Associate pastor:

Our Lady of the Angels Region:

Fr. Mark Martinez, St. Paul Church, Los Angeles

Fr. Hieu Nguyen, St. Monica Church, Santa Monica

Fr. Wisdom I. Obiajunwa, SDV, St. Eugene Church and St. Anselm Church, Los Angeles

Fr. Luis Gerardo Peña, St. Patrick Church, Los Angeles

Fr. Sergio Sandoval, St. Columbkille Church and Nativity Church, Los Angeles

Fr. Everardo Soto Montoyo, St. Frances X. Cabrini Church, Los Angeles

Santa Barbara Region:

Fr. Alfonso Abarca Patricio, Santa Clara Church, Oxnard

Fr. Khoa Mai, St. Mary Magdalen Church, Camarillo

Fr. Carlos Adolfo Mesa Cañas, St. Joseph Church, Carpinteria

Fr. Henry Okeke, St. Peter Claver Church, Simi Valley

Fr. Fred I. Placa, Sacred Heart Church, Ventura

Fr. Jairo J. Silva, C.Ss.R., St. John Neumann Church, Santa Maria



San Fernando Region:

Fr. Joseph Aline Dadiri, SMA, Our Lady of Peace Church, North Hills

Fr. Charles Balamaze, St. John Baptist de la Salle Church, Granada Hills

Fr. Jean-Morin Cadet, Santa Rosa de Lima Church, San Fernando while continuing at St. Ferdinand, San Fernando

Fr. William Gil Londono, Our Lady of Grace Church, Encino

Fr. Luis Mejia Zaragoza, Santa Rosa de Lima Church, San Fernando

Fr. Ramon Pons, Mary Immaculate Church, Pacoima

Fr. David Zamora, Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Northridge

San Gabriel Region:

Fr. Michael DiPietro, St. Louis of Marillac Church, Covina

Fr. Deusdedit Najja, Holy Family Church, South Pasadena

Fr. Rajan Sengol, Sacred Heart Church, Covina

Fr. Hieu Chi Tran, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, Rowland Heights

Fr. Shengda M. Zhu, St. John Vianney Church, Hacienda Heights

San Pedro Region:

Fr. Jerick Alenton, St. Cornelius Church, Long Beach

Fr. Juan Cesar Carrasco, St. Anthony Church, Gardena

Fr. Jose G. Castañeda, St. Philip Neri Church, Lynwood

Fr. Mariocelestine Emuebie, O.P., St. Bruno Church, Whittier

Fr. Raymundo D. Espiga, St. Gregory the Great Church, Whittier

Fr. Emmanuel Francis, MSFS, American Martyrs Church, Manhattan Beach

Fr. Jose de Jesus Garcia, Our Lady of Victory Church, Los Angeles

Fr. Jose E. Hernandez Torres, MG, St. Francis Xavier Church, Pico Rivera

Fr. Anthony Huynh, St. Emydius Church, Lynwood

Fr. Joseph Kim, OFM Conv., St. Lawrence Martyr Church, Redondo Beach

Fr. Justin Ordoveza, St. John Fisher Church, Rancho Palos Verdes

Fr. Jesus Romero Galan, Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, Downey

Fr. Heriberto Serrano Silva, Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, Los Nietos

Fr. Louis Song, St. James Church, Redondo Beach

Fr. Jorge A. Soto Lugo, St. Mariana de Paredes Church, Pico Rivera

Fr. Emmanuel Sylvester, St. Linus Church, Norwalk

Special Assignment:

Fr. Michael A. Perucho, vicar for clergy

Fr. Angel Castro, associate vicar for clergy

Fr. Joseph Paul Choi, faculty, St. John’s Seminary

Fr. Thomas Green, associate director of vocations and Queen of Angels Center for priestly formation

Fr. Doan Pham, senior priest, St. Maria Goretti Church, Long Beach

Fr. Enrique Piceno Jr., priest secretary to the archbishop

Fr. Arturo Velasco, senior priest, Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Irwindale

Fr. Richard John Zanotti, CS, resident, Villa Scalabrini Retirement Center, Sun Valley

Retired:

Msgr. Craig Cox

Msgr. Terrance L. Fleming

Fr. Moises R. Apolinar

Fr. Antonio Astudillo

Fr. Charles Chaffman

Fr. Thomas J. Elewaut

Fr. Pedro Antonio Esteban

Fr. Joseph Martin Palacios

Fr. Roberto Louis Pirrone

Fr. Marco Reyes

Fr. James M. Stehly

Fr. Ramon G. Velera

Fr. Daniel C. White

A list of new pastors and administrators was published in May. To view online, visit AngelusNews.com/local/la-catholics/parish-leadership-2026.