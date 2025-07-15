Associate pastors:
Our Lady of the Angels Region:
Fr. Francisco Ho Seok Jin, St. Gregory Nazianzen Church, Los Angeles
Fr. Eusebio Llonoso, St. Monica Church, Santa Monica
Fr. Deusdedit Najja, Our Savior Church, Los Angeles (USC)
Fr. Pedro Valdez, Our Lady of Loretto Church and St. Columban Church, Los Angeles
Santa Barbara Region:
Fr. Arthur Najera, St. Raphael Church, Santa Barbara
Fr. Uriel H. Useda Sanchez CSsR, Santa Clara Church, Oxnard
Fr. Daniel Vega, Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Ventura
San Fernando Region:
Fr. Diego Cabrera Rojas, SSC, St. Rose of Lima Church, Simi Valley
Fr. Daniel Lopez, Holy Family Church, Glendale
Fr. Jose A. Rivera Clemente, St. Didacus Church, Sylmar
Fr. Alberto Chavez Duran, SDB, St. Genevieve, Panorama City
Fr. Eric Mejia, St. Joseph the Worker Church, Winnetka
Fr. Luis Mejia Zaragoza, Our Lady of Grace Church, Encino
Fr. Henry Okeke, St. Peter Claver Church, Simi Valley
Fr. Emmanuel Sanchez, Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, Santa Clarita
Fr. Jorge A. Soto Lugo, Mary Immaculate Church, Pacoima
Fr. Florentino Victorino Benito, MSC, Mary Immaculate Church, Pacoima
Fr. Joseph Van Vu, Our Lady of Peace Church, North Hills
San Gabriel Region:
Fr. Mario Celestine Emuebie, Holy Family Church, South Pasadena
Fr. Vincent Liwag, OSA, St. Lorenzo Ruiz Church, Walnut
Fr. Walter A. Paredes, St. John the Baptist Church, Baldwin Park
Fr. Martin Rodriguez, CORC, St. Alphonsus Church, East LA
Fr. Carlos Villasano Zuniga, CS, St. Andrew Church, Pasadena
Fr. Kamil Ziolkowski, St. Frances of Rome Church, Azusa
Fr. Hoai Phong Vu, SDB, Immaculate Conception Church, Monrovia
San Pedro Region:
Fr. Juan Gutierrez, St. Frances X. Cabrini Church, South Los Angeles
Fr. Martin Joseph Varickanickal, St. Joseph Church, Hawthorne
Fr. Ramon J. Reyes, St. Joseph Church, Hawthorne
Fr. Jose Stalin Vidal Peñaranda, St. Lucy Church, Long Beach
Fr. Jonathan D. Nestico, St. James Church, Redondo Beach
Fr. Armando Javier Prado Flores, FM, St. Gertrude Church, Bell Gardens
Fr. Jean Gregoire Tattegrain, St. Hilary Church, Pico Rivera
Special assignment:
Fr. Marco Antonio Durazo, seminary/faculty, St. John’s Seminary, Camarillo
Fr. Brian Humphrey, seminary/faculty, St. John’s Seminary, Camarillo
Fr. Leon Hutton, rector, St. John’s Seminary, Camarillo
Chaplain:
Fr. Jihoon Kim, St. Gabriel Korean Catholic Center, Rowland Heights
Left Archdiocese:
Fr. Thaddeus Agbasonu, SMMM
Fr. Sarfraz Alam, OSA
Fr. Carlos Alarcon, OMI
Fr. Jerry Gutierrez
Fr Jacob J. Hsich, O.Praem.
Fr. Kenneth I. Keke SSJ
Fr. Mark S. Mannion
Fr. Everardo Monroy Herrera, SSP
Fr. Peter Rogers. OP
Fr. Predheep Sathiyananthan, SVD
Fr. Kun-Yung Dominic Su, SDB
Fr. Stuart Wilson-Smith, CSP
Other changes:
Fr. Arockia Anthonysamy, MSFS, resident, St. Louise de Marillac Church, Covina
Fr. Joseph Thuan Nguyen, resident, Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Claremont
Fr. Roberto Raygoza Beltran, resident, St. Frances X. Cabrini Church, Los Angeles
Fr. Yesupadam Teneti, resident, St. Elizabeth Church, Van Nuys
Fr. Alejandro Del Bosque, priest minister, St. Mary Magadalen Church, Los Angeles
Deacon Robert Miller, administrator pro tem, St. Joseph Church, Hawthorne
Fr. Gerald Osuagwu, administrator pro tem, Sacred Heart Church, Lancaster
Fr. Hung Ba Tran, sabbatical
Fr. Arturo Velasco, senior priest, St. Linus Church, Norwalk
Fr. Louie Reyes continues as associate director of vocations for the Archdiocesan Catholic Center, and will be associate director of Queen of Angels Center for Priestly Formation
Fr. Pedro Saucedo continues as director of vocations for the Archdiocesan Catholic Center, and will be director of Queen of Angels Center for Priestly Formation
Fr. Paul Velazquez, resident, Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels, Los Angeles, continues as adjunct judicial vicar in the Marriage Tribunal Office