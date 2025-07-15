Associate pastors:

Our Lady of the Angels Region:

Fr. Francisco Ho Seok Jin, St. Gregory Nazianzen Church, Los Angeles

Fr. Eusebio Llonoso, St. Monica Church, Santa Monica

Fr. Deusdedit Najja, Our Savior Church, Los Angeles (USC)

Fr. Pedro Valdez, Our Lady of Loretto Church and St. Columban Church, Los Angeles

Santa Barbara Region:

Fr. Arthur Najera, St. Raphael Church, Santa Barbara

Fr. Uriel H. Useda Sanchez CSsR, Santa Clara Church, Oxnard

Fr. Daniel Vega, Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Ventura

San Fernando Region:

Fr. Diego Cabrera Rojas, SSC, St. Rose of Lima Church, Simi Valley

Fr. Daniel Lopez, Holy Family Church, Glendale

Fr. Jose A. Rivera Clemente, St. Didacus Church, Sylmar

Fr. Alberto Chavez Duran, SDB, St. Genevieve, Panorama City

Fr. Eric Mejia, St. Joseph the Worker Church, Winnetka

Fr. Luis Mejia Zaragoza, Our Lady of Grace Church, Encino

Fr. Henry Okeke, St. Peter Claver Church, Simi Valley

Fr. Emmanuel Sanchez, Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, Santa Clarita

Fr. Jorge A. Soto Lugo, Mary Immaculate Church, Pacoima

Fr. Florentino Victorino Benito, MSC, Mary Immaculate Church, Pacoima

Fr. Joseph Van Vu, Our Lady of Peace Church, North Hills

San Gabriel Region:

Fr. Mario Celestine Emuebie, Holy Family Church, South Pasadena

Fr. Vincent Liwag, OSA, St. Lorenzo Ruiz Church, Walnut

Fr. Walter A. Paredes, St. John the Baptist Church, Baldwin Park

Fr. Martin Rodriguez, CORC, St. Alphonsus Church, East LA

Fr. Carlos Villasano Zuniga, CS, St. Andrew Church, Pasadena

Fr. Kamil Ziolkowski, St. Frances of Rome Church, Azusa

Fr. Hoai Phong Vu, SDB, Immaculate Conception Church, Monrovia

San Pedro Region:

Fr. Juan Gutierrez, St. Frances X. Cabrini Church, South Los Angeles

Fr. Martin Joseph Varickanickal, St. Joseph Church, Hawthorne

Fr. Ramon J. Reyes, St. Joseph Church, Hawthorne

Fr. Jose Stalin Vidal Peñaranda, St. Lucy Church, Long Beach

Fr. Jonathan D. Nestico, St. James Church, Redondo Beach

Fr. Armando Javier Prado Flores, FM, St. Gertrude Church, Bell Gardens

Fr. Jean Gregoire Tattegrain, St. Hilary Church, Pico Rivera

Special assignment:

Fr. Marco Antonio Durazo, seminary/faculty, St. John’s Seminary, Camarillo

Fr. Brian Humphrey, seminary/faculty, St. John’s Seminary, Camarillo

Fr. Leon Hutton, rector, St. John’s Seminary, Camarillo

Chaplain:

Fr. Jihoon Kim, St. Gabriel Korean Catholic Center, Rowland Heights

Left Archdiocese:

Fr. Thaddeus Agbasonu, SMMM

Fr. Sarfraz Alam, OSA

Fr. Carlos Alarcon, OMI

Fr. Jerry Gutierrez

Fr Jacob J. Hsich, O.Praem.

Fr. Kenneth I. Keke SSJ

Fr. Mark S. Mannion

Fr. Everardo Monroy Herrera, SSP

Fr. Peter Rogers. OP

Fr. Predheep Sathiyananthan, SVD

Fr. Kun-Yung Dominic Su, SDB

Fr. Stuart Wilson-Smith, CSP

Other changes:

Fr. Arockia Anthonysamy, MSFS, resident, St. Louise de Marillac Church, Covina

Fr. Joseph Thuan Nguyen, resident, Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Claremont

Fr. Roberto Raygoza Beltran, resident, St. Frances X. Cabrini Church, Los Angeles

Fr. Yesupadam Teneti, resident, St. Elizabeth Church, Van Nuys

Fr. Alejandro Del Bosque, priest minister, St. Mary Magadalen Church, Los Angeles

Deacon Robert Miller, administrator pro tem, St. Joseph Church, Hawthorne

Fr. Gerald Osuagwu, administrator pro tem, Sacred Heart Church, Lancaster

Fr. Hung Ba Tran, sabbatical

Fr. Arturo Velasco, senior priest, St. Linus Church, Norwalk

Fr. Louie Reyes continues as associate director of vocations for the Archdiocesan Catholic Center, and will be associate director of Queen of Angels Center for Priestly Formation

Fr. Pedro Saucedo continues as director of vocations for the Archdiocesan Catholic Center, and will be director of Queen of Angels Center for Priestly Formation

Fr. Paul Velazquez, resident, Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels, Los Angeles, continues as adjunct judicial vicar in the Marriage Tribunal Office