church and Nativity Church, Los Angeles 

Father Avelino Salvador Crisanto, O. de M., Mother of Sorrows Church, Los Angeles 

Father Samuel A. Cuarto, M.I., St. Mariana de Paredes Church, Pico Rivera 

Father Alberto Cuevas, St. Francis Xavier Church, Pico Rivera 

Father Ronnie Custodio, O.S.A., Our Mother of Good Counsel Church, Los Angeles 

Father Alejandro Del Bosque, St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Whittier 

Father Alejandro Enriquez, St. John Fisher Church, Rancho Palos Verdes* 

Father Raymundo D. Espiga Jr., F.I., St. Bridget of Sweden Church, Lake Balboa

Father Christopher M. Felix, St. Rose of Lima Church, Simi Valley 

Father Juan Francisco Gonzalez, St. Joseph Church, Pomona 

Father Cristobal Guardado, Our Lady of the Valley Church, Canoga Park 

Father Prosper Atsu Hedagbui, Holy Family Church, Glendale 

Father Cesar Juarez, St. Catherine of Siena, Reseda 

Father Daniel Lopez, St. Agnes Church, Los Angeles 

Father Oscar Macias Rosales, Our Lady Queen of Angels Church, Los Angeles 

Father Khoa Mai, St. John Baptist de la Salle Church, Granada Hills 

Father Diver Joar Martinez Ruiz, Holy Family Church, Wilmington 

Father Valerian Menezes, Corpus Christi Church, Pacific Palisades**

Father Michael S. Mesa, associate pastor of Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels and Master of Ceremonies for Archbishop Gomez 

Father Carlos Mesa, St. Paul Church, Los Angeles 

Father Everardo Monroy Herrera, S.S.P., St. Joseph Church, Hawthorne

Father Jonathan D. Nestico, St. Monica Church, Santa Monica 

Father Huy Nhat Nguyen, Nativity Church, El Monte

Father Justin J. Oh, St. Alphonsus Church, Los Angeles

Father Alexander Okondu-ugba, O.P., St. Joseph Church, La Puente

Father Manuel A. Ramos, Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Santa Barbara 

Father Arockia Rajendra Benedict, M.S.F.S., Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, Downey 

Father Louie Reyes, Christ the King Church, Los Angeles 

Father George L. Reynolds II, St. Basil Catholic Center, Los Angeles 

Father Predheep Sathiyananthan, S.V.D., Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Los Angeles 

Father Jesus Silva, Sacred Heart Church, Lancaster 

Father Jorge Alberto Soto Lugo, St. John Chrysostom Church, Inglewood

Father Everardo Soto Montoya, St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Santa Maria 

Father Louis Sung, St. Gregory the Great Church, Whittier 

Father Eder Tamara, St. Paschal Baylon Church, Thousand Oaks 

Father Jean Gregoire Tattegrain, St. Thomas the Apostle Church, Los Angeles 

Father Ryan Thornton, O.F.M., St. Mark University Parish, Goleta 

Father Pedro Valdez, St. Teresa of Avila Church, Los Angeles 

Father Salvador Vazquez Flores, St. Aloysius Gonzaga Church, Los Angeles 

Father Mark A. Villano, C.S.P., St. Paul the Apostle Church, Los Angeles 

Father Fufa Wakuma, M.C.C.J., St. Gertrude Church, Bell Gardens

 

THE FOLLOWING PRIESTS HAVE BEEN ASSIGNED TO SPECIAL MINISTRIES:

Father Joseph Choi, Advanced Studies

Father Joseph Aline Dadiri, S.M.A., priest minister, St. Anne Church, Santa Monica

Father Gerardo Galaviz, Advanced Studies

Father George Gonzalez, resident, St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Whittier 

Father Felix N. Just, S.J., deacon formation: theological and liturgical formation

Father Joung-Gook Columbano Kim, SS.T., St. Joseph Korean Center, Winnetka (Chaplain) 

Father Msgr. Jon F. Majarucon, senior priest, Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Ventura 

Father Charles Jesse Ramirez, pastor emeritus, Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Claremont 

Father Jorge Luis Chalaco Vega, Defender of the Bond at the Metropolitan Tribunal (Extern Priest)

Father Paul J. Velazquez, adjutant judicial vicar, Archdiocesan Catholic Center, Los Angeles 

Father Mark Warnstedt, senior priest, Holy Trinity Church, San Pedro***

 

RETIRED:

Father James J. Clarke

Father Paul G. Griesgraber

Msgr. James L. Halley

Father Tovia Luis

Father Larry S. Neumeier

Father Joseph Dang Kim Nguyen

Father John S. Schiavone

 

* Effective June 1, 2023

** Effective July 15, 2023

*** Effective July 17, 2023