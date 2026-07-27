Associate pastor:
Our Lady of the Angels Region:
Fr. Mark Martinez, St. Paul Church, Los Angeles
Fr. Hieu Nguyen, St. Monica Church, Santa Monica
Fr. Wisdom I. Obiajunwa, SDV, St. Eugene Church and St. Anselm Church, Los Angeles
Fr. Luis Gerardo Peña, St. Patrick Church, Los Angeles
Fr. Sergio Sandoval, St. Columbkille Church and Nativity Church, Los Angeles
Fr. Everardo Soto Montoyo, St. Frances X. Cabrini Church, Los Angeles
Santa Barbara Region:
Fr. Alfonso Abarca Patricio, Santa Clara Church, Oxnard
Fr. Khoa Mai, St. Mary Magdalen Church, Camarillo
Fr. Carlos Adolfo Mesa Cañas, St. Joseph Church, Carpinteria
Fr. Henry Okeke, St. Peter Claver Church, Simi Valley
Fr. Fred I. Placa, Sacred Heart Church, Ventura
Fr. Jairo J. Silva, C.Ss.R., St. John Neumann Church, Santa Maria
San Fernando Region:
Fr. Joseph Aline Dadiri, SMA, Our Lady of Peace Church, North Hills
Fr. Charles Balamaze, St. John Baptist de la Salle Church, Granada Hills
Fr. Jean-Morin Cadet, Santa Rosa de Lima Church, San Fernando while continuing at St. Ferdinand, San Fernando
Fr. William Gil Londono, Our Lady of Grace Church, Encino
Fr. Luis Mejia Zaragoza, Santa Rosa de Lima Church, San Fernando
Fr. Ramon Pons, Mary Immaculate Church, Pacoima
Fr. David Zamora, Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Northridge
San Gabriel Region:
Fr. Michael DiPietro, St. Louis of Marillac Church, Covina
Fr. Deusdedit Najja, Holy Family Church, South Pasadena
Fr. Rajan Sengol, Sacred Heart Church, Covina
Fr. Hieu Chi Tran, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, Rowland Heights
Fr. Shengda M. Zhu, St. John Vianney Church, Hacienda Heights
San Pedro Region:
Fr. Jerick Alenton, St. Cornelius Church, Long Beach
Fr. Juan Cesar Carrasco, St. Anthony Church, Gardena
Fr. Jose G. Castañeda, St. Philip Neri Church, Lynwood
Fr. Mariocelestine Emuebie, O.P., St. Bruno Church, Whittier
Fr. Raymundo D. Espiga, St. Gregory the Great Church, Whittier
Fr. Emmanuel Francis, MSFS, American Martyrs Church, Manhattan Beach
Fr. Jose de Jesus Garcia, Our Lady of Victory Church, Los Angeles
Fr. Jose E. Hernandez Torres, MG, St. Francis Xavier Church, Pico Rivera
Fr. Anthony Huynh, St. Emydius Church, Lynwood
Fr. Joseph Kim, OFM Conv., St. Lawrence Martyr Church, Redondo Beach
Fr. Justin Ordoveza, St. John Fisher Church, Rancho Palos Verdes
Fr. Jesus Romero Galan, Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, Downey
Fr. Heriberto Serrano Silva, Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, Los Nietos
Fr. Louis Song, St. James Church, Redondo Beach
Fr. Jorge A. Soto Lugo, St. Mariana de Paredes Church, Pico Rivera
Fr. Emmanuel Sylvester, St. Linus Church, Norwalk
Special Assignment:
Fr. Michael A. Perucho, vicar for clergy
Fr. Angel Castro, associate vicar for clergy
Fr. Joseph Paul Choi, faculty, St. John’s Seminary
Fr. Thomas Green, associate director of vocations and Queen of Angels Center for priestly formation
Fr. Doan Pham, senior priest, St. Maria Goretti Church, Long Beach
Fr. Enrique Piceno Jr., priest secretary to the archbishop
Fr. Arturo Velasco, senior priest, Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Irwindale
Fr. Richard John Zanotti, CS, resident, Villa Scalabrini Retirement Center, Sun Valley
Retired:
Msgr. Craig Cox
Msgr. Terrance L. Fleming
Fr. Moises R. Apolinar
Fr. Antonio Astudillo
Fr. Charles Chaffman
Fr. Thomas J. Elewaut
Fr. Pedro Antonio Esteban
Fr. Joseph Martin Palacios
Fr. Roberto Louis Pirrone
Fr. Marco Reyes
Fr. James M. Stehly
Fr. Ramon G. Velera
Fr. Daniel C. White
A list of new pastors and administrators was published in May. To view online, visit AngelusNews.com/local/la-catholics/parish-leadership-2026.