ASSOCIATE PASTOR TRANSFERS:
Father Juan Martin Barajas, St. Emydius Church, Lynwood
Father Juan Cesar Carrasco, St. Rose of Lima Church, Maywood
Father Jose G. Castaneda, St. John Neumann Church, Santa Maria, and Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Guadalupe
Father Filiberto Cortez, St. Columbkille Church and Nativity Church, Los Angeles
Father Avelino Salvador Crisanto, O. de M., Mother of Sorrows Church, Los Angeles
Father Samuel A. Cuarto, M.I., St. Mariana de Paredes Church, Pico Rivera
Father Alberto Cuevas, St. Francis Xavier Church, Pico Rivera
Father Ronnie Custodio, O.S.A., Our Mother of Good Counsel Church, Los Angeles
Father Alejandro Del Bosque, St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Whittier
Father Alejandro Enriquez, St. John Fisher Church, Rancho Palos Verdes*
Father Raymundo D. Espiga Jr., F.I., St. Bridget of Sweden Church, Lake Balboa
Father Christopher M. Felix, St. Rose of Lima Church, Simi Valley
Father Juan Francisco Gonzalez, St. Joseph Church, Pomona
Father Cristobal Guardado, Our Lady of the Valley Church, Canoga Park
Father Prosper Atsu Hedagbui, Holy Family Church, Glendale
Father Cesar Juarez, St. Catherine of Siena, Reseda
Father Daniel Lopez, St. Agnes Church, Los Angeles
Father Oscar Macias Rosales, Our Lady Queen of Angels Church, Los Angeles
Father Khoa Mai, St. John Baptist de la Salle Church, Granada Hills
Father Diver Joar Martinez Ruiz, Holy Family Church, Wilmington
Father Valerian Menezes, Corpus Christi Church, Pacific Palisades**
Father Michael S. Mesa, associate pastor of Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels and Master of Ceremonies for Archbishop Gomez
Father Carlos Mesa, St. Paul Church, Los Angeles
Father Everardo Monroy Herrera, S.S.P., St. Joseph Church, Hawthorne
Father Jonathan D. Nestico, St. Monica Church, Santa Monica
Father Huy Nhat Nguyen, Nativity Church, El Monte
Father Justin J. Oh, St. Alphonsus Church, Los Angeles
Father Alexander Okondu-ugba, O.P., St. Joseph Church, La Puente
Father Manuel A. Ramos, Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Santa Barbara
Father Arockia Rajendra Benedict, M.S.F.S., Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, Downey
Father Louie Reyes, Christ the King Church, Los Angeles
Father George L. Reynolds II, St. Basil Catholic Center, Los Angeles
Father Predheep Sathiyananthan, S.V.D., Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Los Angeles
Father Jesus Silva, Sacred Heart Church, Lancaster
Father Jorge Alberto Soto Lugo, St. John Chrysostom Church, Inglewood
Father Everardo Soto Montoya, St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Santa Maria
Father Louis Sung, St. Gregory the Great Church, Whittier
Father Eder Tamara, St. Paschal Baylon Church, Thousand Oaks
Father Jean Gregoire Tattegrain, St. Thomas the Apostle Church, Los Angeles
Father Ryan Thornton, O.F.M., St. Mark University Parish, Goleta
Father Pedro Valdez, St. Teresa of Avila Church, Los Angeles
Father Salvador Vazquez Flores, St. Aloysius Gonzaga Church, Los Angeles
Father Mark A. Villano, C.S.P., St. Paul the Apostle Church, Los Angeles
Father Fufa Wakuma, M.C.C.J., St. Gertrude Church, Bell Gardens
THE FOLLOWING PRIESTS HAVE BEEN ASSIGNED TO SPECIAL MINISTRIES:
Father Joseph Choi, Advanced Studies
Father Joseph Aline Dadiri, S.M.A., priest minister, St. Anne Church, Santa Monica
Father Gerardo Galaviz, Advanced Studies
Father George Gonzalez, resident, St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Whittier
Father Felix N. Just, S.J., deacon formation: theological and liturgical formation
Father Joung-Gook Columbano Kim, SS.T., St. Joseph Korean Center, Winnetka (Chaplain)
Father Msgr. Jon F. Majarucon, senior priest, Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Ventura
Father Charles Jesse Ramirez, pastor emeritus, Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Claremont
Father Jorge Luis Chalaco Vega, Defender of the Bond at the Metropolitan Tribunal (Extern Priest)
Father Paul J. Velazquez, adjutant judicial vicar, Archdiocesan Catholic Center, Los Angeles
Father Mark Warnstedt, senior priest, Holy Trinity Church, San Pedro***
RETIRED:
Father James J. Clarke
Father Paul G. Griesgraber
Msgr. James L. Halley
Father Tovia Luis
Father Larry S. Neumeier
Father Joseph Dang Kim Nguyen
Father John S. Schiavone
* Effective June 1, 2023
** Effective July 15, 2023
*** Effective July 17, 2023